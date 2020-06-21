« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 41171 times)

Offline DelTrotter

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #680 on: Today at 09:15:25 pm »
Him and Fabinho if fit v Chelsea for me. Played well. It's not ideal pace wise but then no situation is going to be for the rest of the season.
Online Dazzer23

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #681 on: Today at 09:16:47 pm »
Another v solid performance. Apart from 2 or 3 needless fouls didnt put a foot wrong. Hope its him and Fab v Chelsea.
Online OOS

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #682 on: Today at 09:17:27 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:12:47 pm
Solid today. Doing what he needs to do

Thats it, isn't it. Normal season he sits on the bench all season getting splinters in his arse. Fast attackers are gonna skin him if he gets dragged out wide or caught out of position with a ball over the top, but if he keeps his head he will be okay. Hope he just enjoys this, because he won't be starting for Liverpool next season and will probably end up at a Championship side.
Offline smutchin

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #683 on: Today at 09:18:15 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:12:47 pm
Solid today. Doing what he needs to do

Yep, solid is the right word.

Hes growing into the role, and hes thriving on the run of games he is getting. Good for him.
Offline Lad

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #684 on: Today at 09:28:30 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 09:14:09 pm
Don't want to hear a bad word about this lad.

Don't hang around here too long then as there are haters on this thread.
Offline Hightown Phil

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #685 on: Today at 09:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 09:28:30 pm
Don't hang around here too long then as there are haters on this thread.

Really promising signs for the future when Burke waltzed past him. Hopefully Fabinho is back for Thursday cos him v Werner is hide behind the sofa gear.

Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #686 on: Today at 09:32:42 pm »
I actually don't mind leaving him as a 4th choice CB next season ahead of Kabak (may or may not sigh) and Davies (might sell) and behind Van Dijk, Gomez and the new CB, provided the latter has no injury-prone record.
Offline Hightown Phil

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #687 on: Today at 09:36:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:32:42 pm
I actually don't mind leaving him as a 4th choice CB next season ahead of Kabak (may or may not sigh) and Davies (might sell) and behind Van Dijk, Gomez and the new CB, provided the latter has no injury-prone record.

The manager had him behind Rhys Williams a month ago having played two midfielders ahead of him as well.  He wont be here next season.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #688 on: Today at 09:38:39 pm »
Fucking hell :lmao Did he steal you girlfriend or something?!
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #689 on: Today at 09:39:03 pm »
Phillips has clear and obvious limitations but based on what we have available, he absolutely deserves a starting spot. Clearly not any sort of solution for the future but if someone gave me a choice between him and Kabak, I'd take Nat every day of the week.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #690 on: Today at 09:42:31 pm »
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on Today at 09:39:03 pm
Phillips has clear and obvious limitations but based on what we have available, he absolutely deserves a starting spot. Clearly not any sort of solution for the future but if someone gave me a choice between him and Kabak, I'd take Nat every day of the week.
I mean were not in the position to choose.

Hes pretty slow, and cant really pass. But hes brave and never gives up.
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #691 on: Today at 09:43:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:31 pm
I mean were not in the position to choose.

Hes pretty slow, and cant really pass. But hes brave and never gives up.

I actually don't mind his passing at all. He's terrific in the air. But very slow on the turn.

As you said, though, we don't exactly have much choice.
Online bobadicious

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #692 on: Today at 09:45:29 pm »
Hes great. Best 7th choice cb in the league.
Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #693 on: Today at 09:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 09:36:55 pm
The manager had him behind Rhys Williams a month ago having played two midfielders ahead of him as well.  He wont be here next season.
Not necessarily. Williams started one PL game against Spurs, if I'm not mistaken, and he was playing alongside Fabinho. Had that been Burnley, Sheffield, West Ham, etc, than you might have a point. But Phillips is strong in the air, faster than Williams (I think), and suits certain teams better. Williams is more technical, better with the ball, but I don't see him making here in a high line defense. He's got a big future ahead of him, and he's more likely to go out because of his higher ceiling. Phillips might be more inclined to fill that 4th CB spot and win things rather than going somewhere else to play regularly. Though I don't know his thinking.
Offline Fromola

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #694 on: Today at 09:50:37 pm »
I really like the lad. Obviously he's not a world beater but he's tailor made for games against the likes of Sheff United and West Ham who do nothing but pump the ball up high. Without him in the air we do struggle aerially. 
Offline Lad

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #695 on: Today at 09:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 09:36:55 pm
The manager had him behind Rhys Williams a month ago having played two midfielders ahead of him as well.  He wont be here next season.

