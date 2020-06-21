« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1280
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:43:29 PM
Yep, that was awful, made himself as small as possible.

Fraser's pass deflected off of Mina to be fair. Olsen might have got it if not. Mina is still shit though.
Randal Graves: This job would be great if it wasn't for the fucking customers.

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1281
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:43:06 PM
Too early to talk about who can win the league. Yes Spurs are a threat but they throw in always through in the odd shit result like they always do.
Good luck with keeping Kane and Bale fit for the whole season too.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1282
SPOILER ALERT: Fulham 0 West Brom 0.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1283
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:02:34 PM
SPOILER ALERT: Fulham 0 West Brom 0.

I feel like theyre putting that game on PPV every Monday afternoon and seeing if anyone notices
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1284
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:02:34 PM
SPOILER ALERT: Fulham 0 West Brom 0.

most interesting thing about this game is West Broms Ronald McDonald tribute kits.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1285
Wow, Fulham lead the relegation 6 pointer.

The wonderfully named Bobby DeCordova Reid with the goal.

2-0  :o

Great hit that from Aina.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1286
What a strike that was.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1287
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:59:26 PM
Wow, Fulham lead the relegation 6 pointer.

The wonderfully named Bobby DeCordova Reid with the goal.

2-0  :o

Great hit that from Aina.

Bobby Armani DeCordova Reid. Even better.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1288
At least post in the right thread FFS.

This isnt the Skybet Championship thread.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1289
Brentford plays better football than these 2.

Speaking of which, where is the wonder kid Ryan Sessegnon after he left Fulham?
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1290
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:16:14 PM
At least post in the right thread FFS.

This isnt the Skybet Championship thread.

😁😁
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November 1, 2013, 02:06:49 PM
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AM
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1291
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 06:49:12 PM
Brentford plays better football than these 2.

Speaking of which, where is the wonder kid Ryan Sessegnon after he left Fulham?

TSG Hoffenheim

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:16:14 PM
At least post in the right thread FFS.

This isnt the Skybet Championship thread.

 ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1292
Ivanovic should have retired 4 years ago.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1293
That was almost a fantastic goal from Tom Carney. Shame it was cleared off the line!
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1294
Midfield masterclass from Harrison Reed, he would suit our midfield to a tee
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1295
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 07:15:25 PM
Midfield masterclass from Harrison Reed, he would suit our midfield to a tee

Why would he come and play for the Liverpool reserves?
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1296
There is just way too many bad teams in the league
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1297
Fulham 2 North Macedonia 0 FT
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #1298
Fulham within 3 points from Man utd, the relegation fight is going to the wire this season.
