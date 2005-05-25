Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
I'm a knob
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Ancelotti saying he wanted to give him a rest. He probably didn't want him to produce his usual shitshow against Newcastle
Villa goal (penalty for Grealish foul / dive) on 90+3 - https://streamja.com/me5EW & https://streamable.com/u9k36kGrealish goal 90+7' - https://streamja.com/Wnpj5
Wont lie. Watching Villa get smashed will be enjoyable every time it happens this year
Hang on a mo. Grealish dives yet no contact is made, then he handles the ball... yet Vile get a penalty.
people like big dick nick.
My less the other angle shows a bit more in it that looks like a shocking dive. I look forward to the condemnation on MOTD2 later!
Lets hope this is Pickfords Joe Hart moment. A keeper being dropped can quickly accelerate a downward spiral in their career.
A good Hart these days is hard to find.
This has 0-0 written all over it
Sort of hope thats a typo Like the universe knows and corrected you
Poorest game I've seen so far this season
The universe knows the truth. 😊
Has Pickles been hooked?
