« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 107406 times)

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,352
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 02:48:29 am »
Was superb tonight. There were always going to be mistakes, him and Williams against a fast Utd attack, and Allison behind deciding to play his own one-touch soft 5 yard Brazilian-style blind pass game for the first 25 minutes, yes, it was likely to be tough. Luckily, Nat took the initiative of slotting one past Allison which served to first, wake Allison up, second, pacify that goddess of the game Fernandes de Bruno aka Ella Screechio, and third, to fool Taylor enough to think we were planning to play to plan. Great work Nat. Didn't moan about the penalty not given either, so by now Taylor is dozing. And then that great turn and strike for Jota to equalize. 2nnd half, Liverpool rampant, Taylor sensing something going awry, but - as some nayNatsayers in here have said - Nat steps up, Rashford slips one in, and Taylor looks at his watch and goes back to sleep. At that point, even Sir Auld Gimp Himself decided on one last gulp of the Bells before a ten minute snooze, since all was now in order, comeback certified. Except it wasn't, Nat had gulled them twice, and he had no need to do so again, he played steadily, the whole team played with patience, and when the moment came, the pass from Trent came, and victory was assured. And Nat Phillips will forever have deserved pride and memories of his big part in that victory.
 :)
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 03:20:34 am »
Player of the season for me.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,828
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 03:32:35 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:20:34 am
Player of the season for me.

Mo Salah surely.

Nat has done a great job, but come on now
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 03:42:22 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:32:35 am
Mo Salah surely.

Nat has done a great job, but come on now

Nah. Mo is awesome, but he wasnt a reserve stepping into a title winning side that was slowly falling apart because of injuries. I think Nat has faced more adversity this season. He had to become a capable PL player in a short time when he hadnt shown anything near that level. And, Klopps high line isnt exactly friendly to seasoned CBs, let alone a reserve player. That counts more for me.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,710
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 04:43:17 am »
Beginning to strut around like he knows he belongs here - and he does.  Boss.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,915
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 04:49:54 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:42:22 am
Nah. Mo is awesome, but he wasnt a reserve stepping into a title winning side that was slowly falling apart because of injuries. I think Nat has faced more adversity this season. He had to become a capable PL player in a short time when he hadnt shown anything near that level. And, Klopps high line isnt exactly friendly to seasoned CBs, let alone a reserve player. That counts more for me.

Phillips has done the best he's can and credit to him, under very difficult circumstances. But goals wins you games, and without the goals from Salah, none of Phillips of efforts would have counted for anything and we wouldn't be in a shot for a decent ending to the season.

Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 08:10:33 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:20:34 am
Player of the season for me.
He's been great and all, and it's been a really fun ride, but shouts like this and 'he's better than 75% of centre halves in the league' sound a bit mad to me. No offence, it just seems to have gone a wee bit over the top.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,381
  • JFT96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 08:22:16 am »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 08:10:33 am
He's been great and all, and it's been a really fun ride, but shouts like this and 'he's better than 75% of centre halves in the league' sound a bit mad to me. No offence, it just seems to have gone a wee bit over the top.

Then people wonder why some people try to bring a bit of balance to the thread when stuff like this is happening.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,171
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 08:29:27 am »
Is he really only on 3k a week? Now I feel bad :(
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,872
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 08:32:57 am »
Phillips certainly deserves massive credit, he's come into this team at a time when we were in crisis at the back, playing a style that doesn't suit him and with confidence low. He's shown incredible heart and character during that time and deserves to be given some praise from the fans.

It's clear he's very limited in what he can do, his passing is very poor, he can be rash, has the turning circle of the QE2 and very little pace. But to have those flaws and show the kind of attitude and commitment he has is nothing short of remarkable.

He's played 14-games for us, starting in 12. In those 14-games we've won 9 drawn 2 and lost 3 (including the Everton game where he came on at half time) scoring 23 goals and conceding 11, that's an average of 2.07pts per game, over a 38-game season that would be nearly 79pts and fewer than 30-goals conceded!! I know that's a bit simplistic but it's still an amazing record.

Personally I think the club should look to sell him in the summer while he's stock is high, they'd be plenty of Premier Clubs who'd want a defender who's good at the fundamentals of defending and he could go on to have a half decent career.   
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 08:54:07 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:16:21 pm
Exactly. To me he's like Carra but without the leadership (yet). There's limitations to his game but he's 100% every single game and absolutely reliable whenever he's on the pitch. Aerially, he's even better than Carra was. I know we've been spoiled with Virgil but Nat Philips is better than the majority of the centre backs that have played for us in the premier league. Unless there's top money offered for him (And I mean 25 million plus), we'd be daft to sell him. Kabak's release clause was 18 mill and Nat's been far better than him throughout. This is not knocking on Kabak, but what I keep hearing that Kabak's got more to his game which I don't see. Nat's history and playing in lower leagues has had him written off by most fans and I dont understand it, I think he's fully deserving of a place here for years to come if he keeps his progression going because he's shown he is good enough. Not an Elite Ballon d'or contender, but easily a starter for 75% of this league.

