Some fans just never learn, and couldn't wait to slag him and Kabak off after about 5 minutes of joining us.
If you're going to throw inexperienced players under the bus when they come into an injury ravaged team as our emergency options, you can forget any redemption when you change your mind 2 months later. It reeks of revisionism.
Just support players unconditionally as every supporter should do - regardless of their background, previous club, transfer fee, or who else you wanted to join instead. Trust the manager, trust the process, and have some patience.