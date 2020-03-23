« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 42481 times)

Offline Speedy Molby

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #720 on: Today at 05:13:45 am »
Hindsight of course, but I think if Klopp had put faith in Phillips rather than play midfielders at the back wed be in a better place. Think Flanagan in 2023-14. You knew he wasnt good enough long term, but he could do the job for the season.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #721 on: Today at 05:37:37 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 05:13:45 am
Hindsight of course, but I think if Klopp had put faith in Phillips rather than play midfielders at the back wed be in a better place. Think Flanagan in 2023-14. You knew he wasnt good enough long term, but he could do the job for the season.

I agree, don't think he has let anyone down when he has played. Definitely not the long term solution, but he does a solid 6 or sometimes 7 out of 10 job.
Offline vblfc

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #722 on: Today at 06:55:45 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 04:19:57 am
I like Nats game a lot, hes a bit of a throwrback it feels like, and hes done very well this season. Glad other posters are shitting on him for fear he might still be in the squad next year, thatll show him
Maybe Klopp sees a bit of a young Klopp in Nat?
Online Fromola

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:59:43 am »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 11:47:07 pm
No offence mate, but the donkey forwards of sheffield united ran across him.. Good honest lad, but I hope I never see him again..

His lack of experience will let him.down at times. He's a 23 year old with very little first team football (and most of it in the German second division). Kabak has more experience at 20.
Online John C

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #724 on: Today at 07:26:28 am »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm
Served the club ? I guess he wasn't starved in the period ? I will support and cheer him, but the lad is below average. Not his fault though..
You're right its not his fault he isn't a slick centre back and nobody is saying he is marvellous. But he's taken the weight of playing for the club on his shoulders, something far better and more expensive players couldn't do. And in doing so he's subject himself to ridicule and remarks, but Jurgens squad has been absolutely decimated and he was asked to fill in for a period which he's done within his limitations. So yeah he has served the club.

But what a snide comment to make that he "hasn't starved". Is that the gratitude we offer now to our stop-gap players?
Online fucking appalled

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #725 on: Today at 07:40:49 am »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 11:37:23 pm
He's a fighter and i will back him and support him for that. In terms of defending and all round play, I had the pleasure of watchinl Aan Hansen.. That is the goal for any center backs coming in. Injuries etc, but nat is a 2/10 for me

Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm
Served the club ? I guess he wasnt starved in the period ? I will support and cheer him, but the lad is below average. Not his fault though..

Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 11:47:07 pm
No offence mate, but the donkey forwards of sheffield united ran across him.. Good honest lad, but I hope I never see him again..

I genuinely thought one of the RAWK rules was to show respect for our players :D Disgusting.
Offline Lad

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #726 on: Today at 07:41:58 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:26:28 am
You're right its not his fault he isn't a slick centre back and nobody is saying he is marvellous. But he's taken the weight of playing for the club on his shoulders, something far better and more expensive players couldn't do. And in doing so he's subject himself to ridicule and remarks, but Jurgens squad has been absolutely decimated and he was asked to fill in for a period which he's done within his limitations. So yeah he has served the club.

But what a snide comment to make that he "hasn't starved". Is that the gratitude we offer now to our stop-gap players?

Well said. Its not the only snide comment on this thread. Sickens me reading what some have been saying. Just hope to fuck the lad himself doesn't visit this site.
Online Fromola

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #727 on: Today at 08:25:26 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:26:28 am
You're right its not his fault he isn't a slick centre back and nobody is saying he is marvellous. But he's taken the weight of playing for the club on his shoulders, something far better and more expensive players couldn't do. And in doing so he's subject himself to ridicule and remarks, but Jurgens squad has been absolutely decimated and he was asked to fill in for a period which he's done within his limitations. So yeah he has served the club.

But what a snide comment to make that he "hasn't starved". Is that the gratitude we offer now to our stop-gap players?