This bit is a fair shout. Football has moved on from 20 years ago though, at the top of the PL certainly. Carragher played in very defensively drilled teams under Houllier and Rafa with a solid back four and often a deep line and he wasn't passing it out from the back but more direct. He'd have been no use in a Klopp team beyond his determination.

Along with a great attitude Phillips has that stand out quality of aerial dominance which is always useful in English football. But Matip, Gomez and Van Dijk have that along with the other qualities needed. As a back up option in the squad he's very useful, and outside the top 6 or 7 he's good enough to be starting for a lot of PL sides.

As i've said through the season as well with Nat, had he not got to 23 with barely a first team game behind him then he'd be a lot further ahead. We've seen him improve with experience this season at 23/24 as Carragher did at 20/21. He should have already had 100-150 first team games behind him at least at that age.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:59:13 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,247
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 08:55:28 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:22:16 am
Then people wonder why some people try to bring a bit of balance to the thread when stuff like this is happening.

He seems a great lad, gives everything on the pitch and is brilliant in the air. Most importantly he has come in from the cold and performed to the maximum of his ability when we desperately needed someone to step up. If we get top 4 he will have played a key role in that. He should be immensely proud of himself.

That doesn't change the fact that he will never be good enough to start regularly for us. He simply doesn't have the tools required to play week in week out for us. That isn't a slight on Nat the skilset to play at centre back for us is limited to very few centre backs.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,869
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 09:11:45 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:55:28 am
He seems a great lad, gives everything on the pitch and is brilliant in the air. Most importantly he has come in from the cold and performed to the maximum of his ability when we desperately needed someone to step up. If we get top 4 he will have played a key role in that. He should be immensely proud of himself.

That doesn't change the fact that he will never be good enough to start regularly for us. He simply doesn't have the tools required to play week in week out for us. That isn't a slight on Nat the skilset to play at centre back for us is limited to very few centre backs.

No-one expects that. Everyone knows he's well behind Virgil, Gomez and Matip and behind Kabak if he stays. What we do understand is that he has come in and performed to the best of his ability, he's shown real fight and done everything the boss wants. That is all I ask for in a Liverpool player.

He'll be 4th or 5th choice if he stays, he'll get domestic cup games and will come on against bruiser teams to shore us up, may even start against yard dog teams to give the main boys a rest.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 09:17:38 am »
I really hope he doesn't stay - that is no damning of Phillips but he is too good of a player to be wasted being a 4th or 5th choice for us. Sure he can cover the odd game here or there, but he is a footballer and not someone who would be lucky to make the matchday squad most weeks.

He's surprised me so much, he knows his limitations and so does Klopp but he's given 100% for us and the improvement in him is remarkable when he is playing in such a high line which he definitely is not suited to.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 09:18:18 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:29:27 am
Is he really only on 3k a week? Now I feel bad :(

So he's a millionaire? Hope you're not actually sad  ;D

But I get what you're saying. I'm sure he'll get a normal PL wage if he's sold or have it bumped if he stays.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,247
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 09:28:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:11:45 am
No-one expects that. Everyone knows he's well behind Virgil, Gomez and Matip and behind Kabak if he stays. What we do understand is that he has come in and performed to the best of his ability, he's shown real fight and done everything the boss wants. That is all I ask for in a Liverpool player.

He'll be 4th or 5th choice if he stays, he'll get domestic cup games and will come on against bruiser teams to shore us up, may even start against yard dog teams to give the main boys a rest.

Presuming that Nat is happy with that role.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,381
  • JFT96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 09:31:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:11:45 am
No-one expects that. Everyone knows he's well behind Virgil, Gomez and Matip and behind Kabak if he stays.

Rob read the thread, read social media. Someone in here has said he's better than 75% of the defenders in the league and that he's better than Kabak. I've seen someone on Twitter say he should be partnering Virgil next season with someone disagreeing saying he should be the 1st choice after Virgil and Gomez, ahead of Matip!
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 09:32:47 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:30:10 pm
From him? Absolutely nothing mate. I just don't want the one sided view that he's been absolutely brilliant on him and he deserves a new contract/to be playing for us next season. He's not good enough and if this thread was measured I'd be fine.

So you blunder in and go to the other extreme, what, for counter balance? Typical of some posters in this thread who lurk around it just waiting to jump on anyone who has a hint of praise for the lad. I wish youse would all fuck off tbf
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:22 am by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,381
  • JFT96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 09:34:49 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:32:47 am
So you blunder in and go to the other extreme for counter balance. Typical of some posters in this thread who lurk around it just waiting to jump on anyone who has a hint of praise for the lad. I wish youse would all fuck off tbf

The feeling is entirely mutual :wave
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,247
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 09:42:30 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:32:47 am
So you blunder in and go to the other extreme, what, for counter balance? Typical of some posters in this thread who lurk around it just waiting to jump on anyone who has a hint of praise for the lad. I wish youse would all fuck off tbf

Except no one has gone to the other extreme. Nat did some things really well but had two or three situations in which he was poor that is the reality of the situation. That is a balanced view.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,521
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 09:42:52 am »
Can't really disagree that he's not good enough to be starting regularly for us, as clearly he's a number of levels below our usual CBs and Konate (and Kabak frankly). And better than 75% of CBs in the league? :D Nah thats just daft.

