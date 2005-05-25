« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11] 12   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November  (Read 9984 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #400 on: Today at 01:48:12 PM »
He is sat on the bench not gone straight to the dressing room, hopefully that's a good sign that it's not too bad
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #401 on: Today at 01:50:22 PM »
Just saw the result. Fuck off Aston Villa ya bastards!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #402 on: Today at 01:52:46 PM »
Murphy and Shearer will be fuming about that exaggerated fall.

Oh hang on, he's English.....
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #403 on: Today at 01:53:05 PM »
He never touched him, diving twat but nothing will be said
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online oxenstierna

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #404 on: Today at 01:53:47 PM »
Cant wait for Grealish to be called out!
Logged

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,799
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #405 on: Today at 01:53:49 PM »
Grealish diving
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 AM
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #406 on: Today at 01:54:05 PM »
Can't stand Grealish. Funny, he struggles to stand up himself.

Looks like he should play for spurs. The diving, overrated, arrogant shit.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,303
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #407 on: Today at 01:56:58 PM »
Wont lie. Watching Villa get smashed will be enjoyable every time it happens this year
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,978
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:57:54 PM »
Nice of the ref to be so kind to the twats inn claret and blue.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,480
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:57:57 PM »

Villa goal (penalty for Grealish foul / dive) on 90+3 - https://streamja.com/me5EW & https://streamable.com/u9k36k


Grealish goal 90+7' - https://streamja.com/Wnpj5
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #410 on: Today at 02:06:39 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:22:29 PM
Ancelotti saying he wanted to give him a rest. He probably didn't want him to produce his usual shitshow against Newcastle

Easier for those bodyguards to keep an eye on him if he's on the bench.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,262
  • 19:06
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #411 on: Today at 02:06:49 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:57:57 PM
Villa goal (penalty for Grealish foul / dive) on 90+3 - https://streamja.com/me5EW & https://streamable.com/u9k36k


Grealish goal 90+7' - https://streamja.com/Wnpj5
Hang on a mo. Grealish dives yet no contact is made, then he handles the ball... yet Vile get a penalty.  :o
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,794
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #412 on: Today at 02:07:17 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 01:56:58 PM
Wont lie. Watching Villa get smashed will be enjoyable every time it happens this year

Two back-to-back home defeats, and Arsenal away next ...
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,812
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #413 on: Today at 02:09:38 PM »
Im
Bored after 4 mins of this

New record
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #414 on: Today at 02:09:44 PM »
Ancelotti say pickford definitely playing next week?!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,911
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #415 on: Today at 02:10:08 PM »
absolute dickhead on NBCSN seemingly absolving Pickford of all blame on what he did to Van Dijk  ::)
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,954
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #416 on: Today at 02:10:30 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:06:49 PM
Hang on a mo. Grealish dives yet no contact is made, then he handles the ball... yet Vile get a penalty.  :o

My less the other angle shows a bit more in it that looks like a shocking dive. I look forward to the condemnation on MOTD2 later!
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,812
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #417 on: Today at 02:12:24 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:06:49 PM
Hang on a mo. Grealish dives yet no contact is made, then he handles the ball... yet Vile get a penalty.  :o

Sort of hope thats a typo

Like the universe knows and corrected you
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Gaz75

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #418 on: Today at 02:12:51 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:10:30 PM
My less the other angle shows a bit more in it that looks like a shocking dive. I look forward to the condemnation on MOTD2 later!
I doubt it will even get a mention.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,911
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #419 on: Today at 02:13:06 PM »
Newcastles goalie is having a bad day already. Looks ripe for an absolute clanger.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,812
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #420 on: Today at 02:13:12 PM »
Ancelotti smells of gravy and spuds

I just know it
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online latortuga

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #421 on: Today at 02:14:05 PM »
Someone needs to remind Darlow that Halloween is over and he can take off his Pickford costume now.  ;D
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,570
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #422 on: Today at 02:17:00 PM »
Lets hope this is Pickfords Joe Hart moment. A keeper being dropped can quickly accelerate a downward spiral in their career.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,954
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #423 on: Today at 02:18:36 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:17:00 PM
Lets hope this is Pickfords Joe Hart moment. A keeper being dropped can quickly accelerate a downward spiral in their career.

A good Hart these days is hard to find.
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #424 on: Today at 02:22:07 PM »
This has 0-0 written all over it
Logged
We have to be like Rocky

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,570
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #425 on: Today at 02:22:23 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:18:36 PM
A good Hart these days is hard to find.
I looked it up and cant believe hes at Spurs? Totally missed that transfer.

I guess Mourinho is the owner of a lonely Hart.
Logged

Online JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #426 on: Today at 02:24:02 PM »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 02:22:07 PM
This has 0-0 written all over it

Pretty much unwatchable at the minute. No creativity / quality on the pitch.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #427 on: Today at 02:27:48 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:57:57 PM
Villa goal (penalty for Grealish foul / dive) on 90+3 - https://streamja.com/me5EW & https://streamable.com/u9k36k


Grealish goal 90+7' - https://streamja.com/Wnpj5


Shocking that.

Even more frustrating that it again shows the lack of consistency applied with VAR/sending a ref to the monitor.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,570
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #428 on: Today at 02:28:06 PM »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 02:22:07 PM
This has 0-0 written all over it
Painful watching so far. And to think these are the champions elect.
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #429 on: Today at 02:28:32 PM »
Poorest game I've seen so far this season
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,262
  • 19:06
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #430 on: Today at 02:29:48 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:12:24 PM
Sort of hope thats a typo

Like the universe knows and corrected you
The universe knows the truth. 😊
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,812
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #431 on: Today at 02:29:57 PM »
No points for 0-0

It has to come in. Said it for 2 decades now
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,663
  • JFT96.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #432 on: Today at 02:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 02:28:32 PM
Poorest game I've seen so far this season

The onus should be on Newcastle here. At home, they got a decent point at Wolves last week, Everton have several players out and a goalie who is making his debut.


Yet Newcastle aren't trying to do anything. Just hoping to keep it stale and nick a goal.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,593
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #433 on: Today at 02:31:01 PM »
Newcastle will just be glad to get out of this game without one of their players having a broken leg. No Pickford, Digne or Richarlison though means they have a good chance.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,047
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #434 on: Today at 02:31:23 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:29:48 PM
The universe knows the truth. 😊
"Hey Universe; where's the Arteta money?"
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,121
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #435 on: Today at 02:32:50 PM »
Has Pickles been hooked?
Logged
bollocks

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,812
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #436 on: Today at 02:32:54 PM »
Must score twat
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
  • Yes lad!
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #437 on: Today at 02:33:12 PM »
Why am I watching this shit?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,812
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #438 on: Today at 02:33:17 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 02:32:50 PM
Has Pickles been hooked?

Dropped because hes insane
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,663
  • JFT96.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #439 on: Today at 02:33:30 PM »
Terrible finish. Straight at him at a comfortable height.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11] 12   Go Up
« previous next »
 