deFacto
8 (12.9%)
Hazell
8 (12.9%)
Sheer
9 (14.5%)
Betty
5 (8.1%)
Trend
11 (17.7%)
Claus
5 (8.1%)
VivaBobby
5 (8.1%)
Lobo Appalled
11 (17.7%)

Total Members Voted: 16

Voting closes: October 30, 2020, 11:50:48 AM

Author Topic: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,774
80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« on: Today at 11:50:48 AM »
deFacto




Hazell






Sheer




Betty






Trend





Claus





Viva Bobby




Lobo


« Last Edit: Today at 11:52:19 AM by deFacto please, you bastards »
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:04:07 PM »
Betty has some top players but no way that flat 4-4-2 survives against my line up. The extra man in my defence allows Forster and Buchwald to man mark his strikers out of the game, and with none of that front four tracking back, my wing backs would run riot.

This game is really won in midfield though. Tardelli and Schuster (great player BTW) cancel each other out, and while McMahon was a top player he'd have his hands completely full with Brady, and Gentile and O'Leary with my front two, leaving Maradona with the run of the field. No way that team doesn't get completely overwhelmed.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,119
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:05 PM »
what the fuck is Lobo doing with his arrows?

Bergomi wouldn't be caught dead so high up either.
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,520
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:47 PM »

A well balanced side, all top drawer internationals, everyone in their best position and each played a significant period of their career in the 80's. Goals everywhere and a rock solid defence with a boss keeper. Cheers
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,562
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:16:03 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:05 PM
what the fuck is Lobo doing with his arrows?

Bergomi wouldn't be caught dead so high up either.

Arrows are the future Samie
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:10:03 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:16:03 PM
Arrows are the future Samie

Lobo: I like the double pivot Toninho and Ancellotti with AM Francescoli
deFacto: center of the park partnerships are nuanced and excellent
Hazell: studs everywhere, especially like the Berthold pick
Sheer: Maradona is Fowler to me, the right side is inspired
Betty: team of bossis - Dalglish, Shusher, Neal, Gentile - old school cool
Claus: if you cannot say anything nice, then do not say anything at all
Viva: love the left side (Ruggeri, Branco, Eder, Zico) to go with Kempes and Cantona) - love it.
Trend: enjoying my midfield (Hagi, Laudrup and Donadoni with Giusti holding)
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,774
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:02:29 PM »
Get your votes in you stingy tarts
Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:05:30 PM »
I'm getting hammered by a team of people without Wikipedia pages.

A new low.
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:46:59 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:05:30 PM
I'm getting hammered by a team of people without Wikipedia pages.

A new low.

Claus studying his fromage









My work here is done
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,876
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:48:11 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:05:30 PM
I'm getting hammered by a team of people without Wikipedia pages.

A new low.

Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,013
  • Bam!
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:51:13 PM »
I would have voted for Claus due to Romario, but I realised he wouldn't' be playing teams in his regional league so is just shit.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:55:51 PM »
A vote for Trend is a tacit endorsement of his gif usage.

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:51:13 PM
I would have voted for Claus due to Romario, but I realised he wouldn't' be playing teams in his regional league so is just shit.

I don't think that's how it works
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,774
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:55:54 PM »
losing to hazellspread is such an insult
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,562
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:57:43 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:55:54 PM
losing to hazellspread is such an insult

Its close but Silooy is the clincher
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,226
  • Yes lad!
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:03:21 PM »
If Haz win this, I think Silooy (and his magnificent eyebrows) will displace Redondo (and his beautiful hair) from Hazell's hipster heart.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:45 PM by Lastrador »
Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:06:09 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:55:54 PM
losing to hazellspread is such an insult

I think invoking the Claus orange jerseys did you in ---

Love the Tigana-Matthaus partnership -- very Vichy.

Maybe if you had a true TE on your team?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:38:00 PM by Trendisdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,411
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:15:00 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:55:54 PM
losing to hazellspread is such an insult

I am as surprised as you are.

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:03:21 PM
If Haz win this, I think Silooy (and his magnificent eyebrows) will displace Redondo (and his beautiful hair) from Hazell's hipster heart.

Ha ha I only picked him cos Halloween is coming up :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,774
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:06:27 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:15:00 PM
I am as surprised as you are.

Ha ha I only picked him cos Halloween is coming up :P

I kid of course, but I'm the Goran Ivanisevic of the draft's, won 1 title, and the rest all near misses.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,876
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:08:40 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:06:27 PM
I kid of course, but I'm the Goran Ivanisevic of the draft's, won 1 title, and the rest all near misses.

You just need a rain delay.
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,774
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:19:15 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:08:40 PM
You just need a rain delay.

I've been waiting forever.  ;D
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,679
  • JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:30:48 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:04:07 PM
Betty has some top players but no way that flat 4-4-2 survives against my line up. The extra man in my defence allows Forster and Buchwald to man mark his strikers out of the game, and with none of that front four tracking back, my wing backs would run riot.