Not exactly rocket science that, but your endless hating is quite tedious. The lad is not up to our levels but he's been thrown in at the deep end in a desperate situation. He gives his all wearing the shirt and its something he'll be able to tell his kids about in years to come.

You endlessly telling us he's shite makes you look small.
Offline Hightown Phil

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #696 on: Today at 09:52:37 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:46:12 pm
Not necessarily. Williams started one PL game against Spurs, if I'm not mistaken, and he was playing alongside Fabinho. Had that been Burnley, Sheffield, West Ham, etc, than you might have a point. But Phillips is strong in the air, faster than Williams (I think), and suits certain teams better. Williams is more technical, better with the ball, but I don't see him making here in a high line defense. He's got a big future ahead of him, and he's more likely to go out because of his higher ceiling. Phillips might be more inclined to fill that 4th CB spot and win things rather than going somewhere else to play regularly. Though I don't know his thinking.

Until about December a lot of the choices made were to ensure Williams could play in the Champions League cos there was no one else. When there were genuine choices, West Brom at home saw Williams chosen to come on, Villa away in the cup Williams, same at United away. Phillips last few appearances are when theres literally no one else other than Williams really. If people like him fair enough but theres absolutely nothing in the last few months to say hes got a future beyond this season.

Hes really good in the air and hell get a decent Championship career, but the idea hes got a career here is genuine pie in the sky gear. Good luck to him and Im sure hes sound and that but hes miles off. Williams looked promising until he got exposed, and the last two games youve seen some issues when people get the ball near his feet and were on the verge of it happening to him. Hopefully we can get him out before he costs us cos its fairly obvious to the eye theres huge weaknesses thatll get shown up at some point soon.

Quote from: Lad on Today at 09:51:06 pm
Not exactly rocket science that, but your endless hating is quite tedious. The lad is not up to our levels but he's been thrown in at the deep end in a desperate situation. He gives his all wearing the shirt and its something he'll be able to tell his kids about in years to come.

You endlessly telling us he's shite makes you look small.

Tell the people who think hes 4th choice next year then and I wont need to.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #697 on: Today at 09:57:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:11:33 pm
Good...again

Hes like a young Kyrgiakos. Which is no bad thing at all, but you know hes not quick and you know any quick player is going to try and drag him out wide and then fancy his chances of beating him. Its hard to know what to do with him to be honest. I look around the bottom half of the league and theres any number of much vaunted English CBs who I dont think are particularly better than him. Id be tempted to keep him around for a season or two, get him some more experience alongside better CBs and provide good depth and then flog him for a big fee in a few years

He's a good lad who's giving it all he's got but he's just not good enough for us.
Online John C

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #698 on: Today at 10:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 09:32:36 pm
Really promising signs for the future when Burke waltzed past him. Hopefully Fabinho is back for Thursday cos him v Werner is hide behind the sofa gear.

One error? It's not as if any defender has ever been beaten before? He'll know he got too close.

Come on Phil, he's literally covering our arses for us.
Online MD1990

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #699 on: Today at 10:05:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:31 pm
I mean were not in the position to choose.

Hes pretty slow, and cant really pass. But hes brave and never gives up.
his passing isnt great

But i think apart from getting spinned against Wilson & Burke he has done really well.
Offline Hightown Phil

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #700 on: Today at 10:06:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:03:18 pm
One error? It's not as if any defender has ever been beaten before? He'll know he got too close.

Come on Phil, he's literally covering our arses for us.


If he knew he got too close hed be doing it less often, did it last week for Evertons pen  too. Did it first half, couple of times second half.
Offline Fromola

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #701 on: Today at 10:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 09:52:37 pm
Until about December a lot of the choices made were to ensure Williams could play in the Champions League cos there was no one else. When there were genuine choices, West Brom at home saw Williams chosen to come on, Villa away in the cup Williams, same at United away. Phillips last few appearances are when there’s literally no one else other than Williams really. If people like him fair enough but theres absolutely nothing in the last few months to say hes got a future beyond this season.

Hes really good in the air and hell get a decent Championship career, but the idea hes got a career here is genuine pie in the sky gear. Good luck to him and Im sure hes sound and that but hes miles off. Williams looked promising until he got exposed, and the last two games youve seen some issues when people get the ball near his feet and were on the verge of it happening to him. Hopefully we can get him out before he costs us cos its fairly obvious to the eye theres huge weaknesses thatll get shown up at some point soon.

Tell the people who think hes 4th choice next year then and I wont need to.

