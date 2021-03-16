His weakness is he gets turned not just when he has to turn - think Wolves was the first game hes played for us when he didnt get turned... you cant ever have him isolated or with a lot of space in behind. Were dropping off a lot more which helps him but blunts our attack... it is what it is for now



Peoples reactions seems very black and white on him (and Kabak) not sure why maybe its just the way of things these days.



When evaluating Kabak and Phillips it needs to be done in the context of the system and situation they are playing now and the system and expectations of them in what would be our normal or ideal system.Kabak and Phillips are doing very well given the current circumstances. I can't see how anyone could be displeased with their recent performances. However, that doesn't mean they are right for us long term in our 'ideal' system, where centre backs need to be good in 1-on-1 situations and be comfortable being dragged wide.I think there's genuine Q marks about Kabak and Phillips in the long term, based primarily on our system and what attributes you need as a centre back to succeed and allow the rest of the team not to be compromised. The 1 unknown I have is what either would be like next to 1 of the 3 established centre backs. Would that allow them to excel in the system?I think some people are conflating the 2 situations - doing well now versus long term suitability. I'm quite comfortable saying they are doing well and should be 1st choice currently, whilst at the same time holding the belief that in the summer there may be other players available who might be better suited our system. That's not a criticism of Kabak or Phillips either.