In matches against the top teams then it is about exposing your opponents weaknesses. Madrid didn't have any obvious weaknesses whereas we had an inexperienced centre back partnership. We gave away three poor goals.



I agree but it's also about minimising your weaknesses.Real do have some weaknesses. Their midfield can lack a bit of mobility with Modric and Kroos. They are brilliant on the ball but they can be pressed. They aren't brilliant at the back either despite them having better individuals than ourselves at centre back.What we did last night was to expose our own weaknesses and enhance there's. The shape of the team and the lack of an effective press meant we didn't put any pressure on their midfield, which in turn gave them the time to pick passes and expose our weaknesses at centre back and the space behind Trent.So while I agree I think it's more complex than you are suggesting. There's ways to minimise your weaknesses and target those of the opposition. Last night we just didn't get things right thought the team. The midfield shape, and to a lesser degree of the front 3, was all off and it played into Real's hand. The 1st goal and meant of time Kroos had to pick a pass is the prime example.