Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 74842 times)

Offline keyop

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,392
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 10:08:47 am »
Some fans just never learn, and couldn't wait to slag him and Kabak off after about 5 minutes of joining us.

If you're going to throw inexperienced players under the bus when they come into an injury ravaged team as our emergency options, you can forget any redemption when you change your mind 2 months later. It reeks of revisionism.

Just support players unconditionally as every supporter should do  - regardless of their background, previous club, transfer fee, or who else you wanted to join instead. Trust the manager, trust the process, and have some patience.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Raid

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,505
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 11:25:03 am »
He looks like hes a lot better on the ball now too. Whether that was a confidence thing, playing within himself at first, possibly, but its really noticeable how comfortable he looks now
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,564
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 11:58:25 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:05:32 am
So is Klopp the snob, or were we all picking the team? :D
You can tell by his new bins that Kloppo is a hipster; he can't hide it any longer, the snob!
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,564
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 12:01:13 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:08:47 am
Some fans just never learn, and couldn't wait to slag him and Kabak off after about 5 minutes of joining us.

If you're going to throw inexperienced players under the bus when they come into an injury ravaged team as our emergency options, you can forget any redemption when you change your mind 2 months later. It reeks of revisionism.

Just support players unconditionally as every supporter should do  - regardless of their background, previous club, transfer fee, or who else you wanted to join instead. Trust the manager, trust the process, and have some patience.
Well said! Support is more valuable than half-baked, premature, not-based-on-actual-knowledge 'opinion'
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 27,225
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 12:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:39:11 am
:lmao

This place is just incredible

I honestly thought he was fishing, I hope he was for his sake (or she, dont want to be sexist!)
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 12:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 11:25:03 am
He looks like hes a lot better on the ball now too. Whether that was a confidence thing, playing within himself at first, possibly, but its really noticeable how comfortable he looks now
I agree, although I think his first touch still looks pretty bad. There are probably ways to work around that, but I think if he ever gets pressed hard and the easy options are blocked off it could be a real issue. Loads of players have decent careers and a poor touch though, and he makes up for it in other ways. With his passing, the first few times I saw him play he looked like a player from a few leagues down every time he tried to play it further than five yards. Now, it's perfectly fine, and he's even started playing a few of those Matip/Gomez in between the lines passes. He still seems to prefer the easy option, but I think that's just him being sensible and knowing his limits. I suppose it maybe hamstrings us a bit in possession, but currently it's being more than made up for by what he brings to the team defensively.
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 12:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 11:25:03 am
He looks like hes a lot better on the ball now too. Whether that was a confidence thing, playing within himself at first, possibly, but its really noticeable how comfortable he looks now
Hes never going to break lines like Baresi or play those 70 yard diagonals like Virge, but if he finds a red shirt, thats generally going to be good enough, particularly with the quality we have in midfield and further up. I presume theyve told him to play it simple and focus on defending, which hes done superbly.
Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,515
  • Brace for Impact
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 12:59:50 pm »
He keeps getting better and better. Klopp must love him.
Offline Jon2lfc

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,558
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 01:45:25 pm »
Virgil has the famous tag of not allowing any players to dribble past him.

Nat must have the tag of winning every heading dual he's involved in.

I thought he almost lost his crown yesterday when the ball went in a neutral direction after he went up for a header with an Arsenal player.
Never was I more relieved to see that the throw-in was given to the opposing team.
 ;D
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,468
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 01:56:20 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:08:47 am
Some fans just never learn, and couldn't wait to slag him and Kabak off after about 5 minutes of joining us.

If you're going to throw inexperienced players under the bus when they come into an injury ravaged team as our emergency options, you can forget any redemption when you change your mind 2 months later. It reeks of revisionism.

Just support players unconditionally as every supporter should do  - regardless of their background, previous club, transfer fee, or who else you wanted to join instead. Trust the manager, trust the process, and have some patience.

I just love the hypocrisy of this  ;) ;)

Quote from: keyop on November 17, 2010, 11:13:47 pm
If Ryan Babel makes it as a top player, Ill give you my house. PM me for the keys when it happens.

Quote from: keyop on November 17, 2010, 10:32:44 pm
That was over a year ago and against Hull. My grandad would look like a good footballer aganst the Hull City defence, and he's 86.

 ;D ;D
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,242
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 02:11:34 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:05:32 am
So is Klopp the snob, or were we all picking the team? :D

Our collective treats are well shuffled, at any rate...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,786
  • JFT96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 02:43:47 pm »
A fair few of us happy to hold our hands up and say hes improving and is actually looking like he belongs in this league as a center back. Realistically be nice to keep him around next year as a 4th, 5th choice
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,617
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 02:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:28:17 am
Noticed again that after the whistle Klopp went on to congratulate Phillips first.

Think he was blowing down the ear of the young Ødegaard early doors too...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,617
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 02:53:28 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:08:47 am
Some fans just never learn, and couldn't wait to slag him and Kabak off after about 5 minutes of joining us.

If you're going to throw inexperienced players under the bus when they come into an injury ravaged team as our emergency options, you can forget any redemption when you change your mind 2 months later. It reeks of revisionism.

Just support players unconditionally as every supporter should do  - regardless of their background, previous club, transfer fee, or who else you wanted to join instead. Trust the manager, trust the process, and have some patience.

Spot on. Be slagging him off again first mistake and saying 'I told you so'. Fuck 'em
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 11,617
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 02:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:56:20 pm
I just love the hypocrisy of this  ;) ;)

 ;D ;D

2010? You sad, sad, bastard. You'd make War and Peace seem like a leaflet with your hypocrisy, Al...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline keyop

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,392
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 03:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:56:20 pm
I just love the hypocrisy of this  ;) ;)

 ;D ;D
Al, once again you've shown exactly the sort of mentality and leaps of logic you use on here.

You've searched my post history to find something 11 years ago - about a player that had already been at the club for three and a half seasons, and was universally accepted as a poor signing that we wanted rid of. Ryan Babel joined in July 2007 and yet my post that you've chosen to quote is from November 2010. He left 2 months later.

You've ignored the context, and quoted it here over a decade later because you're embarrassed about criticising a player who had been here 5 minutes.

Shouldn't you be somewhere slagging off the owners?
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,468
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 03:33:13 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 03:02:01 pm
Al, once again you've shown exactly the sort of mentality and leaps of logic you use on here.

You've searched my post history to find something 11 years ago - about a player that had already been at the club for three and a half seasons, and was universally accepted as a poor signing that we wanted rid of. Ryan Babel joined in July 2007 and yet my post that you've chosen to quote is from November 2010. He left 2 months later.

You've ignored the context, and quoted it here over a decade later because you're embarrassed about criticising a player who had been here 5 minutes.

Shouldn't you be somewhere slagging off the owners?

Just for future reference mate please let us know how long a player has to be at the club before you are allowed to slag him off.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,153
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
I'll say it again, he's better than Harry Maguire.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:33:13 pm
Just for future reference mate please let us know how long a player has to be at the club before you are allowed to slag him off.

Easy - never.

Point out that they won't make the grade by all means, but unless they do something disgusting like golly on a fan like spit the dog did, don't slag current players off.
