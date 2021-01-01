« previous next »
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 10:33:18 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
I think we need Hendo or Fab playing at the top of their game to protect the centre backs, which leaves us with our most solid set up.  When the midfield doesn't turn up though the limitations at the back are woefully exposed by a team of Madrids quality.

Nat got caught a few times but we needed  a heavy metal midfield. We got maroon 5

Yeah. I wrote that earlier post but from the options we had today I was fine with him starting. I wonder if hell put Fab in for the second leg though. Keep thinking of the Rafa blanket analogy.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 10:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:07:26 pm
Was far too central for the first goal and left the space for the ball to be played by Kroos. No idea what he was doing for the third, he literally stood in the same place for the whole of the Madrid attack. Cost us two goals tonight.

The damage was done in midfield before that though. No team should be allowed to go through us the way they were.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
I think we need Hendo or Fab playing at the top of their game to protect the centre backs, which leaves us with our most solid set up.  When the midfield doesn't turn up though the limitations at the back are woefully exposed by a team of Madrids quality.

Nat got caught a few times but we needed  a heavy metal midfield. We got maroon 5

Personally I think it is more complex. When we are at our best the full backs push on and even up the numbers in midfield. Without our first choice centre backs the full backs simply don't push on and we get passed around in midfield.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm »
The biggest issue with Phillips is that he can't consistently overcome bad defensive play from the midfielders or fullbacks. He just doesn't have the pace or footwork. That's not his fault. He is who he is. But we need CBs who can allow for a greater margin of error.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 10:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm
Personally I think it is more complex. When we are at our best the full backs push on and even up the numbers in midfield. Without our first choice centre backs the full backs simply don't push on and we get passed around in midfield.

That's an issue too but we were so passive out of possession and so sloppy with the ball in midfield tonight. Madrid walked through us most of the night. Only positive is we weren't hammered and sneaked an away goal.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 10:49:07 pm »
I think the debate about Nat is pointless. We all know he is playing a few levels above his ability but does his best every time he is picked. He will do some good things, but is essentially a big lad acting as stop gap and hoping to get a decent move for next season. I like him, but he will play the same game whenever he is picked and hopes he doesn't drop a bollock. Good luck to him and thanks for stepping in.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:46:47 pm
That's an issue too but we were so passive out of possession and so sloppy with the ball in midfield tonight. Madrid walked through us most of the night. Only positive is we weren't hammered and sneaked an away goal.

Madrid have hugely talented midfield players though. We weren't aggressive enough in our pressing, but it is hard to press aggressively when you are not confident about your defence. The easiest way to beat the press is to go long, and we simply do not have centre backs who can cope with that.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 11:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm
Madrid have hugely talented midfield players though. We weren't aggressive enough in our pressing, but it is hard to press aggressively when you are not confident about your defence. The easiest way to beat the press is to go long, and we simply do not have centre backs who can cope with that.

Can't disagree with that.
On an entirely simplistic level you can get away with playing a bit shite from time to time with World class defenders who'll bale you out too. We don't have that luxury.

Losing the best player in the world in his position plus his closest peers hits you in lots of ways unsurprisingly.

Anyway Nats doing better than I expected and I think he'll have a premiership career elsewhere. Never hides and has an extraordinary ariel presence.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 11:14:09 pm »
He's alright for a 5th or 6th choice. He's done better than expected especially where he was at the start of the season he's never completely embarrassed himself. His limitations do neuter us a bit because the fullbacks can't push up as much and we can't play as high a line but there's not much point in discussing that, he's all we've got at the moment and he's doing a decent enough job.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm
Madrid have hugely talented midfield players though. We weren't aggressive enough in our pressing, but it is hard to press aggressively when you are not confident about your defence. The easiest way to beat the press is to go long, and we simply do not have centre backs who can cope with that.
Do you not think pressing in midfield with a bit more energy and aggression would better protect the defence? Sitting off their midfielders allowed them the time to ping accurate long balls and expose the defence.
It's always going to be hard against the quality teams like Madrid have in the middle of the park but we seemed to play into their hands tonight by being so passive.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm
Do you not think pressing in midfield with a bit more energy and aggression would better protect the defence? Sitting off their midfielders allowed them the time to ping accurate long balls and expose the defence.
It's always going to be hard against the quality teams like Madrid have in the middle of the park but we seemed to play into their hands tonight by being so passive.


