Topic: Nat Phillips

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 06:57:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:22:01 pm
What is wrong with you?

Have you got a few hours spare?

 ;D
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 07:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 04:32:19 pm
Glad it's not just me who thinks this

Nah - I think there's at least three of us!!

 ;D
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 08:02:20 pm »
Hes been amazing.


(Honestly hes done well. Thats where the conversation should end instead of trying to beat him down).
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 09:08:50 pm »
Apologies if this has been posted..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1370703496626987008
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm »
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm »
Tell you what, why not just support him as he plays for Liverpool and does his best
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 10:35:34 pm »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm
Tell you what, why not just support him as he plays for Liverpool and does his best

 Totally agree -some of the trash talk on RAWK regarding our players is disgraceful! Some posters think we should have 11 Messi's playing for us!  If Klopp does not think a player is good enough he will be sold and out of the club; Klopp is a better judge on a  player's ability to play for Liverpool than the keyboard warriors. 
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 11:05:24 pm »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm
Tell you what, why not just support him as he plays for Liverpool and does his best

Definitely. People were making jokes when I was including him in the squad depth charts, but like every player under contract with LFC, he deserves our full support, not only because he is actually playing and contributing ...
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 11:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:35:34 pm
Totally agree -some of the trash talk on RAWK regarding our players is disgraceful! Some posters think we should have 11 Messi's playing for us!  If Klopp does not think a player is good enough he will be sold and out of the club; Klopp is a better judge on a  player's ability to play for Liverpool than the keyboard warriors. 

Nice one Red.

This thread has certainly taken a distinct turn for the better.

Nat the Hun rules.

 ;D
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:35:34 pm
Totally agree -some of the trash talk on RAWK regarding our players is disgraceful! Some posters think we should have 11 Messi's playing for us!  If Klopp does not think a player is good enough he will be sold and out of the club; Klopp is a better judge on a  player's ability to play for Liverpool than the keyboard warriors. 
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jurgen-klopp-admits-last-second-19155504

And Klopp said: With our situation, we have Nat Phillips here as well and Billy the kid and they are really around.

Nat Phillips we thought would be transferred, but at the last second it didnt happen.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 11:54:18 pm »
He has improved and grown with every appearance, that is all you can ask for, he has been brilliant.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 12:22:48 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:21:20 pm
Hes not really an old fashioned defender, he plays in a modern way but his lack of athleticism goes against him in a league where all the top teams are playing with a high line. He can dribble out with the ball and pass the ball better than Phillips, raw attributes wise yes they are similar but Maguire is a better footballer.
Mcguire is England captain and we are having a debate about whether he is better than someone who most people had never heard of at the beginning of the season. That says a lot more about England than anything else.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 12:31:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:38:48 pm
There is nothing weird about it. Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip will be back from their injuries. I just don't expect that Klopp would prefer Phillips to Kabak, Ćaleta-Car or whatever central defender we are signing in the summer, as confirmed by James Pearce yesterday. Like I said, I like Nat, but I don't see him being in Klopp's long term plans ...
I agree with that but given that 3 of those CBs will be returning from serious injuries... We will certainly be in need of a decent 5th choice next season, and they could end up playing a fair bit.

It's true that best case scenario is we have a fully fit Gomez, Van Dijk, Matip and another, which doesn't leave much room for Nat... But that's very much a dream scenario the way this season has gone.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 01:25:55 am »
One of the joys of being a Liverpool fan is the little fairy stories woven into the overall tapestry, except for their title win against QPR City don't have them because they buy their joy these days unlike their history.

Biscan, Baros, Smicer, Cisse and Traore winning the CL
Neil Mellor against Olympiakos
The kids against Everton last year
Howard Gayle against Bayern
Tommy Smith's goal in Rome
Paul Jones getting a game at Anfield
Titi Camera scoring the winning goal after his fathers death and the tears
Divock's golden moments

etc

Watching Nat is just an extra element to cheer up a crap world and crap season

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 07:40:47 am »
Nice to get back to reality here, people appreciating Nats effort. But god help us if he makes a big mistake, the haters (and we know who they are) will steam in with I told you.

In sixteen years on this site Ive never seen so much vitriol directed towards one player. I could dig out a dozen or more spiteful posts from one person in particular. Its all been rather sad and pathetic.

