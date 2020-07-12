« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)  (Read 791 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,230
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:18:07 PM »
I thought he meant that as well Fatty.   ;D

Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,687
  • JFT96
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:41:59 PM »
How have you two made what was a simple round - pick a heavyweight Champion who has won in 2 different promotions - into something I'm now totally confused by   :wanker
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,375
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:43:26 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:41:59 PM
How have you two made what was a simple round - pick a heavyweight Champion who has won in 2 different promotions - into something I'm now totally confused by   :wanker

It's because Claus was being tricky and counting WCW title wins in WWE.  I dunno the best way to do this, do we really need the championship stipulation?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,687
  • JFT96
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:08:54 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 05:43:26 PM
It's because Claus was being tricky and counting WCW title wins in WWE.  I dunno the best way to do this, do we really need the championship stipulation?

Sheep drafts don't work without strict criteria. You need everyone vying for a select few wrestlers and fucking each other's picks up.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,831
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:25:14 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:08:54 PM
Sheep drafts don't work without strict criteria. You need everyone vying for a select few wrestlers and fucking each other's picks up.

Thank fuck!

Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 05:43:26 PM
It's because Claus was being tricky and counting WCW title wins in WWE.  I dunno the best way to do this, do we really need the championship stipulation?

It's the WCW Championship, if you'd kept quiet and played the game and used wiki as your source I would have allowed it!

I do think (all that aside) there's enough guys across those promotions. More than enough.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,420
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:30:26 PM »
Was the wcw champion still the nwa champion up until wwe took them over? Maybe making it the wcw/nwa champion opens the door a bit more??
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,831
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:04:32 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 06:30:26 PM
Was the wcw champion still the nwa champion up until wwe took them over? Maybe making it the wcw/nwa champion opens the door a bit more??

It would absolutely be both, no matter what happens, because the WCW one only start in 90ish and that rules out the likes of Dusty
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,230
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:07:35 PM »
NWA became WCW so surely that counts?
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:17:00 PM »
Sorry so is it just NWA/WCW/WWE now? Or the original with more promotions?
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:20:27 PM »
Yeah, I'm confused now.
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,831
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:22:57 PM »
Anyone else have a problem with the original idea?
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 09:22:57 PM
Anyone else have a problem with the original idea?

No I actually have a few ideas thought up already with the original idea
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,831
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:59:31 PM »
Ok good, then it's the original idea!

Don't worry, every wrestler will be eligible in one of the rounds
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,901
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:29:40 AM »
Count me in if there is still spots.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 PM
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,230
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:52:03 AM »
Nice one mate.  :wave
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,831
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:39:09 AM »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:29:40 AM
Count me in if there is still spots.

Nice! Huge pick up here too.

Gonna start it tomorow night so do your research lads!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,028
  • Bam!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:59:16 AM »
I'm going to try and do this with no research.

When do we start
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,230
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:19:25 PM »
Read the last line mate.  ;D
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,028
  • Bam!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:20:37 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:19:25 PM
Read the last line mate.  ;D

Claus's tomorrow night is way different to everyone else. I still have no idea what time zone he is in, or if he has a time zone.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,420
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:24:55 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:20:37 PM
Claus's tomorrow night is way different to everyone else. I still have no idea what time zone he is in, or if he has a time zone.
oh he has a zone, and you just entered it!

Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 