We are the 5th highest goalscorers. The shocking bit is that Brighton have conceded 39 and Fulham have conceded 43 they are in 17th and 18th place in the League.



We have conceded 39 from 33 games this season.



In 18/19 we conceded 22 from 38 games.



Phillips has played 10 games for us this season, in those ten games we've conceded 7 goals, over a 38 game season that would be around 27 goals conceded.Considering in many of those games we had no Henderson or Fabinho in midfield, that record is perfectly acceptable.The biggest miss having Phillips out though is shifting Fabinho back into defence.It's also misleading to claim that because we're the 5th highest goalscorers the forwards are doing their jobs. It's been pretty clear the forwards have fallen off a cliff since the Palace away game. Up to and including the Palace game our record was P14 W9 D4 L1 F36 A19 so we were scoring at an average of 2.57 goals per game.Since the Palace game our record is P19 W6 D5 L8 F19 A20. Over the last 19-games we're scoring at 1 goal per game which is unacceptable.