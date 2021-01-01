« previous next »
The thing I like about Phillips is that you can see his progression this season. He's improved at a very rapid pace, and it shows. He wasn't amazing against Madrid, but I am almost certain he will adapt better on the return leg.

Whether he gets to stay is one thing, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's kept around. I think he will be great here to fulfill a role, and I'm sure now that he's had his stage to prove himself that he's no longer wanting to leave for another opportunity in such a hurry. But on the other hand, strangely he's probably the most marketable CB we have at this stage. We certainly won't be selling Gomez, and Matip is probably too injury prone to fetch any decent offers.
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 05:51:38 pm
Bloody hell you must have a low bar for what constitutes a 'pile on'.

Bit weird that one. I agree with you, also I have a soft spot for players who blast it hard into feet. Gives the receiver more options. He's really stepped up in terms of responsibility as well. I understand the Burnley shout - he might be too good to be just a squad player, which he will inevitably be. I think he can do better though to be fair.
Let's see when Nat heads the winner off a corner in the last minute next week.
Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 02:57:40 pm
When did we get hammered? As I recall we outplayed them when we lost 3-0.

And remember, Dembele missed a sitter at the end, I would say 3-0 does not constitute a good outcome, there was a reason we conceded 3 goals.
