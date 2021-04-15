« previous next »
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1560 on: April 15, 2021, 02:39:31 am »
Quote from: B0151? on April 15, 2021, 02:29:39 am
It just seems a bit pointless to drone on about unless people are suggesting he should be first choice CB next season. People are praising him with the awareness of both our and his situation. At the very best people are saying he should be 4th choice next season.

I'm not saying that doesn't mean you're not allowed to say anything critical about his performances like, just some people seem bothered about people praising him

No people were saying he was practically flawless tonight. Then we have people criticizing Klopp for not playing him earlier. For me Nat has come on leaps and bounds precisely because Jurgen took his time and coached Nat to be able to cope with our system.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1561 on: April 15, 2021, 02:52:31 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 15, 2021, 02:24:30 am
You cannot blame a lack of pressing for getting done by a 60 yard straight ball. If there is no pressure on the ball then you drop. It is as simple as that.

Fucks sake dude. Mane did this to sule and rafinha two years ago. Why/how? bc Mane is boss and Munich couldn't press vvd. Also for fucks sake Leeds (LEEDS) did this to VVD and Gomez this fucking season.

Nat is both not our top choice CB and one of a few who can hold their heads up on both performances in this tie.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1562 on: April 15, 2021, 03:00:13 am »
Quote from: MinnyRed on April 15, 2021, 02:52:31 am
Fucks sake dude. Mane did this to sule and rafinha two years ago. Why/how? bc Mane is boss and Munich couldn't press vvd. Also for fucks sake Leeds (LEEDS) did this to VVD and Gomez this fucking season.

Nat is both not our top choice CB and one of a few who can hold their heads up on both performances in this tie.

When did Leeds play a straight ball that resulted in our defence being outpaced ?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1563 on: April 15, 2021, 08:25:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April 15, 2021, 12:28:35 am

I've become convinced his mistakes are invisible to most on this forum. Don't think he's played a game for us yet where he hasn't allowed a huge chance by either being out of position or getting turned.
No-one's mistakes are invisible - we all see them. It's just some of us don't micro analyse everything as part of a confirmation bias of our opinions on a player. We see the good and the bad, and when its mostly good then we give credit and support where it's due. Everyone has made mistakes this season - many of them significantly more experienced in this team and at this level than Nat.

It's easy to find fault in a player if that's all someone is looking for. But a much fairer way to make judgements is to give a player the benefit of the doubt, with context and perspective, whilst putting aside personal views of whether you want them in the team or not. That seems a difficult path to tread for some on here.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1564 on: April 15, 2021, 08:55:14 am »
Quote from: keyop on April 15, 2021, 08:25:59 am
No-one's mistakes are invisible - we all see them. It's just some of us don't micro analyse everything as part of a confirmation bias of our opinions on a player. We see the good and the bad, and when its mostly good then we give credit and support where it's due. Everyone has made mistakes this season - many of them significantly more experienced in this team and at this level than Nat.

It's easy to find fault in a player if that's all someone is looking for. But a much fairer way to make judgements is to give a player the benefit of the doubt, with context and perspective, whilst putting aside personal views of whether you want them in the team or not. That seems a difficult path to tread for some on here.

This is a fair point in general and people definitely do this.
The opposite phenomena of people and podcasts praising him to the rafters while hand waving his mistakes is similarly frustrating

Confirmation bias works both ways of course and with centre backs and keepers theres a particular problem as their mistakes do define them - theyre professionals and theyre supposed to make clearances and saves so its the one or two times they dont that or they make a positioning mistake or whatever that dictates their level.
The best example of this in a game is Lovren vs City when we won 3-1 - he had a decent second half because we were sitting deep and he got to make a ton of clearances but this dismissed his first half performance where he missed tackles and lost forward players in the box a couple of times to give up huge chances which another day cost us the game

Anyway - no doubt hes applying himself and he had a generally good game last night, but its brutal at the top level and his mistakes mean it probably wasnt a good performance (if were not grading on a curve)
But Ive been sucked in here to a discussion with no positive conclusion - its very very hard to play centre back in our system and it exposes all but the best 
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1565 on: April 15, 2021, 09:16:00 am »
I thought he was brilliant last night, we could see his limitations with pace but in the air he was completely dominant and he played some decent ball on the floor too, more than anything he was trying to make something happen
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm »
He keeps showing he's got more strings to his bow than we imagined. Played some really good passes against Real....but yeah of course still a stark difference to the likes of VVD, Gomez and Matip obviusly
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 01:19:12 pm »
I'd rather keep him than Kabak. With VVD back and one quality CB recruited, I think we only need one of them. They're young and should have a reasonable chance to play. Philips has improved quickly here, but he wouldn't have done that on the bench.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 01:21:43 pm »
His distribution was very good the other night. He has some big challenges coming up over the next month or so though. We are playing a lot of teams who have genuine pace upfront and who will drop off and look to exploit the right side of our defence.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm »
For me the highlight of an obviously disappointing season
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 15, 2021, 03:00:13 am
When did Leeds play a straight ball that resulted in our defence being outpaced ?

Just look at the first 2 Leeds goals, especially the 2nd and imagine what a caning Nat would have got on here had it been him involved

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3A6Yjt81t4

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 09:08:05 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm
Just look at the first 2 Leeds goals, especially the 2nd and imagine what a caning Nat would have got on here had it been him involved

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3A6Yjt81t4

We've been done by the ball in behind all season regardless of who is at the back. It's the nature of playing a high line. The whole shape of the team needs to be spot on for it to work. When it does work it's great which we've seen at times this season and throughout last season.

Villa had an absolute field day in the 7-2 and we had Van Dijk and Gomez at the back for that one (two of the fastest defenders around).
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 11:02:45 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm
Just look at the first 2 Leeds goals, especially the 2nd and imagine what a caning Nat would have got on here had it been him involved

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3A6Yjt81t4



Neither of them show our defence being out paced though. For the first Trent gets goal side and then is beaten by a fantastic touch. Second VVD is 5 yards goal side and tries to be too clever.

They simply aren't in the same League as Nat getting done over the top in both legs versus Madrid. In the two goals v Leeds players get back goal side. Players just run away from Nat.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 11:12:14 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:08:05 am
We've been done by the ball in behind all season regardless of who is at the back. It's the nature of playing a high line. The whole shape of the team needs to be spot on for it to work. When it does work it's great which we've seen at times this season and throughout last season.

Villa had an absolute field day in the 7-2 and we had Van Dijk and Gomez at the back for that one (two of the fastest defenders around).

There is a huge difference between holding a line and getting beaten by well-timed runs and just being done for pace. Nat against Callum Wilson, twice v Madrid and Rhys getting done time and time again United are quite different.

Nat is exceptional in the air and has come on leaps and bounds but a couple of times a game he will get there too late and get spun when he tries to press and continually gets done over the top. It isn't his fault he isn't quick enough to cope with fast strikers and doesn't have the experience to counteract his lack of pace with better positioning.

The issue is during the run in we are coming up against teams that will play a low block and try to exploit the right-hand side of our defence.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 10:57:51 pm »
could see Atletico Madrid making a bid for him in summer. his stock has risen quite a bit. depends on whether we will want to keep him or not.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 11:20:32 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:57:51 pm
Could see Atlético Madrid making a bid for him in summer. His stock has risen quite a bit. Depends on whether we will want to keep him or not.

I would love you to detail the specific qualities that Nat posses that would attract Atlético.

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 11:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:20:32 pm
I would love you to detail the specific qualities that Nat posses that would attract Atlético.
He can keep Trippier off Whatsapp.