I think that describes the problem though. We were caught in between protecting the defence and half-heartedly pressing. I think it was a confidence issue. We ended up doing neither and left holes everywhere for Madrid to exploit. 
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:08:47 pm
Can't disagree with that.
On an entirely simplistic level you can get away with playing a bit shite from time to time with World class defenders who'll bale you out too. We don't have that luxury.

Losing the best player in the world in his position plus his closest peers hits you in lots of ways unsurprisingly.

Anyway Nats doing better than I expected and I think he'll have a premiership career elsewhere. Never hides and has an extraordinary ariel presence.


Agree completely. Nat has performed way above what could have been realistically expected of him. It is just that at the highest level you get punished.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm
Madrid have hugely talented midfield players though. We weren't aggressive enough in our pressing, but it is hard to press aggressively when you are not confident about your defence. The easiest way to beat the press is to go long, and we simply do not have centre backs who can cope with that.

In that scenario we should drop deep and not press. Play on the counter.

Tonights performance was either getting caught between 2 stools or not pressing effectively as the manager wanted.

Personally think its the easy option to put the blame on temporary centre backs. Both fulll backs, Fabinho and Mane were miles off the pace throughout. Entire XI and coaching staff were found wanting 1st 45 mins,

Much harder point fingers at established players or coach than players who you know wont be around next season   
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 11:38:04 pm »
Anyone asking why Casimero plays DM for Brazil should be guided to tonights game for evidence.

He was brilliant shielding their makeshift back 4. Conversely Fabinho struggled, Really poor for 3rd goal and struggled in position through entire 90 mins. Uncharacteristic for Fabinho but contrast with Madrid counterpart was huge. 
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm
In that scenario we should drop deep and not press. Play on the counter.

Tonights performance was either getting caught between 2 stools or not pressing effectively as the manager wanted.

Personally think its the easy option to put the blame on temporary centre backs. Both fulll backs, Fabinho and Mane were miles off the pace throughout. Entire XI and coaching staff were found wanting 1st 45 mins,

Much harder point fingers at established players or coach than players who you know wont be around next season   

In matches against the top teams then it is about exposing your opponents weaknesses. Madrid didn't have any obvious weaknesses whereas we had an inexperienced centre back partnership. We gave away three poor goals.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:38:04 pm
Anyone asking why Casimero plays DM for Brazil should be guided to tonights game for evidence.

He was brilliant shielding their makeshift back 4. Conversely Fabinho struggled, Really poor for 3rd goal and struggled in position through entire 90 mins. Uncharacteristic for Fabinho but contrast with Madrid counterpart was huge. 

That is very harsh.

Madrid spent £47m on Mendy and £43m on Militao whilst Vasquez and Nacho are vastly experienced Spanish Internationals.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm »
I could understand not wanting to throw both Kabak and Davies in at the deep end when they arrived, but unless Davies has Akinfenwa levels of speed it seems strange to persist with a central defender and set of tactics that are completely incompatible when there's an another option sat on the bench.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 12:00:16 am »
The trouble is that when first team regulars on our top wages miss a pass or a tackle, it's just an off day and no one picks it up, especially the further up the pitch it is. There are people on here just waiting to pounce on Nat because he's not VVD, he's not but he's not one of the players Klopp substituted, but then what does he know.

When we got hammered against Barca with VVD in the team, and they should have scored more than 3 really, I don't recall the defence being blamed but we were all over the shop there as well.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 12:01:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
In matches against the top teams then it is about exposing your opponents weaknesses. Madrid didn't have any obvious weaknesses whereas we had an inexperienced centre back partnership. We gave away three poor goals.

