Was the best game I’ve seen him play. We were laughing at some points in the second half at how he was pinging passes with such determination and turning players like he was possessed. He has improved lately but he reached another level tonight.



Of course there are still errors but Robbo, Trent or others will hardly go a game without conceding some kind of attacking opportunity, so unfair to say that with him also not being expected to be on their level.



He also seemed like one of the top few who really wanted it tonight, you could see it in his play. Not saying others didn’t care but some just want it that bit more and that few extra percent makes such a difference.