Can't fault him though. And he's only just turned 24. I dont expect him to suddenly become a world beater, but I also dont think its wild to think training regularly with the likes of VVD and Matip when they're fit and more time with our coaches, plus CBs generally peaking later, that he could become good option for us in the future. For example, Lewis Dunk was playing 6 games in the Championship at the same age, Tarkowski semi-regular in the Championship, Mings (not that I rate him) could barely get a kick for Bournemouth at the same age, even slab-head only really had his breakthrough season at a similar age for Hull.

Tough call in the summer if we get a good offer for him, but low wages, probably happy being 5th/6th choice, homegrown and reliable.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,869
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 09:42:53 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:31:59 am
Rob read the thread, read social media. Someone in here has said he's better than 75% of the defenders in the league and that he's better than Kabak. I've seen someone on Twitter say he should be partnering Virgil next season with someone disagreeing saying he should be the 1st choice after Virgil and Gomez, ahead of Matip!

I won't go near social media and while I've seen a few over excited blerts, I'd say 95% or more of LFC fans know exactly where Nat stands in the pecking order. I do say he's better than Maguire, but I really do not rate Maguire at all, I've never been impressed seeing him play and seeing as he cost £80million I'd expect him to stand out head and shoulders above the rest, VVD, Gomez and Matip are all far far superior players than slabhead.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:28:07 am
Presuming that Nat is happy with that role.

That's the crux. Even he knows he's not a starter for us, he has to make the choice does he want to play mid/low table and win nothing, or do his bit for LFC, train in great facilities with world class players day in day out, work with Klopp and pick up medals. I know what I'd do, but I'm a fan ;D
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 09:43:21 am »
Jeez sometimes people just want a row with someone eh. Nat came in, done a much better job that 95% of people expected. He has limitations but he also has balls and some fantastic qualities. Has the kind of attitude every player should have. Would be a great player to have as an option but at the same time he can be fully justified in thinking he deserves to be first choice somewhere. Aerially, there is very few better about and that's a great quality to have.
Logged

Online VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 09:44:32 am »
I love him too much to want us to sell him now.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,381
  • JFT96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 09:46:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:42:53 am
I won't go near social media and while I've seen a few over excited blerts, I'd say 95% or more of LFC fans know exactly where Nat stands in the pecking order. I do say he's better than Maguire, but I really do not rate Maguire at all, I've never been impressed seeing him play and seeing as he cost £80million I'd expect him to stand out head and shoulders above the rest, VVD, Gomez and Matip are all far far superior players than slabhead.

That's the crux. Even he knows he's not a starter for us, he has to make the choice does he want to play mid/low table and win nothing, or do his bit for LFC, train in great facilities with world class players day in day out, work with Klopp and pick up medals. I know what I'd do, but I'm a fan ;D

I know your Maguire shout is a hill you're willing to die on mate but it's part of the problem with people raising his abilities up far more than they actually are :D
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,998
  • The first five yards........
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 09:49:13 am »
This fella must be in dreamland.

What's great about a season like this is that it doesn't just set up his future (whoever that is with), but burnishes the past as well. In years to come he'll now be able to look at all those pictures of him celebrating with his teammates in Madrid and they will mean just that little bit more. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 09:52:37 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:42:30 am
Except no one has gone to the other extreme. Nat did some things really well but had two or three situations in which he was poor that is the reality of the situation. That is a balanced view.

I think Nat himself would agree with this - in fact, he more or less said the same in his post-match interview. He didn't try to put the OG down to pure bad luck - he admitted he misread the flight of the ball and was slow to react. But the great thing was that he didn't let it get to him and affect his performance. He's incredibly resilient - a proper mentality monster.

And that was a great interview. He spoke really well, seems incredibly level-headed and intelligent. And that kind of intelligence could go a long way in his career to overcoming his technical limitations.

The goal-line clearance and the work he put in for Diogo's goal were also top quality.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,523
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 09:53:35 am »
Personally think he will do well as 4th choice CB. If the reports about Konate are true I would be more inclined to sell Matip who is 30 this summer and perma broke.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,051
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 09:54:04 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:43:21 am
Jeez sometimes people just want a row with someone eh. Nat came in, done a much better job that 95% of people expected. He has limitations but he also has balls and some fantastic qualities. Has the kind of attitude every player should have. Would be a great player to have as an option but at the same time he can be fully justified in thinking he deserves to be first choice somewhere. Aerially, there is very few better about and that's a great quality to have.

Agreed. For what it's worth I would keep him unless 20 million offer comes in at which point we'd be better selling him so he can play and be a 1st choice elsewhere. I would much rather keep him than Kabak who might be young but he hasn't convinced me + he's injured anyway.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 