Exactly.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 06:40:29 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
In matches against the top teams then it is about exposing your opponents weaknesses. Madrid didn't have any obvious weaknesses whereas we had an inexperienced centre back partnership. We gave away three poor goals.
I'm not sure I'd fully agree with that, though there is some truth to it. The bit that bugs me is Madrid's weaknesses... They are piss-poor under intense pressure and in high press, but absolutely nothing to expose those things, absolutely nothing. Start running at them, and they are deer in headlights; why were we so lethargic?! We can put blame at the inexperienced CB partnership, which had its role, but that would be diverting attention from the real issue.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 07:06:56 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:16 am
The trouble is that when first team regulars on our top wages miss a pass or a tackle, it's just an off day and no one picks it up, especially the further up the pitch it is. There are people on here just waiting to pounce on Nat because he's not VVD, he's not but he's not one of the players Klopp substituted, but then what does he know.

When we got hammered against Barca with VVD in the team, and they should have scored more than 3 really, I don't recall the defence being blamed but we were all over the shop there as well.
I tend to agree with this. People haven't been specific about what they are blaming Nat for but he's certainly in the frame. Even for the 3rd, I think he's positioned for a certain cross. He's blocking a line. In other circumstances he'd have been positioned perfectly. But the ball was delivered quite far out towards the edge of the box and I think other players should have been covering the Madrid strikers / runners and not leaving Nat to do both jobs.

I'm trying not to be protective of him, its just a thought.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 07:34:49 am »
T
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:16 am
The trouble is that when first team regulars on our top wages miss a pass or a tackle, it's just an off day and no one picks it up, especially the further up the pitch it is. There are people on here just waiting to pounce on Nat because he's not VVD, he's not but he's not one of the players Klopp substituted, but then what does he know.

When we got hammered against Barca with VVD in the team, and they should have scored more than 3 really, I don't recall the defence being blamed but we were all over the shop there as well.

Agree with this. Phillips and Kabak had kept three or four clean sheets before this game. OK it wasn't against Madrid but people seem desperate to come on here and say 'I told you'.

Not sure I recall VvD and Gomez getting their games picked apart by all and sundry after the Villa 7-2 debacle. I think it was just written off as 'one of those things'.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 07:55:31 am »
First goal comes from Trents poor positioning. When Kroos goes to play it long, Trent is on the outside of Viniscus meaning Nat has to come across to win it while Trent is scrambling back and they essentially collide. If you pause the video as Kroos shifts it out of his feet, Nat, Kabak and Robbo are in decent positions, Trent isnt. Difficult job for him as his role entails being up and down and hes often out on the touchline but he really should be tucked in more here.

Third one is a catalogue of areas. Ball enters the box far too easily and although I agree with John C that Nat is defending a different line, as soon as the ball goes to Viniscus, he has to be quicker closing down. He isnt and gives Viniscus a crucial half yard. Alisson should be saving it though, its not a great finish.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 08:10:08 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
In matches against the top teams then it is about exposing your opponents weaknesses. Madrid didn't have any obvious weaknesses whereas we had an inexperienced centre back partnership. We gave away three poor goals.

We've struggled all season though with the highline in terms of teams easily exploiting it, even before the injuries.

Madrid knew the ball over the top was the easy way to create. Going away to Real Madrid in the CL and playing a highline is not going to work without the right personnel. Leaving Thiago out was particularly baffling as that pretty much gave up the midfield.

Trent and Alisson were at fault for two of the goals. In truth, Real Madrid away is not the game you want Nat Phillips for, but last night wasn't on him and Kabak. The team were poor and badly set up.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 08:35:43 am »
You are only as good as your 'worst' player in this sport because team target him. Nat's strengths are irrelevant against the best teams and it's usually a mismatch.

The thing is, he might not make a direct mistake but his teammates will be wary of his weaknesses and won't play with freedom. Also, it gives our opponents a lift.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 10:32:19 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
In matches against the top teams then it is about exposing your opponents weaknesses. Madrid didn't have any obvious weaknesses whereas we had an inexperienced centre back partnership. We gave away three poor goals.

I agree but it's also about minimising your weaknesses.

Real do have some weaknesses. Their midfield can lack a bit of mobility with Modric and Kroos. They are brilliant on the ball but they can be pressed. They aren't brilliant at the back either despite them having better individuals than ourselves at centre back.

