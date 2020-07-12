How have you two made what was a simple round - pick a heavyweight Champion who has won in 2 different promotions - into something I'm now totally confused by
It's because Claus was being tricky and counting WCW title wins in WWE. I dunno the best way to do this, do we really need the championship stipulation?
Sheep drafts don't work without strict criteria. You need everyone vying for a select few wrestlers and fucking each other's picks up.
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Was the wcw champion still the nwa champion up until wwe took them over? Maybe making it the wcw/nwa champion opens the door a bit more??
Anyone else have a problem with the original idea?
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Count me in if there is still spots.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Read the last line mate.
Claus's tomorrow night is way different to everyone else. I still have no idea what time zone he is in, or if he has a time zone.
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]