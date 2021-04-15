No-one's mistakes are invisible - we all see them. It's just some of us don't micro analyse everything as part of a confirmation bias of our opinions on a player. We see the good and the bad, and when its mostly good then we give credit and support where it's due. Everyone has made mistakes this season - many of them significantly more experienced in this team and at this level than Nat.



It's easy to find fault in a player if that's all someone is looking for. But a much fairer way to make judgements is to give a player the benefit of the doubt, with context and perspective, whilst putting aside personal views of whether you want them in the team or not. That seems a difficult path to tread for some on here.



This is a fair point in general and people definitely do this.The opposite phenomena of people and podcasts praising him to the rafters while hand waving his mistakes is similarly frustratingConfirmation bias works both ways of course and with centre backs and keepers theres a particular problem as their mistakes do define them - theyre professionals and theyre supposed to make clearances and saves so its the one or two times they dont that or they make a positioning mistake or whatever that dictates their level.The best example of this in a game is Lovren vs City when we won 3-1 - he had a decent second half because we were sitting deep and he got to make a ton of clearances but this dismissed his first half performance where he missed tackles and lost forward players in the box a couple of times to give up huge chances which another day cost us the gameAnyway - no doubt hes applying himself and he had a generally good game last night, but its brutal at the top level and his mistakes mean it probably wasnt a good performance (if were not grading on a curve)But Ive been sucked in here to a discussion with no positive conclusion - its very very hard to play centre back in our system and it exposes all but the best