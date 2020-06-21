Yep, that was awful, made himself as small as possible.
Too early to talk about who can win the league. Yes Spurs are a threat but they throw in always through in the odd shit result like they always do.
SPOILER ALERT: Fulham 0 West Brom 0.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Wow, Fulham lead the relegation 6 pointer.The wonderfully named Bobby DeCordova Reid with the goal. 2-0 Great hit that from Aina.
At least post in the right thread FFS.This isnt the Skybet Championship thread.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AMQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Brentford plays better football than these 2.Speaking of which, where is the wonder kid Ryan Sessegnon after he left Fulham?
Midfield masterclass from Harrison Reed, he would suit our midfield to a tee
