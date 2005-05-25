« previous next »
Re: Nat Phillips
Hes definitely got a decent career ahead of him, not sure if its with us but to think we were
Going to sell him for very little and didnt get any serious takers, play him next to someone who is quick and mobile and he will do the dirty work all day long
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:03:09 PM
Hes definitely got a decent career ahead of him, not sure if its with us but to think we were
Going to sell him for very little and didnt get any serious takers, play him next to someone who is quick and mobile and he will do the dirty work all day long

He was great tonight and although Gomez made one mistake, Joe is a good partner dropping off and mopping up.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:45:45 PM
Excellent in the air and solid throughout. Still feel he could struggle against quicker opponents, but definitely a good option against the more direct physical sides.
Pretty much this. Did well today, and hopefully he can fill in well when needed, and we may need him a fair bit. I'd be amazed if he ever becomes a regular first teamer for us or even a squad member long term but hey, you never know.
Re: Nat Phillips
If he is fit he plays. Better him than Matip who breaks down once every 3 games these days. Cant afford that kind of uncertainty.
Re: Nat Phillips
Im not saying hes the best defender in the world l but I am saying hes in the top 1.
Re: Nat Phillips
Thought he was excellent today and him and Joe complemented each other very well.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:03:09 PM
Hes definitely got a decent career ahead of him, not sure if its with us

I am.
Re: Nat Phillips
I think that after tonight Phillips has earned the right to be considered our 4th choice central defender in the absence of Van Dijk. Phillips and Williams will get more playing time in the coming 2 months, even if Matip and Fabinho are back.
Re: Nat Phillips
Pleased with his performance. This was a very important game and he did what he needed to do. Impressed.
Re: Nat Phillips
I like him, he did good.  No frills or fancy stuff, just did his job to a high standard.
Re: Nat Phillips
He had a great game but you would never play him over Matip who is a fantastic defender when fit.
Re: Nat Phillips
I thought he showed his inexperience at times but overall I felt it was a very composed display and he stuck to his job well. He looked miles better than that cup game he came on in and looked completely out of his depth. He'll face a much tougher task at Man City, if he starts that game but this was a positive first step.
Re: Nat Phillips
Apparently he's from Bolton and 6 foot 3. Who knew?
He's part of LFC folklore now though. When we win the PL again, and in 2030 everyone asks was the second time as easy as the first we all have to say no, in one game 2 blokes we'd never even fucking heard of called Nat and Diogo had to overcome the ultra-negativity against that prick whose managing Crystal Palace now.
Nat Phillips was motm that day, he had a load of boss games for us and ye know what, I can't even fucking remember who he stepped in for. Great times though.
Re: Nat Phillips
Made up for him. He's a bit rugged and isn't elegant but he didn't need to be. Safe in possession, good in the air.
Re: Nat Phillips
What a lovely interview after the match, well in Nat :scarf
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:14:09 PM
If he is fit he plays. Better him than Matip who breaks down once every 3 games these days. Cant afford that kind of uncertainty.

If Matip is fit, he plays and rightfully so
Re: Nat Phillips
Was immense

That header at the end capped it beautifully
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 08:53:08 PM
What a lovely interview after the match, well in Nat :scarf

Do you have a link?

Well played Nat. Impressive facial hair too.
Re: Nat Phillips
Didn't put a foot wrong.  Maybe one wrong header, but at least he won it first.  ;)
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: NewfoundRed on Today at 08:56:30 PM
Do you have a link?

Well played Nat. Impressive facial hair too.
Will have look, it was on sky after the match.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: NewfoundRed on Today at 08:56:30 PM
Do you have a link?

Well played Nat. Impressive facial hair too.
https://youtu.be/mBEpyTterAs
Re: Nat Phillips
Re: Nat Phillips
Re: Nat Phillips
Well done lad, great performance.
Re: Nat Phillips
Maybe hell be our Alex Watson who gets rolled out occasionally when the ale house sides want to mix it with us.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: NewfoundRed on Today at 09:06:13 PM
Thanks! Comes across very well.
As he said huge day for him and his family, will be able to tell his kids and grandkids.
Re: Nat Phillips
MotM. Big pressure and didn't put a foot wrong.
Re: Nat Phillips
He was excellent against Everton in FA Cup too.

Be interesting to see what happens Tuesday and Sunday now with CB choices.
Re: Nat Phillips
The beard plays a big role.

Rugged, uncomplicated, aerially dominant old style centreback.
Perfect.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:11:00 PM
He was excellent against Everton in FA Cup too.

Be interesting to see what happens Tuesday and Sunday now with CB choices.

He cant play on Tuesday as he wasnt registered for the CL
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:11:00 PM
He was excellent against Everton in FA Cup too.

Be interesting to see what happens Tuesday and Sunday now with CB choices.

Guess itll be back to Williams on Tuesday.

Then same on as today vs City unless Matip is ready.
Re: Nat Phillips
Great debut for the lad, just such a shame it wasn't in front of a packed Kop. Still, he won't forget it in a hurry.

I can only remember one poor pass the whole game and nothing came of it anyway.

He really reminds me of your typical blood and guts Championship style defender. Tough, good in the air, read the game well and plays it simple or bangs it long. He will probably be our number 4 centre half for the rest of the season after that effort. He would probably have to up his game a bit against a high pressing team, but against the West Ham's, Burnley's etc, he'll do just fine. He might get a few games in the FA Cup and dead rubbers in the UCL.

I wonder if Haller has found his way out of Nat's pocket yet?

Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 09:33:50 PM
Great debut for the lad, just such a shame it wasn't in front of a packed Kop. Still, he won't forget it in a hurry.

I can only remember one poor pass the whole game and nothing came of it anyway.

He really reminds me of your typical blood and guts Championship style defender. Tough, good in the air, read the game well and plays it simple or bangs it long. He will probably be our number 4 centre half for the rest of the season after that effort. He would probably have to up his game a bit against a high pressing team, but against the West Ham's, Burnley's etc, he'll do just fine. He might get a few games in the FA Cup and dead rubbers in the UCL.

I wonder if Haller has found his way out of Nat's pocket yet?
Haller the £45m forward. But no, it's the £45m spent  on Jota that gets questioned for some reason...
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 07:58:12 PM
https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1322627200852594690?s=19

You could see he was trying to contain his emotions at the end there  ;D.  Honestly what a game from the lad.
Thats just lovely. Really pleased for him. Deserves all the praise hes getting tonight.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:52:47 PM
Made up for him. He's a bit rugged and isn't elegant but he didn't need to be. Safe in possession, good in the air.

Like a bearded Tony Adams.
Re: Nat Phillips
The Boltonian god of towering headers.
Re: Nat Phillips
I'm sure his family are very proud of him and rightly so. Shame there were no spectators.

I get the impression Klopp sees something of himself in Nat (as a player).
