That’s 3 consecutive PL matches where VAR have overturned a potential winning goal by LFC.



Given the time in 2 of them we eventually score the winner and now sit on top of the league. Seems to me we would win this league by a big margin again if we get a fair deal on decisions. Maybe that’s what the PL and TV are scared of as they want a close race and not a team winning it with 7 games to go- again.



Pleased for Phillips who was majestic in the air which he said is his strong point. He will get more games during these hectic 3 months I’m sure. Shaq is proving to be a great sub and Jota will force his way into the starting line up before very long. He’s got all the skills plus that happy knack of putting the ball in the net.



Moysie still setting teams up to defend in numbers and catch a break up front. Not sure how many games it is now since he managed a team to win at one of the big 5 grounds but it was 50 when he left OT. A winner he is not.