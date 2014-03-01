« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November

elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:25:14 PM
Tielemans has a face of 6 year old.
kloppagetime

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:25:14 PM
If Leeds aren't careful they could get a Man City or Southampton type beating from Leicester
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1322 on: Today at 08:25:16 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:23:56 PM
Could be anything this

2015 all over again. Leicester, Spurs and Arsenal challenging for the title

Too obvious. 😀
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1323 on: Today at 08:25:22 PM
All leicester have to do is wait for the next cheap give-away, they know its coming.
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1324 on: Today at 08:26:55 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:23:56 PM
Could be anything this

2015 all over again. Leicester, Spurs and Arsenal challenging for the title

Don't forget Everton and Aston Villa ...
smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1325 on: Today at 08:27:03 PM
Has Meslier covered his gloves in butter?
Medellin

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1326 on: Today at 08:28:12 PM
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1327 on: Today at 08:29:16 PM
Even the goalie is giving the ball away.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1328 on: Today at 08:29:52 PM
Phillips is going to be a huge miss. He's Leeds' best player.
fucking appalled

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1329 on: Today at 08:30:49 PM
Quote from: S on Today at 08:21:42 PM
Strangely enough, Jamie Vardy is such a Leeds 1999-2004 era type player

In what way?
mentalgellar

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1330 on: Today at 08:38:08 PM
Credit to Brendan Rodgers, he's set Leicester up really nicely tonight.
Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1331 on: Today at 08:39:22 PM
Crazy number of interceptions in this game - well hit passes suddenly slowing up on the wet surface.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1332 on: Today at 08:39:40 PM
Awful touch from Bamford.

Hes had two great chances tonight.
Bread

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1333 on: Today at 08:39:41 PM
Vardy is a really unselfish striker when you watch him play. Works hard for the team too. Would have been a brilliant fit for us if he was a few years younger.
Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1334 on: Today at 08:39:48 PM
Shoulda scored there.
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1335 on: Today at 08:39:56 PM
Quote from: mentalgellar on Today at 08:38:08 PM
Credit to Brendan Rodgers, he's set Leicester up really nicely tonight.

Leeds are making it easy for them, they are incapable of stringing two passes together.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1336 on: Today at 08:45:19 PM
Leeds are too high here
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1337 on: Today at 08:45:30 PM
Title challengers?
Shite Name

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1338 on: Today at 08:46:22 PM
Leeds cant do it on a cold wet night in er Leeds.
sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1339 on: Today at 08:50:31 PM
Kasper Schmeichel is a right tit.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1340 on: Today at 08:50:47 PM
That was poor from Leeds. Their fans are already kicking up a fuss.

Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1341 on: Today at 08:53:29 PM
Leeds really are a crazy team to watch play.  No matter what happens there's going to be goals.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1342 on: Today at 08:54:48 PM
Bamford is shit.  ;)
koptommy93

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1343 on: Today at 08:56:49 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:45:30 PM
Title challengers?
Like last year...
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1344 on: Today at 08:57:33 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:50:31 PM
Kasper Schmeichel is a right tit.
Dunno where he gets it from.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1345 on: Today at 08:59:27 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:45:30 PM
Title challengers?

The usual Rodgers rollercoaster. Great when things are going well but once it goes the other way he can't turn things around.
