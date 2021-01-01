« previous next »
Online rob1966

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 06:08:39 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:51:03 pm
:)

I actually thought that that's been drilled into him, because he's never had such heading opportunities from a corner before. He fluffed them, sure, but he'll put them in one day. The effort was there.

He's just got to untrain himself from heading it away from goal ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 06:11:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:08:39 pm
He's just got to untrain himself from heading it away from goal ;D
Old habits die slowly. :)
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 06:30:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:08:39 pm
He's just got to untrain himself from heading it away from goal ;D

Tip: Face the other way and pretend its a defensive header.
Offline Red1976

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 07:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on May  8, 2021, 11:52:40 pm
What I said was perfectly clear. Looks as if Konate is a done deal and I would rather we sell Nat to generate funds for the CM and forward we are going to need than keep him. He simply isnt good enough to be a Liverpool player long term. He has done a great job as an emergency stop gap though.

I really hope that we do not buy Konate - he is a crock - so many injuries at such a  young age does not bode well long term!
As for Nat Phillips - I would like us to keep him, but he is 24yo and probably wants to play more than the odd game here and there. Hence his aborted transfer to Notts Forest in January.
Online Fordy

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 07:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 07:08:48 pm
I really hope that we do not buy Konate - he is a crock - so many injuries at such a  young age does not bode well long term!
As for Nat Phillips - I would like us to keep him, but he is 24yo and probably wants to play more than the odd game here and there. Hence his aborted transfer to Notts Forest in January.

No way he was looking to go to Forest in Jan.

VVD and Gomez will be coming back from long term serious injuries and won't be risked all the time. If we are in the EL then even if we do sign another defender then Phillips will still get plenty of game time next season.
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 08:45:49 pm »
Unfortunately we can't guarantee what level that VVD / Gomez and even Matip will come back at after their long term injuries.

In Phillips we at least have a player who we know can trust, knows the system and seems popular with everyone.  I think until our first choice CBs are fully back to full fitness / ability, we need to keep our options open. Play him in the cups and EL if we're in it and he'll get enough game time to keep him happy.

Also, if we give him a better contract now, that will only increase his potential future transfer value as well.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May  8, 2021, 11:21:04 pm
Agree with that, but he makes three or four schoolboy errors per game. Which is understandable because in terms of experience he is 24 going on 18 or 19.

Palpable nonsense from the naysayer as per to suit his narrative of an average player. He is most certainly not that. He improves every time he plays so who knows where his ceiling is? Not Al the oracle for one. You are right about one thing, he is still very inexperienced in terms of playing time yet I could name Burnley, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Palace, Norwich, Wolves and Leeds as teams I'd be more than happy to see him play alongside VVD against, home and away. I'll tell you something else, he's a far better centre back than Carragher was at the same age. I suppose he was average an' all, though
Online rob1966

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 10:11:52 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm
Palpable nonsense from the naysayer as per to suit his narrative of an average player. He is most certainly not that. He improves every time he plays so who knows where his ceiling is? Not Al the oracle for one. You are right about one thing, he is still very inexperienced in terms of playing time yet I could name Burnley, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Palace, Norwich, Wolves and Leeds as teams I'd be more than happy to see him play alongside VVD against, home and away. I'll tell you something else, he's a far better centre back than Carragher was at the same age. I suppose he was average an' all, though

I'd like to see him alongside Virgil again. I first saw Nat play in the Torino friendly at Anfield at the start of the 18/19 season and he looked a really decent player that night, I was expecting to see him in the first team at some point that season. As you say, there are teams that are more suited for him to play against than others, but that flexibilty is worth having if he wants to stay.
Online harleydanger

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 12:38:37 pm »
Phillips rising in the 94th against Palace to put a bullet through the net to secure CL is 100% going to happen.
