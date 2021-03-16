« previous next »
His skill sets are ideal for when we come against the real dogs of the league; Palace, Sheff Utd, West Brom, Newcastle, Burnley etc. In fact hes probably more well suited to playing those sides than Gomez. Question is, as others have alluded to, is he happy to stick around and play when called upon when he could start regularly further down the table?

Yeah, that remains to be seen. He is so good in the air that he's actually worth having around just to play against the West Broms and West Hams of this world. Saying that, he'd be absolutely ideal for a lower table side that plays a lower defensive block. His main weakness is when he has to turn and chase, and in a lower lying team, he'd rarely have to do that.
Yeah, that remains to be seen. He is so good in the air that he's actually worth having around just to play against the West Broms and West Hams of this world. Saying that, he'd be absolutely ideal for a lower table side that plays a lower defensive block. His main weakness is when he has to turn and chase, and in a lower lying team, he'd rarely have to do that.

I have never really understood that logic though.

The teams at the bottom need to beat the teams around them. Whilst they may play a low block against the better sides. In the 6 pointers they actually have to come out and play. If they didn't neither team would leave their half.
Nat has performed brilliantly for us. The issue is whether his ceiling is high enough for a club like us.
Nat has performed brilliantly for us. The issue is whether our first choice centre backs will be back for the new season.
Nat has performed brilliantly for us.

Couldn't have put it better myself, Al 😉👍
I think we have a new cult hero.
Yeah, that remains to be seen. He is so good in the air that he's actually worth having around just to play against the West Broms and West Hams of this world. Saying that, he'd be absolutely ideal for a lower table side that plays a lower defensive block. His main weakness is when he has to turn and chase, and in a lower lying team, he'd rarely have to do that.

His weakness is he gets turned not just when he has to turn - think Wolves was the first game hes played for us when he didnt get turned... you cant ever have him isolated or with a lot of space in behind. Were dropping off a lot more which helps him but blunts our attack... it is what it is for now

Peoples reactions seems very black and white on him (and Kabak) not sure why maybe its just the way of things these days.
His weakness is he gets turned not just when he has to turn - think Wolves was the first game hes played for us when he didnt get turned... you cant ever have him isolated or with a lot of space in behind. Were dropping off a lot more which helps him but blunts our attack... it is what it is for now

Peoples reactions seems very black and white on him (and Kabak) not sure why maybe its just the way of things these days.

When evaluating Kabak and Phillips it needs to be done in the context of the system and situation they are playing now and the system and expectations of them in what would be our normal or ideal system.

Kabak and Phillips are doing very well given the current circumstances. I can't see how anyone could be displeased with their recent performances. However, that doesn't mean they are right for us long term in our 'ideal' system, where centre backs need to be good in 1-on-1 situations and be comfortable being dragged wide.I think there's genuine Q marks about Kabak and Phillips in the long term, based primarily on our system and what attributes you need as a centre back to succeed and allow the rest of the team not to be compromised. The 1 unknown I have is what either would be like next to 1 of the 3 established centre backs. Would that allow them to excel in the system?

I think some people are conflating the 2 situations -  doing well now versus long term suitability. I'm quite comfortable saying they are doing well and should be 1st choice currently, whilst at the same time holding the belief that in the summer there may be other players available who might be better suited our system. That's not a criticism of Kabak or Phillips either.
Stuttgarts sporting director Sven Mislintat on how Nat Phillips ended up there:

When Marcin Kaminski got injured with us, Jürgen Klopp approached me and said I should take a look at Nathaniel Phillips because he was looking for a loan deal for him. Even though I trust Klopp blindly with such an offer, I bear the responsibility of course.
"That's why I first had to take a look at him myself and give him a credible assurance that he has a real chance to play with us.
In the end, it turned out that he was exactly the kind of player we were looking for.

Its amazing/amusing/mad (delete as appopriate) that as of now, our first choice central defensive pairing are both former Stuttgart players  :P
