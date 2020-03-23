« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31] 32   Go Down

Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 66929 times)

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 11:22:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm
I reckon Virgil will be wearing Nat Phillips pyjamas tonight.

Comes with a hoody...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 11:25:55 pm »
Quote from: s_andrews89 on Yesterday at 10:28:54 pm
Him and Kabak look to be getting a bit of a partnership and Fab in front must give them much more confidence too.

Yeah, Fab in front to prevent the midfield getting played through so oppo forced wide to cross only to find Nat or Kabak who are absolute ball magnets.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,324
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 11:36:20 pm »
A very decent game again with a couple of world class clearances thrown in. Prone to the very odd error but really proving his worth. Considering Matip is made from glass I can see this lad pushing himself up the picking order for next season
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,688
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm »
Some more faint praise again, he was not the only player who failed to have 100% pass success rate, far from it.


The fact is we have conceded a goal every 71 minutes this season without Nat and one every 142 minutes with him. He's won 7 games, drawn 2 and lost 3 probably playing at the most difficult period for the club during that period as well. He's never been on the wrong end of 2 goals in the same game in any of his 12 games (that's happened to us 9 times this season without him)

And without him we may have never scored tonight as well.

Well in Nat
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,732
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm »
Great game.........BUT

How did Fabio Silva (and Cody) end up with 4 more or less free headers????
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,315
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
His strengths (and weaknesses) are pretty clear. If we're defending in the box against attacks, his strengths are in full display. If he's defending in a transition or when the ball is moving and he (and the defense) are backtracking, it highlights his weaknesses. After this season, I honestly think he has the potential to do well in a low-block team. I don't mean it as an insult either - a lot of well-performing teams use the system. It'll play to his strengths and alleviate his weaknesses.

For this season though, there is something about partnerships and momentums. Kabak and him seem to be forming a bit of an understanding and that can only improve with time. It's not to say that there won't be mistakes and they'll perform at the levels of Van Djik-Gomez but it might be enough for us to play better than we have with Fabinho in the 6 position (which really opens up a LOT of options for us).
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 12:44:33 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 12:11:52 am
His strengths (and weaknesses) are pretty clear. If we're defending in the box against attacks, his strengths are in full display. If he's defending in a transition or when the ball is moving and he (and the defense) are backtracking, it highlights his weaknesses. After this season, I honestly think he has the potential to do well in a low-block team. I don't mean it as an insult either - a lot of well-performing teams use the system. It'll play to his strengths and alleviate his weaknesses.

For this season though, there is something about partnerships and momentums. Kabak and him seem to be forming a bit of an understanding and that can only improve with time. It's not to say that there won't be mistakes and they'll perform at the levels of Van Djik-Gomez but it might be enough for us to play better than we have with Fabinho in the 6 position (which really opens up a LOT of options for us).

Can't ask any more of him than this to be fair. And as an added bonus, his value will skyrocket!
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,461
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 01:47:19 am »
If ya wanna get ahead, get a Nat
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,871
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 08:58:02 am »
Who is this Simon Brundish lad on Twitter ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,376
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 09:01:12 am »
Another good performance. Proving a few wrong along the way.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 09:10:20 am »
I am not sure that he'll have a future here if we do get back to full strength, but I wouldn't mind if others thought otherwise.

At the very least, he is now an asset with an increasing value. He could certainly thrive at a premier league side with a low block; and we'll get a pretty penny for him should that be his future.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,933
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 09:19:42 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:58:02 am
Who is this Simon Brundish lad on Twitter ?

Never heard of him, just had a look, and deduced hes one of those boring self important pricks who gives a running commentary on matches on his twitter.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,871
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 09:20:36 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:19:42 am
Never heard of him, just had a look, and deduced hes one of those boring self important pricks who gives a running commentary on matches on his twitter.

Just a bizarre take on things.

Snide comments to players too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • Kop 306
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 09:20:37 am »
We could do a lot worse than having this lad as 4th choice CB next season.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,933
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 09:28:13 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:20:36 am
Just a bizarre take on things.

Snide comments to players too.

Looks like hes one of them wannabe coaches, who needs to try and show off to his following. And yes, weird and clueless and snide take on things.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,726
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 09:44:27 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 09:20:37 am
We could do a lot worse than having this lad as 4th choice CB next season.

We could probably do a lot better too, like Kabak for example.

He's an absolutely perfect 5th/6th choice CB for us.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • Kop 306
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 09:57:26 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:44:27 am
We could probably do a lot better too, like Kabak for example.