This game is really won in midfield though. Tardelli and Schuster (great player BTW) cancel each other out, and while McMahon was a top player he'd have his hands completely full with Brady, and Gentile and O'Leary with my front two, leaving Maradona with the run of the field. No way that team doesn't get completely overwhelmed.

Yeah, I was going to write a cogent analysis saying why I'd win, but I was like nahhhh I'd probably vote for Sheer too. Your only weakness is in midfield, as I think with Brady at CM you could get swamped there, but that's not versus my team. Nightmare draw for my team. Yours is the perfect counter to a 442. Only thing I disagree with is Conti not pitching in. He was massively dogged and hard working, as well as an excellent winger.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:36:15 PM »
Yeah, I think you were unlucky this time. Yours was definitely one of the teams I was admiring pre-draw.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,876
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:42:44 PM »
You know I love you all equally. I have voted. And with a heavy heart I must admit I have gone for
Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:13:25 PM »
Romario and Voller outscored by two extras from the Pirates franchise. Only on RAWK
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,876
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:25:13 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 09:13:25 PM
Romario and Voller outscored by two extras from the Pirates franchise. Only on RAWK

People say keepers dont count but you have gone and picked someone who didnt make the Italia 90 squad because he was beneath Chris Woods and Dave Beasant in the pecking order back then, so maybe people are wrong?

Although Im not convinced half of Trends team are real people.
Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:31:36 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:25:13 PM
People say keepers dont count but you have gone and picked someone who didnt make the Italia 90 squad because he was beneath Chris Woods and Dave Beasant in the pecking order back then, so maybe people are wrong?

Although Im not convinced half of Trends team are real people.

It seems "being good at football" is less important than "playing for England" so RAWK is essentially the UK press
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:33:49 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:25:13 PM
People say keepers dont count but you have gone and picked someone who didnt make the Italia 90 squad because he was beneath Chris Woods and Dave Beasant in the pecking order back then, so maybe people are wrong?

Although Im not convinced half of Trends team are real people.

Hey now, I provided video evidence.  Not this wiki crap
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:35:37 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 09:31:36 PM
It seems "being good at football" is less important than "playing for England" so RAWK is essentially the UK press

Or maybe there is a simpler explanation - like you went straight cheddar.

And being in my 50s gives me an advantage; remembering Burruchagas goal against W Germany like it was yesterday -  how fucking good was Maradona?  1986 Argentina team was a classic. 
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:12 PM by Trendisdestiny »
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,876
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:36:12 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 09:31:36 PM
It seems "being good at football" is less important than "playing for England" so RAWK is essentially the UK press

Fair point. :D Seaman was a great keeper. Although I only got to see him once at Anfield in the 80s and I got to see noted goal poacher Gary Gillespie score a hat trick against him.
Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:43:24 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:36:12 PM
Fair point. :D Seaman was a great keeper. Although I only got to see him once at Anfield in the 80s and I got to see noted goal poacher Gary Gillespie score a hat trick against him.

Only 12 years later and we a little premature Seaman in action

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ExUX7MBk5UM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ExUX7MBk5UM</a>

Its lonely to be left with a man pony in public after that.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,562
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:47:18 PM »
Claus just went cheese a bit too early. If he hasnt someone else would have, defo shouldnt be getting beasted like this though. And easily the best 80s player in both teams with Platini.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,411
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:47:37 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:36:12 PM
Fair point. :D Seaman was a great keeper.

I did always have you pegged as a great fan of Seaman.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:53:29 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:47:18 PM
Claus just went cheese a bit too early. If he hasnt someone else would have, defo shouldnt be getting beasted like this though. And easily the best 80s player in both teams with Platini.

The only one really is Romario. I'm not having Maldini, he was established and winning in the 80s must like Trent
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:55:11 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:47:18 PM
Claus just went cheese a bit too early. If he hasnt someone else would have, defo shouldnt be getting beasted like this though. And easily the best 80s player in both teams with Platini.

True.. but how many people will take Platini because he's a corrupt twat?   And he's not beasted as much as he's losing 11-5 (that 3 people) - in a group of 16.
Its not like some of the unreal blowouts we've seen.

Claus will get his too.  He's resilient, clever and finds a way to influence others pretty easily (Larry David gif) -- pretty pretty good for going full Claus too early.
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,562
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:56:26 PM »
Well exactly, Platini is a vote killer
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,679
  • JFT96
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:09:07 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:56:26 PM
Well exactly, Platini is a vote killer

Platini was in a draft winning team not so long ago. I'm not sure people really vote that way unless mancs are involved?
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,562
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:15:31 PM »
Well maybe not a killer but I dont think he gets the recognition his career deserves because of what a bellend hes been since
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,119
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:16:41 PM »
Well unless you've got brown envelopes.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,876
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:26:26 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:47:37 PM
I did always have you pegged as a great fan of Seaman.

Grow up.
Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:29:20 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:26 PM
Grow up.
You're just mad he worked that in there before you could
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.
