Fair point but with Thiago in midfield and our full backs hopefully returning to their attacking prowess of seasons past, I think well have enough in the side to break those sorts of teams down without needing to rely overly on our centre backs moving the ball to break them down. Id certainly be more worried about them nicking something undeserved off a set piece.



For me, he's superb at defending high balls into the box. There is always a need for a no-nonsense, no-prisoners-taken centre half from time to time although I think to pigeonhole him as just that is pretty disingenuous as well.He'll throw himself when other won't and he does the basics very well. We always tend to think of players as individuals and for some unknown reason centre-halves in particular, when we should look at partnerships (most recent example I can think of here is Sami and Henchoz. Sami oozed class, and Henchoz was a lot more basic, but they worked and worked well as a pair) Have complimentary skillsets that mesh.Virg is a superb footballer in his own right, but when he comes back, then someone will need to take a little of the dog work off him in order for him to play his way back and avoid too much pressure. Got a feeling that Nat would compliment Virg and take some of the strain off that Gomez can't so I'd definitely keep him around. Not only that, but I would think that playing a few games with Virg would also accelerate his learning and skillsets even more.Should not be in a haste to get rid though definitely as he'll get more and more time. Add to the fact that he seems exceptionally robust and could be counted on (hope to fuck that hasn't jinxed it...) I find it strange that we'd even for one second comtemplate selling.