I like his spirit back there. We need that in those games against these direct PL sides.  We've been spoiled for years having Van Dijk who wins everything in the air, a warrior, passes out effortlessly and good pace.
Online Bangin Them In

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #728 on: Today at 08:26:37 am »
Not just with this lad, but the lack of backbone with some of our fans during the bad spell we've had leading to dumping on our own is embarrassing

This lad is a Liverpool player and has my full support, unqualified
Offline RichardM

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #729 on: Today at 08:26:54 am »
I feel like I've been watching a different Nat Phillips to everyone else...? I've been really impressed with him every time I see him, I actually trust him, which is something I haven't been able to say for our other options for a while! Yes he has limitations, and that's mostly down to his pace on the turn. However, he's phenomenal in the air and actually deceptively good on the ball. He deserves to keep his place until the end of the season and personally I'd keep him beyond that too.

Or maybe I'm just being romantic?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #730 on: Today at 08:37:06 am »
Quote from: RichardM on Today at 08:26:54 am
I feel like I've been watching a different Nat Phillips to everyone else...? I've been really impressed with him every time I see him, I actually trust him, which is something I haven't been able to say for our other options for a while! Yes he has limitations, and that's mostly down to his pace on the turn. However, he's phenomenal in the air and actually deceptively good on the ball. He deserves to keep his place until the end of the season and personally I'd keep him beyond that too.

Or maybe I'm just being romantic?

He is not suited to our regular style of defending. He is a solid player, and will very likely have a decent PL career at some club that suits his game better ...
Offline just redk84 will do

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #731 on: Today at 08:43:27 am »
He may not have a regular place in the team when all players are back fit...
But for this current version of Liverpool he is very good. Does the defending bit well and although he lacks in terms of distribution and pace atleast he is not nervous, good in the air and dependable in what he is good at.

I would like to see more of him although I feel with Fab coming back I feel he will be going back to bit-part as I think Kabak will be given the time to show his worth
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #732 on: Today at 08:45:46 am »
Excellent game from Nat, seems to be growing with each performance. Got turned once, but that can happen to anyone. Disappointed to see some of the comments on here, get behind the lad FFS!!!
Online fucking appalled

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #733 on: Today at 09:18:26 am »
Quote from: RichardM on Today at 08:26:54 am
I feel like I've been watching a different Nat Phillips to everyone else...? I've been really impressed with him every time I see him, I actually trust him, which is something I haven't been able to say for our other options for a while! Yes he has limitations, and that's mostly down to his pace on the turn. However, he's phenomenal in the air and actually deceptively good on the ball. He deserves to keep his place until the end of the season and personally I'd keep him beyond that too.

Or maybe I'm just being romantic?

Nah you've not, he's played well. There seems to be no middle ground with some people between 'is he good enough to be a long term first choice for us' and 'if he's not then he has absolutely no future here'. Not to compare ourselves to United....but they saved themselves so much money when they were successful by having slightly above average homegrown players filling out the squad. Low wages, no real ambition to go elsewhere, no moaning if they don't play much because they know their position in the pecking order, helps with the quota. And then selling them later in their career for decent money. Usually to Sunderland.
Online Hightown Phil

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #734 on: Today at 09:29:17 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:18:26 am
Nah you've not, he's played well. There seems to be no middle ground with some people between 'is he good enough to be a long term first choice for us' and 'if he's not then he has absolutely no future here'. Not to compare ourselves to United....but they saved themselves so much money when they were successful by having slightly above average homegrown players filling out the squad. Low wages, no real ambition to go elsewhere, no moaning if they don't play much because they know their position in the pecking order, helps with the quota. And then selling them later in their career for decent money. Usually to Sunderland.

The reason there appears to be no middle ground is because people compare him to people who've started in Champions League finals and mad stuff like that. He isn't anywhere near the level of the likes of John O'Shea or West Brown. He's here because a transfer to Swansea fell through on deadline day because they chose to buy Ryan Bennett instead.

