"If i Ever lose a header it proper winds me up."









I'm just gonna go right ahead and put a check in the "attitude" box-good? Everyone's agreed? pretty much all on board with that? show of hands....right then



ATTITUDE-Check



is there a maldini quote somewhere about headers that we can use to bash nat with?already something positive regarding his contract that it doesn't end this season. Think he have stepped up the plate nicely despite his limitations and made even tougher with our defensive high line.do think he will leave us where he could get some proper game time but loved it if he stays and win a couple of CL and EPL medals with us playing a squad role and getting subbed in the last 10 mins against teams with neanderthal coaches like allardyce and dyche by winning all the headers.