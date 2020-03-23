I feel like I've been watching a different Nat Phillips to everyone else...? I've been really impressed with him every time I see him, I actually trust him, which is something I haven't been able to say for our other options for a while! Yes he has limitations, and that's mostly down to his pace on the turn. However, he's phenomenal in the air and actually deceptively good on the ball. He deserves to keep his place until the end of the season and personally I'd keep him beyond that too.



Or maybe I'm just being romantic?



Nah you've not, he's played well. There seems to be no middle ground with some people between 'is he good enough to be a long term first choice for us' and 'if he's not then he has absolutely no future here'. Not to compare ourselves to United....but they saved themselves so much money when they were successful by having slightly above average homegrown players filling out the squad. Low wages, no real ambition to go elsewhere, no moaning if they don't play much because they know their position in the pecking order, helps with the quota. And then selling them later in their career for decent money. Usually to Sunderland.