To be honest, WBA are looking better than Burnley and Sheffield Utd so far this season.



Burnley are paying for years of no investment in the side. You can't keep getting away with that. Sheff United it's a lack of goals and they've gambled on Brewster but need to actually give him servicet. They aren't a bad side though in the context of the bottom of the table, but you have to put the ball in the net. WBA still have the bulk of the side who got them up by the skin of their teeth, so it's a good Championship side rather than a PL one.Fulham will have a chance the quicker they get rid of Scotty Parker and get some 40 point blagger like Pulis or Allardyce in, or a left field appointment that might work.The likes of West Ham and Villa who struggled last season look to have enough.