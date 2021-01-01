Unfortunately we can't guarantee what level that VVD / Gomez and even Matip will come back at after their long term injuries.
In Phillips we at least have a player who we know can trust, knows the system and seems popular with everyone. I think until our first choice CBs are fully back to full fitness / ability, we need to keep our options open. Play him in the cups and EL if we're in it and he'll get enough game time to keep him happy.
Also, if we give him a better contract now, that will only increase his potential future transfer value as well.