Do you know why the deal fell through and which particular clubs were interested



According to The Athletics James Pearce, Phillips was on the brink of joining Swansea on a permanent basis, with the Championship side needing a last-hour replacement for Joe Rodon, who was heading to Tottenham.The deal got to the stage in which the Reds gave their player permission to discuss personal terms with the Swans, with the belief that he would seal his exit after four years on Merseyside.But Swansea pulled out of negotiations late on, preferring to sign Ryan Bennett and Joel Latibeaudiere instead, which Pearce claims left Liverpool less than impressed.Their frustration at how the Welsh club conducted themselves and messed Phillips around comes after positive relations had been built up between the two sides in recent years.