Anyway well done Nat lad. Great stuff. 👏🏼
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 10:43:55 am »
Played well enough to deserve a starting place against Wolves. Think we'll try to build on the same combination as against RBL. We have a decent break after that so hopefully shouldn't need to manage too many minutes for this game.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 01:01:56 pm »
Nat was going to a Championship side because he wanted to kick start his career. He thought there was no scenario in which he would game time for us this season. Just shows how strange football can be. He has grasped his opportunity with both hands and performed way above expectations.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 01:30:14 pm »
😍🥰🥰😍

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 02:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 01:30:14 pm
😍🥰🥰😍



Kabak thinking "damn.. i wish i was a pub player..."
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 02:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:01:56 pm
Nat was going to a Championship side because he wanted to kick start his career. He thought there was no scenario in which he would game time for us this season. Just shows how strange football can be. He has grasped his opportunity with both hands and performed way above expectations.

Do you know why the deal fell through and which particular clubs were interested
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 03:04:12 pm »
"If i Ever lose a header it proper winds me up."

 :lmao


I'm just gonna go right ahead and put a check in the "attitude" box-good? Everyone's agreed?  pretty much all on board with that?  show of hands....right then

ATTITUDE-Check
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 03:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 02:30:26 pm
Do you know why the deal fell through and which particular clubs were interested

According to The Athletics James Pearce, Phillips was on the brink of joining Swansea on a permanent basis, with the Championship side needing a last-hour replacement for Joe Rodon, who was heading to Tottenham.

The deal got to the stage in which the Reds gave their player permission to discuss personal terms with the Swans, with the belief that he would seal his exit after four years on Merseyside.

But Swansea pulled out of negotiations late on, preferring to sign Ryan Bennett and Joel Latibeaudiere instead, which Pearce claims left Liverpool less than impressed.

Their frustration at how the Welsh club conducted themselves and messed Phillips around comes after positive relations had been built up between the two sides in recent years.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:01:56 pm
Nat was going to a Championship side because he wanted to kick start his career. He thought there was no scenario in which he would game time for us this season. Just shows how strange football can be. He has grasped his opportunity with both hands and performed way above expectations.

Standard mindset when a player goes out on loan.

This is we have to be careful with Harvey when he comes back because he might not just want to sit on the bench.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:04:12 pm
"If i Ever lose a header it proper winds me up."

 :lmao


I'm just gonna go right ahead and put a check in the "attitude" box-good? Everyone's agreed?  pretty much all on board with that?  show of hands....right then

ATTITUDE-Check

is there a maldini quote somewhere about headers that we can use to bash nat with? ;D

already something positive regarding his contract that it doesn't end this season. Think he have stepped up the plate nicely despite his limitations and made even tougher with our defensive high line.

do think he will leave us where he could get some proper game time but loved it if he stays and win a couple of CL and EPL medals with us playing a squad role and getting subbed in the last 10 mins against teams with neanderthal coaches like allardyce and dyche by winning all the headers.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:40:47 am
Nice to get back to reality here, people appreciating Nats effort. But god help us if he makes a big mistake, the haters (and we know who they are) will steam in with I told you.

In sixteen years on this site Ive never seen so much vitriol directed towards one player. I could dig out a dozen or more spiteful posts from one person in particular. Its all been rather sad and pathetic.

Anyway well done Nat lad. Great stuff. 👏🏼

It took me off guard too when I first looked at this thread a few weeks ago. I was expecting unmitigated praise for the lad and instead found so many posts seemingly obsessed with sucking any joy out of the lad's sterling displays and pointing out how he wasn't good enough for us and that would never be part of the club's future.

What I posted back then reveals my immediate reaction which is similar to your own.

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March  1, 2021, 02:32:16 pm
Wow. I come in to have a peep at this thread for the first time, fully expecting it to contain a unanimous litany of fulsome praise for a lad with such limited experience at the top level who has performed so heroically and capably in the most challenging of defensive situations with which Liverpool Football Club have ever been confronted.

And what do I find instead but the likes of VBG and a few others finding themselves compelled to mount a rearguard action to defend poor Nat Phillips from the snide sniping and undermining of what I can only term so called Liverpool fans who consider him to be not good enough for this club but more pointedly for them.

I find it unbelievable. I simply do not get it. And never will. We as supporters can ask for nothing more than for a player to perform to the best of his ability and give his all. And boy oh boy has Nat Phillips more than done that in every game he has played.

Great post incidentally VBG lad.

 :)

 

 
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 03:57:03 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 10:43:55 am
Played well enough to deserve a starting place against Wolves.

So pleased he has the Antartica seal of approval. Phew

 ;)
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 05:06:18 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 02:17:07 pm
Kabak thinking "damn.. i wish i was a pub player..."
Is that Sophie B Hawkins?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 05:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:06:18 pm
Is that Sophie B Hawkins?

thats a blast from the past
