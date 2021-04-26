« previous next »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 24, 2021, 08:13:49 pm
When Saint-Maximin was terrorising our defence did anyone really think if only we had Nat to nullify him.

The forwards did their job they put us in front. It was the defenders job to see us through.

Just look at how many points we have dropped from winning positions.
Do you honestly think the forwards did their job on Saturday? Spending almost the entire game looking like they were doing everything they could not to score against a team who seemed to be doing everything they could to make it easy for us to score?
So if we go one up after 3 minutes the forwards can say "that's us, job done?"
I'm not excusing any defensive shortcomings but to suggest not winning that game solely because of the defence is a bit of a stretch.

Quote from: rubber soul on April 26, 2021, 11:38:03 pm
Do you honestly think the forwards did their job on Saturday? Spending almost the entire game looking like they were doing everything they could not to score against a team who seemed to be doing everything they could to make it easy for us to score?
So if we go one up after 3 minutes the forwards can say "that's us, job done?"
I'm not excusing any defensive shortcomings but to suggest not winning that game solely because of the defence is a bit of a stretch.



Last season we lead in 34 matches and won 32 of those games. This season we have led in 22 games but only won 15 of those games.

Last season we took 19 points after falling behind this season we have 13 points from 33 games.

It is easy to see where the fall off is. We simply cannot see out games that we are winning. For me last season we would have seen out both the Leeds game and the Newcastle game. Last season we won a hell of a lot of games by a single goal. This season has been blighted by drawing games we were ahead in.
Quote from: Al 666 on April 26, 2021, 10:49:00 pm
I am not sure mate.

We are the 5th highest goalscorers. The shocking bit is that Brighton have conceded 39 and Fulham have conceded 43 they are in 17th and 18th place in the League.

We have conceded 39 from 33 games this season.

In 18/19 we conceded 22 from 38 games.
Phillips has played 10 games for us this season, in those ten games we've conceded 7 goals, over a 38 game season that would be around 27 goals conceded.

Considering in many of those games we had no Henderson or Fabinho in midfield, that record is perfectly acceptable.

The biggest miss having Phillips out though is shifting Fabinho back into defence.

It's also misleading to claim that because we're the 5th highest goalscorers the forwards are doing their jobs. It's been pretty clear the forwards have fallen off a cliff since the Palace away game. Up to and including the Palace game our record was P14 W9 D4 L1 F36 A19 so we were scoring at an average of 2.57 goals per game.

Since the Palace game our record is P19 W6 D5 L8 F19 A20. Over the last 19-games we're scoring at 1 goal per game which is unacceptable.
Quote from: Al 666 on April 26, 2021, 11:55:38 pm
Last season we lead in 34 matches and won 32 of those games. This season we have led in 22 games but only won 15 of those games.

Last season we took 19 points after falling behind this season we have 13 points from 33 games.

It is easy to see where the fall off is. We simply cannot see out games that we are winning. For me last season we would have seen out both the Leeds game and the Newcastle game. Last season we won a hell of a lot of games by a single goal. This season has been blighted by drawing games we were ahead in.
Last season we kept 2 clean sheets in the first 15 games yet won 14 of them. I'm not arguing that our attempts to manage games we are leading have been beyond poor this season, just disputing that the forwards scoring a single goal in the opening minutes of the game is job done for them.
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm
Last season we kept 2 clean sheets in the first 15 games yet won 14 of them. I'm not arguing that our attempts to manage games we are leading have been beyond poor this season, just disputing that the forwards scoring a single goal in the opening minutes of the game is job done for them.

No doubt that it at the other end that the problem has been since Palace, hence many coming on here to defend Nat as he's not the problem as has sort of been proven by the last two games without him.

Quote from: Al 666 on April 26, 2021, 11:55:38 pm
Last season we lead in 34 matches and won 32 of those games. This season we have led in 22 games but only won 15 of those games.

Last season we took 19 points after falling behind this season we have 13 points from 33 games.

It is easy to see where the fall off is. We simply cannot see out games that we are winning. For me last season we would have seen out both the Leeds game and the Newcastle game. Last season we won a hell of a lot of games by a single goal. This season has been blighted by drawing games we were ahead in.

How many of those games we scored first in did we also get a second? Because thats been the issue in a lot of our games this season. If wed have got the second, from one of the many chances weve had, then a makeshift defence leaking the odd late goal wouldnt matter.
