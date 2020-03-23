Respect being the operative word, John. Why any Liverpudlian would want to piss on this lads chips after what he has done for the club given the horrendous circumstances we're under shows how far our standards have slipped as fans. Jurgen could not have praised the lad more after the game. Whatever you think of his ability, he's a warrior, a throwback to the days when a centre half's job was to win his battle with the oppo's centre forward. He did that today and he should be proud of himself. Takes all types to make up a squad. Wherever he ends up, I, for one, will always be grateful to him for standing up to be counted when the going got tough, which is more than could be said for some who purport to follow the mighty reds. Well in Nate, you remind me of a young Larry Lloyd who served this club well before joining Forest and winning two European cups back in the day. He, too, was much maligned before proving many of his doubters wrong. Tough as old boots, fearless and would run through brick walls for you in a red shirt



Wow. I come in to have a peep at this thread for the first time, fully expecting it to contain a unanimous litany of fulsome praise for a lad with such limited experience at the top level who has performed so heroically and capably in the most challenging of defensive situations with which Liverpool Football Club have ever been confronted.And what do I find instead but the likes of VBG and a few others finding themselves compelled to mount a rearguard action to defend poor Nat Phillips from the snide sniping and undermining of what I can only term so called Liverpool fans who consider him to be not good enough for this club but more pointedly for them.I find it unbelievable. I simply do not get it. And never will. We as supporters can ask for nothing more than for a player to perform to the best of his ability and give his all. And boy oh boy has Nat Phillips more than done that in every game he has played.Great post incidentally P lad.