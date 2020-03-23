I feel like I've been watching a different Nat Phillips to everyone else...? I've been really impressed with him every time I see him, I actually trust him, which is something I haven't been able to say for our other options for a while! Yes he has limitations, and that's mostly down to his pace on the turn. However, he's phenomenal in the air and actually deceptively good on the ball. He deserves to keep his place until the end of the season and personally I'd keep him beyond that too.
Or maybe I'm just being romantic?