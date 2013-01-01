« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November

Chris Sutton looks and sounds like he should sell pet insurance and be really bad at it.  Only spoke for two minutes and I was dozing off.
Pulisic injured in warm up.

Werner in.

Great player but a shame he's made of glass.
Chris Sutton looks and sounds like he should sell pet insurance and be really bad at it.  Only spoke for two minutes and I was dozing off.

So he didnt convince you then to buy the insurance 😁
Great player but a shame he's made of glass.

lots of strains and muscle injuries.

He always had lots of little injuries at Dortmund that would keep him out for a couple games. But at Chelsea hes already had two more significant injuries.
dodgy goalkeeping that, he jumped out of the way of a soft shot right at him!
Ziyech goal for Chelsea on 26' - https://streamable.com/tpxy17 & https://streamja.com/waA2L & https://streamable.com/wqk52p

(a blessing from Pope, that...)
Burnley are awful. I have a feeling either them or Sheffield United will go down. The reason I say one of the two is because Fulham and West Brom are worse and are as good as gone.
Burnley are awful. I have a feeling either them or Sheffield United will go down. The reason I say one of the two is because Fulham and West Brom are worse and are as good as gone.

To be honest, WBA are looking better than Burnley and Sheffield Utd so far this season.
To be honest, WBA are looking better than Burnley and Sheffield Utd so far this season.

Burnley are paying for years of no investment in the side. You can't keep getting away with that. Sheff United it's a lack of goals and they've gambled on Brewster but need to actually give him servicet. They aren't a bad side though in the context of the bottom of the table, but you have to put the ball in the net. WBA still have the bulk of the side who got them up by the skin of their teeth, so it's a good Championship side rather than a PL one.

Fulham will have a chance the quicker they get rid of Scotty Parker and get some 40 point blagger like Pulis or Allardyce in, or a left field appointment that might work.

The likes of West Ham and Villa who struggled last season look to have enough.
Will be a great day if Burnley go down, which I'd say looks likely.

Can see Brewster flopping at SU and going on to be a championship striker
