He looks like hes a lot better on the ball now too. Whether that was a confidence thing, playing within himself at first, possibly, but its really noticeable how comfortable he looks now



I agree, although I think his first touch still looks pretty bad. There are probably ways to work around that, but I think if he ever gets pressed hard and the easy options are blocked off it could be a real issue. Loads of players have decent careers and a poor touch though, and he makes up for it in other ways. With his passing, the first few times I saw him play he looked like a player from a few leagues down every time he tried to play it further than five yards. Now, it's perfectly fine, and he's even started playing a few of those Matip/Gomez in between the lines passes. He still seems to prefer the easy option, but I think that's just him being sensible and knowing his limits. I suppose it maybe hamstrings us a bit in possession, but currently it's being more than made up for by what he brings to the team defensively.