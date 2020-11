If Manchester United lose this, then I think Ole will be under pressure. Need them to pick up a draw or do a smash and grab.



Imagine if Arsenal won this and then the mancs lost next week to the bitters. The red mancs used to think they were one of the top 3 teams in Europe. The realisation they are no longer even one of the top 3 in the North West of England would surely be too much for them. Olly out would be trending all over the shop.