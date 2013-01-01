« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips

afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 11:22:54 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm
I reckon Virgil will be wearing Nat Phillips pyjamas tonight.

Comes with a hoody...
wampa1

  Should probably leg it while he can......
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 11:25:55 pm
Quote from: s_andrews89 on Yesterday at 10:28:54 pm
Him and Kabak look to be getting a bit of a partnership and Fab in front must give them much more confidence too.

Yeah, Fab in front to prevent the midfield getting played through so oppo forced wide to cross only to find Nat or Kabak who are absolute ball magnets.
fowlermagic

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 11:36:20 pm
A very decent game again with a couple of world class clearances thrown in. Prone to the very odd error but really proving his worth. Considering Matip is made from glass I can see this lad pushing himself up the picking order for next season
Black Bull Nova

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm
Some more faint praise again, he was not the only player who failed to have 100% pass success rate, far from it.


The fact is we have conceded a goal every 71 minutes this season without Nat and one every 142 minutes with him. He's won 7 games, drawn 2 and lost 3 probably playing at the most difficult period for the club during that period as well. He's never been on the wrong end of 2 goals in the same game in any of his 12 games (that's happened to us 9 times this season without him)

And without him we may have never scored tonight as well.

Well in Nat
newterp

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm
Great game.........BUT

How did Fabio Silva (and Cody) end up with 4 more or less free headers????
Angelius

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1205 on: Today at 12:11:52 am
His strengths (and weaknesses) are pretty clear. If we're defending in the box against attacks, his strengths are in full display. If he's defending in a transition or when the ball is moving and he (and the defense) are backtracking, it highlights his weaknesses. After this season, I honestly think he has the potential to do well in a low-block team. I don't mean it as an insult either - a lot of well-performing teams use the system. It'll play to his strengths and alleviate his weaknesses.

For this season though, there is something about partnerships and momentums. Kabak and him seem to be forming a bit of an understanding and that can only improve with time. It's not to say that there won't be mistakes and they'll perform at the levels of Van Djik-Gomez but it might be enough for us to play better than we have with Fabinho in the 6 position (which really opens up a LOT of options for us).
HomesickRed

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1206 on: Today at 12:44:33 am
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 12:11:52 am
His strengths (and weaknesses) are pretty clear. If we're defending in the box against attacks, his strengths are in full display. If he's defending in a transition or when the ball is moving and he (and the defense) are backtracking, it highlights his weaknesses. After this season, I honestly think he has the potential to do well in a low-block team. I don't mean it as an insult either - a lot of well-performing teams use the system. It'll play to his strengths and alleviate his weaknesses.

For this season though, there is something about partnerships and momentums. Kabak and him seem to be forming a bit of an understanding and that can only improve with time. It's not to say that there won't be mistakes and they'll perform at the levels of Van Djik-Gomez but it might be enough for us to play better than we have with Fabinho in the 6 position (which really opens up a LOT of options for us).

Can't ask any more of him than this to be fair. And as an added bonus, his value will skyrocket!
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1207 on: Today at 01:47:19 am
If ya wanna get ahead, get a Nat
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1208 on: Today at 08:58:02 am
Who is this Simon Brundish lad on Twitter ?
liversaint

  Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1209 on: Today at 09:01:12 am
Another good performance. Proving a few wrong along the way.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1210 on: Today at 09:10:20 am
I am not sure that he'll have a future here if we do get back to full strength, but I wouldn't mind if others thought otherwise.

At the very least, he is now an asset with an increasing value. He could certainly thrive at a premier league side with a low block; and we'll get a pretty penny for him should that be his future.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1211 on: Today at 09:19:42 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:58:02 am
Who is this Simon Brundish lad on Twitter ?

Never heard of him, just had a look, and deduced hes one of those boring self important pricks who gives a running commentary on matches on his twitter.
Nick110581

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1212 on: Today at 09:20:36 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:19:42 am
Never heard of him, just had a look, and deduced hes one of those boring self important pricks who gives a running commentary on matches on his twitter.

Just a bizarre take on things.

Snide comments to players too.
G a r y

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1213 on: Today at 09:20:37 am
We could do a lot worse than having this lad as 4th choice CB next season.
Dim Glas

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1214 on: Today at 09:28:13 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:20:36 am
Just a bizarre take on things.

Snide comments to players too.

Looks like hes one of them wannabe coaches, who needs to try and show off to his following. And yes, weird and clueless and snide take on things.
