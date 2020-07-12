Welcome all to the 8th Survivor Series Draft



Previous winners:



2019: Hellrazor (Bret Hart, Brock Lesnar, Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase, Ricky Steamboat, Jim Neidhart)

2017: Betty Blue (Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jake Roberts, Vader, Demolition)

2016: El Lobo (Bret Hart, Davey Boy Smith, Vader, APA, Gail Kim)

2015: Betty Blue (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Owen Hart, Yokozuna, Davey Boy Smith, Dynamite Kid, Lou Thesz)

2014: El Zar (Hulk Hogan, The Dudley Boys, Dean Malenko, The Big Boss Man)

2013: Bobadicious (Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brian Pillman, The Steiner Bros)

2012: Barnsley Scouser (Macho Man Randy Savage, CM Punk, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard)



Current participants: Samie, Tubby, Lobo, Kloppagetime, Betty Blue, Hellrazor, Stockholm Syndrome, Riquende)



This will be a Sheep Draft - each participant will have 24 hours to submit a pick to me via PM according to the criteria I choose (it will loosely follow the traditional survivor series team).



If two people submit the same pick, that wrestler will be disqualified entirely and they will have to submit another pick during the next round. Eventually we will end up with a team of 5 wrestlers each, and the voting can begin.