He blatantly doesn't have a future here, he's playing because five other players are unavailable, two of whom aren't even centre backs. If people are fine with him then fair enough, if people think he's decent fair enough but the idea that he's going to be some decent medium term squad option who we sell for reasonable money isn't reflected in anything the manager has done the last few months.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #735 on: Today at 09:35:08 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:18:26 am
Nah you've not, he's played well. There seems to be no middle ground with some people between 'is he good enough to be a long term first choice for us' and 'if he's not then he has absolutely no future here'. Not to compare ourselves to United....but they saved themselves so much money when they were successful by having slightly above average homegrown players filling out the squad. Low wages, no real ambition to go elsewhere, no moaning if they don't play much because they know their position in the pecking order, helps with the quota. And then selling them later in their career for decent money. Usually to Sunderland.

The likes of Wes Brown, O'Shea and Evans were full internationals with over 220 caps between them. They are levels above Nat. A much better example of a young homegrown player for us would be Gomez who is the same age as Nat.
Online Jono69

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #736 on: Today at 09:48:59 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 08:26:37 am
Not just with this lad, but the lack of backbone with some of our fans during the bad spell we've had leading to dumping on our own is embarrassing

This lad is a Liverpool player and has my full support, unqualified

Totally agree , some of the posts in here are truly awful
Online AndyMuller

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #737 on: Today at 09:52:55 am »
He is better than Kabak that's all I'll say on the matter.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #738 on: Today at 09:53:30 am »
Probably no long term future, but he's fit, available and does his best and I'm grateful to him.
He may have made a couple of errors in a couple of games, but most defenders do.

Hopefully this spell gets him a decent move.
Online Fromola

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #739 on: Today at 09:54:01 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:35:08 am
The likes of Wes Brown, O'Shea and Evans were full internationals with over 220 caps between them. They are levels above Nat. A much better example of a young homegrown player for us would be Gomez who is the same age as Nat.

Gomez was starting regularly in The Championship for Charlton at 17 and was a prodigy. Horrendous injuries have set him back but he'd still played over 100 games for Liverpool when he was 22.

Coady is a decent comparison for Phillips. The problem with Phillips is he's been done no favours with his career trajectory (injuries may have played a part). He was 22 before he'd played a first team match and is 24 this month but even this season he basically plays about once a month. As a result he's  way behind where he should be in terms of experience. When Coady was Phillips's age he'd played 150-200 first team games in the EFL and it wasn't until Nuno took over Wolves that he was excelling even at that level.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #740 on: Today at 10:00:41 am »
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 09:29:17 am
The reason there appears to be no middle ground is because people compare him to people who've started in Champions League finals and mad stuff like that. He isn't anywhere near the level of the likes of John O'Shea or West Brown. He's here because a transfer to Swansea fell through on deadline day because they chose to buy Ryan Bennett instead.

He blatantly doesn't have a future here, he's playing because five other players are unavailable, two of whom aren't even centre backs. If people are fine with him then fair enough, if people think he's decent fair enough but the idea that he's going to be some decent medium term squad option who we sell for reasonable money isn't reflected in anything the manager has done the last few months.

For someone with so many posts, who is generally a good poster, this thread has bought an insane amount of bollocks from yourself.

When has starting a CL Final become a measuring stick?

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:35:08 am
The likes of Wes Brown, O'Shea and Evans were full internationals with over 220 caps between them. They are levels above Nat. A much better example of a young homegrown player for us would be Gomez who is the same age as Nat.

The likes of Wes Brown, O'Shea and Evans were decent players, nothing more. And with the upmost respect to both ends of Ireland, they got over 220 international caps because two of them played for countries with awful football teams. If Nat Phillips was Northern Irish I dare say he'd be in double figures already.
Online VVM

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #741 on: Today at 10:07:59 am »
At the very least if he is destined to leave this summer then I suspect it will be for a good bit more than we were getting from Swansea last summer.

I'd keep him for a bit though, will still need backup whilst Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip get back up to speed and he does a decent job as well as handle the pressure of what he's being asked to do remarkably.
Online Hightown Phil

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #742 on: Today at 10:09:14 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:00:41 am
For someone with so many posts, who is generally a good poster, this thread has bought an insane amount of bollocks from yourself.

When has starting a CL Final become a measuring stick?

He was compared to the type of player who'd play hundreds of games for Manchester United before being sold to Sunderland, which is Wes Brown and John O'Shea. They both started Champions League Finals. So it was your measuring stick, not mine.
