Not necessarily. Williams started one PL game against Spurs, if I'm not mistaken, and he was playing alongside Fabinho. Had that been Burnley, Sheffield, West Ham, etc, than you might have a point. But Phillips is strong in the air, faster than Williams (I think), and suits certain teams better. Williams is more technical, better with the ball, but I don't see him making here in a high line defense. He's got a big future ahead of him, and he's more likely to go out because of his higher ceiling. Phillips might be more inclined to fill that 4th CB spot and win things rather than going somewhere else to play regularly. Though I don't know his thinking.



Not exactly rocket science that, but your endless hating is quite tedious. The lad is not up to our levels but he's been thrown in at the deep end in a desperate situation. He gives his all wearing the shirt and its something he'll be able to tell his kids about in years to come.



You endlessly telling us he's shite makes you look small.



Until about December a lot of the choices made were to ensure Williams could play in the Champions League cos there was no one else. When there were genuine choices, West Brom at home saw Williams chosen to come on, Villa away in the cup Williams, same at United away. Phillips last few appearances are when theres literally no one else other than Williams really. If people like him fair enough but theres absolutely nothing in the last few months to say hes got a future beyond this season.Hes really good in the air and hell get a decent Championship career, but the idea hes got a career here is genuine pie in the sky gear. Good luck to him and Im sure hes sound and that but hes miles off. Williams looked promising until he got exposed, and the last two games youve seen some issues when people get the ball near his feet and were on the verge of it happening to him. Hopefully we can get him out before he costs us cos its fairly obvious to the eye theres huge weaknesses thatll get shown up at some point soon.Tell the people who think hes 4th choice next year then and I wont need to.