Quote

How desperate are you. I made a 3 line post that shows the context of what I was saying. Yet you continually just quote one line out of context. Do you pay for your internet by the letter or something ?

Quote

Nagelsmann and Klopp's teams play in a very similar way and look to play out from the back.



This probably explains why you do everything in your power not to talk about football. You watch Leicester all the time. How have you not noticed how often they go long from the back to try and get Vardy in over the top. How did you watch them park the bus against us and City and think Yeh they are a possession based team who like to play through teams.

Quote

Are you really comparing Rhys with Matip regarding pass completion. Again you show little comprehension of context. Matip is probably our most aggressive passer at centre back. He continually looks to bring the ball out and hit vertical passes into the front players. Rhys is probably our most passive passer at centre back.

From the data I am seeing it is Fabinho 91.3%, VVD 90%, Gomez 89.7%, Kabak 89.4%, Matip 87.7% Rhys 87.3% and Phillips 84%.



So Phillips is comfortably the worst in terms of completing passes.



Quote

Funny how you hate the term pub players in relation to distribution and progressing the ball through the lines but have no problem using the term agricultural. Again why do you think you have the right to look for the moral high ground when you had no problem getting stuck into Karius when he was the same age as Nat.

Quote

The irony is that Nat has the intelligence and honesty to know his strengths and which areas need working on.

Not even slightlyIts just a thing you said mate. Its not even particularly something to get defensive over, we've all said silly things in the aftermath of a loss (I know I have).Ooof you're getting very personal here Al! Not sure its particularly required mate. You labelled a couple of our players as pub players, and rightly got called out on it. If you genuinely meant just in terms of how they progressed play against Fulham, fine. Thats not what you wrote, but fine. Still of course completely wrong and disrespectful, but fine. Its not how it came across, which is why a number of posters took issue with it, but there's no reason to disbelieve you I guess.Leicester have a similar pass percentage similar to Arsenal and Southampton, who I'd also say are 'possession based teams' as most of Rodgers teams are. I did see how they played against City....complete freak result and performance, bizarre that it even worked. But yeah again Al the point is, there's a lot of good, lauded CBs who play for different teams of different styles who have a similar pass completion rate. I mean pass completion is such an out of context stat anyway all things considering, but....Well yeah....but in response to someone else comparing him to Matip in terms of pass completion....A few times in this thread you've just thrown a stat around, and now you're complaining that people are discussing those stats you chose to discussI dont particularly hate the term to be honest Al, its a good insult. Yard dog is another one. But if I used it, I'd own it in the context it was clearly meant. And again there isnt any moral high ground, its just what you said. If you didnt want people calling you out on calling someone a pub player....maybe dont call someone a pub player. And Karius?!Fucking hell thats a blast from the past?! What did I say? I know I was pretty vocal in wanting him to be given a chance rather than signing Alisson....is that what you meant?And thats it again, the passive aggressive 'he knows where he's weak' stuff. I'd like to think he probably doesnt sit there thinking that his ball progression is pub standard.