Phillips had been left out the CL squad so Williams was prioritised/got more opportunities. Phillips was saved for the alehouse teams. The mistake Klopp made was not bringing Phillips on for West Brom (the ultimate alehouse team). Had Phillips made the CL squad in the group he'd have probably got at least some of Williams's minutes. The Mitgylland games would have been made for him.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #702 on: Today at 10:12:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:57:40 pm
He's a good lad who's giving it all he's got but he's just not good enough for us.

What do you mean by not good enough for us though. His good performances for us so far are far outweighing his poor ones. Its not a massive amount of games but hes doing all he can do and hes playing well. Hes never going to be first choice for us, nor should he, but hes building a larger and larger amount of evidence in this league that suggests its at least worthy of conversation that we maybe keep him around as 5th/6th choice.

Like it or not its hugely unlikely that we are able to have CB options 5 or 6 deep who are all able to slot in without it impacting how we play. Having a homegrown lad in the squad who has shown he can come in and play to a decent level is no bad thing, regardless of the odd criticism and constant labelling as a Championship player.
Offline Hightown Phil

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #703 on: Today at 10:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:11:30 pm
Phillips had been left out the CL squad so Williams was prioritised/got more opportunities. Phillips was saved for the alehouse teams. The mistake Klopp made was not bringing Phillips on for West Brom (the ultimate alehouse team). Had Phillips made the CL squad in the group he'd have probably got at least some of Williams's minutes. The Mitgylland games would have been made for him.

Well never know I suppose, but regardless of that, ultimately if hes picked two centre mids at centre back instead of him on multiple occasions the chances of him having a long term future are zero arent they?
Online John C

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #704 on: Today at 10:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 10:06:49 pm
If he knew he got too close hed be doing it less often, did it last week for Evertons pen  too. Did it first half, couple of times second half.
OK, in August 2020 where in the pecking order of our CB's was he?

In August 2021, where do you thing he'll be?

The answer may be lower or if at all. But between those two dates he unexpectedly served the club in ridiculously horrendous circumstances and he'll probably get us a few quid in a transfer. Show the bloke some respect.
Offline Jack Barrels

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #705 on: Today at 10:54:21 pm »
I mean, I'd keep him like.
Online NewfoundRed

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #706 on: Today at 11:04:22 pm »
Hes done well. He does have limitations but to me at least is learning and gaining confidence. Like it or not he will be getting game time between now and the end of the season. Like all our players, he deserves our support.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #707 on: Today at 11:24:42 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:23:33 pm
OK, in August 2020 where in the pecking order of our CB's was he?

In August 2021, where do you thing he'll be?

The answer may be lower or if at all. But between those two dates he unexpectedly served the club in ridiculously horrendous circumstances and he'll probably get us a few quid in a transfer. Show the bloke some respect.

Respect being the operative word, John. Why any Liverpudlian would want to piss on this lads chips after what he has done for the club given the horrendous circumstances we're under shows how far our standards have slipped as fans. Jurgen could not have praised the lad more after the game. Whatever you think of his ability, he's a warrior, a throwback to the days when a centre half's job was to win his battle with the oppo's centre forward. He did that today and he should be proud of himself. Takes all types to make up a squad. Wherever he ends up, I, for one, will always be grateful to him for standing up to be counted when the going got tough, which is more than could be said for some who purport to follow the mighty reds. Well in Nate, you remind me of a young Larry Lloyd who served this club well before joining Forest and winning two European cups back in the day. He, too, was much maligned before proving many of his doubters wrong. Tough as old boots, fearless and would run through brick walls for you in a red shirt
Online AmanShah21

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #708 on: Today at 11:31:10 pm »
Hope he keeps his place for Chelsea. He's literally our best Aerial presence currently and he dominates in that department every single game. If Fabinho is to start, I'd take off Kabak instead because he's still getting used to the tempo and is still making the steps he needs to get there. I'd rather not change anything in that midfield either because we need to start getting some stability there and the current trio have slowly started to build that so it'll be a pity to again shake that up.
Online AmanShah21

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #709 on: Today at 11:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:11:30 pm
Phillips had been left out the CL squad so Williams was prioritised/got more opportunities. Phillips was saved for the alehouse teams. The mistake Klopp made was not bringing Phillips on for West Brom (the ultimate alehouse team). Had Phillips made the CL squad in the group he'd have probably got at least some of Williams's minutes. The Mitgylland games would have been made for him.

I really like him. No fuss and he is a presence everytime he plays. In all fairness, he's the one lad who's taken his opportunity really well. He lacks pace but if he reads the game better (and he's been improving), he can make up for that to some extent. Currently our best CenterBack.