He's an absolutely perfect 5th/6th choice CB for us.
In a normal season how often does your 4th choice CB play? Do many clubs have 5/6 decent CBs?

Realistically if everyone was fit next year you'd see Philips (as 4th choice) a handful of times. Getting a player to be happy with a handful of appearances a season is hard to come by. Why spend £18m on Kabak to make him 4th choice?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,626
  • JFT96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 10:05:06 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 09:57:26 am
In a normal season how often does your 4th choice CB play? Do many clubs have 5/6 decent CBs?

Realistically if everyone was fit next year you'd see Philips (as 4th choice) a handful of times. Getting a player to be happy with a handful of appearances a season is hard to come by. Why spend £18m on Kabak to make him 4th choice?

Because Kabak is a better football player than Phillips, is 4 years younger and has exponentially more potential than Phillips? Buy Kabak, sell Phillips for as much as you can get to reduce the total fee for Kabak.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,451
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 10:05:28 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 09:57:26 am
In a normal season how often does your 4th choice CB play? Do many clubs have 5/6 decent CBs?

Realistically if everyone was fit next year you'd see Philips (as 4th choice) a handful of times. Getting a player to be happy with a handful of appearances a season is hard to come by. Why spend £18m on Kabak to make him 4th choice?

Considering Matip and Gomez are made of glass and Lovren played 7 times last year youd argue not very.

I guess it depends on finances. If were strapped for cash then maybe Nat for free is a better option than Kabak for £19m. Well see. I guess after we win in Istanbul we can pick and choose.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 10:10:10 am »
I could see Burnley cashing in on Tarkowski and buying Phillips, who are big on buy British.

I also wouldn't mind keeping him, resting Gomez or VvD who's minutes will be managed next season and playing Phillips against the low block teams.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,539
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 10:17:23 am »
If he wants to stay here and be one of a group of 5 CBs Id be thrilled to keep him.

VVD, Gomez, Kabak, ? and Phillips. The ? preferably being a new high level signing. Gomez is flexible enough to be used at RB and knows the system so Id be confident that 4 of them would play often and Nat would get a fair few games too.

That being said, if he wants regular first team football then no ones going to begrudge him a move and hes done himself proud with his performances this season.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:19:21 am by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • Kop 306
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 10:28:44 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:05:06 am
Because Kabak is a better football player than Phillips, is 4 years younger and has exponentially more potential than Phillips? Buy Kabak, sell Phillips for as much as you can get to reduce the total fee for Kabak.
van Dijk, Gomez, Kabak then Philips - in that order. Suppose it depends if we sign someone quality to pair with van Dijk doesn't it? Let Gomez and Kabak fight for 3rd place and leave Philips as 5th. I'd sell Matip before selling Philips, not based on quality, purely based on being fit.

Philips would hardly play, it is hard to find anyone who would be satisfied sitting on the bench most weeks - might not even make the squad half the time.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 10:41:05 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:28:44 am
van Dijk, Gomez, Kabak then Philips - in that order. Suppose it depends if we sign someone quality to pair with van Dijk doesn't it? Let Gomez and Kabak fight for 3rd place and leave Philips as 5th. I'd sell Matip before selling Philips, not based on quality, purely based on being fit.

Philips would hardly play, it is hard to find anyone who would be satisfied sitting on the bench most weeks - might not even make the squad half the time.

With VVD and Gomez having recovered from long term injuries next season then Kabak(if we sign him) and Phillips will get plenty of game time next season because we will have to be careful with VVD and Gomez certainly up until next year.

I agree I would cash in on Matip.
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 10:41:57 am »
I presume by the way people are looking at it Ben Davies will simply be shipped on in the summer at a profit?  He signed on a long term contract which is always small talk for 5 years. Is it possible that Kabak is seen as the 3rd choice CB with Phillips and Davies being the other options?  I dont know what Davies is like but Kabak is starting to settle, Nat is doing grand. Unless we are getting rid of both Matip and Gomez I dont see a big name CB coming in if Kabak signs permanently.

In my opinion it would be much more preferable to get in a DM to rest Fabs legs as what the last few games has shown is that a proper DM makes our CBs jobs easier. Teams cant get through is centrally and need to push it wide and we are significantly better at dealing with crosses than we used to be so in my opinion thats where the investment is needed.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 11:02:49 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 10:41:57 am
I presume by the way people are looking at it Ben Davies will simply be shipped on in the summer at a profit?  He signed on a long term contract which is always small talk for 5 years. Is it possible that Kabak is seen as the 3rd choice CB with Phillips and Davies being the other options?  I dont know what Davies is like but Kabak is starting to settle, Nat is doing grand. Unless we are getting rid of both Matip and Gomez I dont see a big name CB coming in if Kabak signs permanently.

