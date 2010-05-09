Arrows are the future Samie
Lobo: I like the double pivot Toninho and Ancellotti with AM Francescoli
deFacto: center of the park partnerships are nuanced and excellent
Hazell: studs everywhere, especially like the Berthold pick
Sheer: Maradona is Fowler to me, the right side is inspired
Betty: team of bossis - Dalglish, Shusher, Neal, Gentile - old school cool
Claus: if you cannot say anything nice, then do not say anything at all
Viva: love the left side (Ruggeri, Branco, Eder, Zico) to go with Kempes and Cantona) - love it.
Trend: enjoying my midfield (Hagi, Laudrup and Donadoni with Giusti holding)