What we did last night was to expose our own weaknesses and enhance there's. The shape of the team and the lack of an effective press meant we didn't put any pressure on their midfield, which in turn gave them the time to pick passes and expose our weaknesses at centre back and the space behind Trent.

So while I agree I think it's more complex than you are suggesting. There's ways to minimise your weaknesses and target those of the opposition. Last night we just didn't get things right thought the team. The midfield shape, and to a lesser degree of the front 3, was all off and it played into Real's hand. The 1st goal and meant of time Kroos had to pick a pass is the prime example.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 02:16:06 pm »
He wasn't the worst last night but it's funny to think it's only been a couple of weeks since some on here were claiming he is on the same level as Maguire. Absolutely laughable.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 02:19:54 pm »
Where was our energy gone? We fell suddenly from a fast pressing and attacking team to a slow moving team in just one season! Everything is done so slowly that we are not going to open up any defense.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 02:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 02:16:06 pm
He wasn't the worst last night but it's funny to think it's only been a couple of weeks since some on here were claiming he is on the same level as Maguire. Absolutely laughable.
Good point; he's much better than Maguire

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 02:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 02:16:06 pm
He wasn't the worst last night but it's funny to think it's only been a couple of weeks since some on here were claiming he is on the same level as Maguire. Absolutely laughable.

Maguire is a far more experienced defender, but how do you think he'd have got on in that high line yesterday, given the shit show from back to front?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 02:25:14 pm »
Quote from: UNO on Today at 02:19:54 pm
Where was our energy gone? We fell suddenly from a fast pressing and attacking team to a slow moving team in just one season! Everything is done so slowly that we are not going to open up any defense.

It was there for 90 minutes near enough against Arsenal. It's been a feature of our season though. It's there one game but not the next.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 02:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:25:14 pm
It was there for 90 minutes near enough against Arsenal. It's been a feature of our season though. It's there one game but not the next.
That's a good point. It's not reliably present this season. It's almost pot luck. Conversely, that might be more a mental than a physical thing.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 02:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:16 am
The trouble is that when first team regulars on our top wages miss a pass or a tackle, it's just an off day and no one picks it up, especially the further up the pitch it is. There are people on here just waiting to pounce on Nat because he's not VVD, he's not but he's not one of the players Klopp substituted, but then what does he know.

When we got hammered against Barca with VVD in the team, and they should have scored more than 3 really, I don't recall the defence being blamed but we were all over the shop there as well.

When did we get hammered? As I recall we outplayed them when we lost 3-0.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 03:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:25:14 pm
It was there for 90 minutes near enough against Arsenal. It's been a feature of our season though. It's there one game but not the next.

Pretty much all the teams have been like that though. Empty grounds, no pre-season, ridiculous International games and a compressed season has thrown up some bizarre results. We lost 7-2 to Villa, United lost 6-1 at home to Spurs, City lost 5-2 at home to Leicester, Chelsea lost 5-2 to West Brom. Spurs lost 5-4 at Everton.

It hasn't been a normal season and the intensity simply hasn't been there for a lot of sides.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 04:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 02:16:06 pm
He wasn't the worst last night but it's funny to think it's only been a couple of weeks since some on here were claiming he is on the same level as Maguire. Absolutely laughable.

Madrid would aboluitely roast Maguire. Watch a few Manc games, he's fucking shite.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 04:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:55:00 pm
That's a good point. It's not reliably present this season. It's almost pot luck. Conversely, that might be more a mental than a physical thing.

You know in the first 5 minutes if we're up for it or not. If we are we've tended to have a good win. When we don't it's usually a long night. Villa, Fulham away, last night all had the same feel from very early on in the game. We just weren't up for it.

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 05:21:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:35:21 pm
Madrid would aboluitely roast Maguire. Watch a few Manc games, he's fucking shite.
Personally think he's one of the most underrated players in the league. He's dominant in the air and he's a really good player too - can carry the ball forward or play progressive passes through the lines.

Sure he isn't perfect but you'd swear he was an inept clown the way people go on about him. If United stick someone with pace beside him (i.e Kounde) they'll be onto a winner (obviously hope they don't..).

For the sake of both the club and the player Phillips should be sold in the summer. He'd look fine at Burnley or somewhere similar.
