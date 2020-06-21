Not necessarily. Williams started one PL game against Spurs, if I'm not mistaken, and he was playing alongside Fabinho. Had that been Burnley, Sheffield, West Ham, etc, than you might have a point. But Phillips is strong in the air, faster than Williams (I think), and suits certain teams better. Williams is more technical, better with the ball, but I don't see him making here in a high line defense. He's got a big future ahead of him, and he's more likely to go out because of his higher ceiling. Phillips might be more inclined to fill that 4th CB spot and win things rather than going somewhere else to play regularly. Though I don't know his thinking.
Until about December a lot of the choices made were to ensure Williams could play in the Champions League cos there was no one else. When there were genuine choices, West Brom at home saw Williams chosen to come on, Villa away in the cup Williams, same at United away. Phillips last few appearances are when theres literally no one else other than Williams really. If people like him fair enough but theres absolutely nothing in the last few months to say hes got a future beyond this season.
Hes really good in the air and hell get a decent Championship career, but the idea hes got a career here is genuine pie in the sky gear. Good luck to him and Im sure hes sound and that but hes miles off. Williams looked promising until he got exposed, and the last two games youve seen some issues when people get the ball near his feet and were on the verge of it happening to him. Hopefully we can get him out before he costs us cos its fairly obvious to the eye theres huge weaknesses thatll get shown up at some point soon.
Not exactly rocket science that, but your endless hating is quite tedious. The lad is not up to our levels but he's been thrown in at the deep end in a desperate situation. He gives his all wearing the shirt and its something he'll be able to tell his kids about in years to come.
You endlessly telling us he's shite makes you look small.
Tell the people who think hes 4th choice next year then and I wont need to.