In my opinion it would be much more preferable to get in a DM to rest Fabs legs as what the last few games has shown is that a proper DM makes our CBs jobs easier. Teams cant get through is centrally and need to push it wide and we are significantly better at dealing with crosses
than we used to be so in my opinion thats where the investment is needed.

No Davies will be still here. Many forget Davis can play at LB also.

If we sign Kabak to if we sign then we won't sign another CB or we could go all out and sign a player like a Ben White who can play CB and DM no worries and not sign Kabak.

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,726
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 11:09:49 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:02:49 am
No Davies will be still here. Many forget Davis can play at LB also.

If we sign Kabak to if we sign then we won't sign another CB or we could go all out and sign a player like a Ben White who can play CB and DM no worries and not sign Kabak.

Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,883
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 11:44:51 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:20:36 am
Just a bizarre take on things.

Snide comments to players too.
I'm not sure if he still does, but he use to write for an appear on the Anfield Index a lot. What's he saying?
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,019
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 12:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:05:06 am
Because Kabak is a better football player than Phillips, is 4 years younger and has exponentially more potential than Phillips? Buy Kabak, sell Phillips for as much as you can get to reduce the total fee for Kabak.

I think it may be up to Phillips as to what he wants to do next season, should he want to move on and get first team football somewhere in a setup that suits his skill set then Klopp won't stand in his way and he will go with the blessing of the club and fans alike. I think this could be linked with the Kabak deal as you say, if he impresses enough then his fee provides some insight as to how much we can potentially get for Phillips. You imagine at his age, with his home grown status and English premium we should be able to get £10m from a lower Premier league side or one of the clubs competing at the top of the championship.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm »
His skill sets are ideal for when we come against the real dogs of the league; Palace, Sheff Utd, West Brom, Newcastle, Burnley etc. In fact hes probably more well suited to playing those sides than Gomez. Question is, as others have alluded to, is he happy to stick around and play when called upon when he could start regularly further down the table?
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,736
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:20:14 pm
His skill sets are ideal for when we come against the real dogs of the league; Palace, Sheff Utd, West Brom, Newcastle, Burnley etc. In fact hes probably more well suited to playing those sides than Gomez. Question is, as others have alluded to, is he happy to stick around and play when called upon when he could start regularly further down the table?
Not sure about that, against those teams we'll play aginst 11 men behind the ball and have ~80% possession. We need to move the ball accurately and fast, not Phillips' strongest points. I'd much rather have Henderson at CB against those teams as his distribution can be a real weapon. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 03:27:51 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 09:57:26 am
In a normal season how often does your 4th choice CB play? Do many clubs have 5/6 decent CBs?

Realistically if everyone was fit next year you'd see Philips (as 4th choice) a handful of times. Getting a player to be happy with a handful of appearances a season is hard to come by. Why spend £18m on Kabak to make him 4th choice?

John Stones was Man City's 4th choice centre back for the best part of two seasons.
We haven't got their resources but we are more than capable of attracting competent players that the manager at least trusts.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 03:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:13:01 pm
Not sure about that, against those teams we'll play aginst 11 men behind the ball and have ~80% possession. We need to move the ball accurately and fast, not Phillips' strongest points. I'd much rather have Henderson at CB against those teams as his distribution can be a real weapon.
Fair point but with Thiago in midfield and our full backs hopefully returning to their attacking prowess of seasons past, I think well have enough in the side to break those sorts of teams down without needing to rely overly on our centre backs moving the ball to break them down. Id certainly be more worried about them nicking something undeserved off a set piece.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,140
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 03:53:09 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:40:10 pm
Fair point but with Thiago in midfield and our full backs hopefully returning to their attacking prowess of seasons past, I think well have enough in the side to break those sorts of teams down without needing to rely overly on our centre backs moving the ball to break them down. Id certainly be more worried about them nicking something undeserved off a set piece.
For me, he's superb at defending high balls into the box. There is always a need for a no-nonsense, no-prisoners-taken centre half from time to time although I think to pigeonhole him as just that is pretty disingenuous as well.

He'll throw himself when other won't and he does the basics very well. We always tend to think of players as individuals and for some unknown reason centre-halves in particular, when we should look at partnerships (most recent example I can think of here is Sami and Henchoz. Sami oozed class, and Henchoz was a lot more basic, but they worked and worked well as a pair) Have complimentary skillsets that mesh.

Virg is a superb footballer in his own right, but when he comes back, then someone will need to take a little of the dog work off him in order for him to play his way back and avoid too much pressure. Got a feeling that Nat would compliment Virg and take some of the strain off that Gomez can't so I'd definitely keep him around. Not only that, but I would think that playing a few games with Virg would also accelerate his learning and skillsets even more.

Should not be in a haste to get rid though definitely as he'll get more and more time. Add to the fact that he seems exceptionally robust and could be counted on (hope to fuck that hasn't jinxed it...) I find it strange that we'd even for one second comtemplate selling.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:55:24 pm by Kennys from heaven »
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,368
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 03:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
I do start to wonder now how many games Phillips has to be good in before we as Liverpool fans say "hey, maybe Phillips has a future at the club after all". Many will still argue that he's still too limited to play regularly for us next season, but personally, I think I've seen enough from him where the conversation can at least be had. He'll never usurp Virgil, Matip or Gomez, but if we don't sign Kabak on a permanent and Matip ends up being cut loose due to injury proneness, then you never know.

I don't see anything wrong in having decent backup defenders that might actually see us get somewhere in the domestic cups against our routine PL opposition.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,524
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 04:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:13:01 pm
Not sure about that, against those teams we'll play aginst 11 men behind the ball and have ~80% possession. We need to move the ball accurately and fast, not Phillips' strongest points. I'd much rather have Henderson at CB against those teams as his distribution can be a real weapon.

The key in previous seasons is we haven't needed to worry about what the physical teams can do because we've had Van Dijk who dominates in the air and on the ground and we've also dominated the games.

Without Van Dijk (and obviously Gomez and Matip) we've needed the aerial prowess of Phillips. We're not the biggest team anyway and rely on two imposing CB's. That's what might count against Kabak being kept on. It's alongside Phillips that Kabak has looked more assured.

I think if Kabak signs it'll be as 4th choice going into the season and Phillips if he stays 5th choice. Our 4th choice CB will play a lot given the first 3 recovering from serious injury and the 5th choice will get their games as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:02 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1235 on: Today at 05:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 03:53:09 pm
For me, he's superb at defending high balls into the box. There is always a need for a no-nonsense, no-prisoners-taken centre half from time to time although I think to pigeonhole him as just that is pretty disingenuous as well.

He'll throw himself when other won't and he does the basics very well. We always tend to think of players as individuals and for some unknown reason centre-halves in particular, when we should look at partnerships (most recent example I can think of here is Sami and Henchoz. Sami oozed class, and Henchoz was a lot more basic, but they worked and worked well as a pair) Have complimentary skillsets that mesh.

Virg is a superb footballer in his own right, but when he comes back, then someone will need to take a little of the dog work off him in order for him to play his way back and avoid too much pressure. Got a feeling that Nat would compliment Virg and take some of the strain off that Gomez can't so I'd definitely keep him around. Not only that, but I would think that playing a few games with Virg would also accelerate his learning and skillsets even more.

Should not be in a haste to get rid though definitely as he'll get more and more time. Add to the fact that he seems exceptionally robust and could be counted on (hope to fuck that hasn't jinxed it...) I find it strange that we'd even for one second comtemplate selling.
Good post.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,368
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1236 on: Today at 05:59:55 pm »
The future notwithstanding, you can make a pretty reasonable case that his heart and spirit and attitude were exactly what we needed exactly when we needed it, basically right now. Everybody pretty much jaded to the absolute max and him and Kabak utterly buzzing just for the opportunity to cross the white lines.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,140
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1237 on: Today at 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:59:55 pm
The future notwithstanding, you can make a pretty reasonable case that his heart and spirit and attitude were exactly what we needed exactly when we needed it, basically right now. Everybody pretty much jaded to the absolute max and him and Kabak utterly buzzing just for the opportunity to cross the white lines.
Jota back, Stan where he should be as well as Thiago starting to fire properly as well, we're on the up and hopefully a new enthusiasm to boot.

Form is temporary - class is permanent. Never a truer saying
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,128
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1238 on: Today at 09:05:53 pm »
Nat has done exactly what was expected and is starting to learn how to play with those around him.
He gives us a bit of height at the back which is useful.

As with Kabak, hes getting the best of coaching plus getting first team experience which will help his development. So far hes had some very solid games.
Logged
#JFT96

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,166
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1239 on: Today at 09:39:59 pm »
Nat has performed brilliantly for us. The issue is whether his ceiling is high enough for a club like us.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31] 32   Go Up
« previous next »
 