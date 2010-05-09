Poll

Who wins

deFacto
5 (10.9%)
Hazell
6 (13%)
Sheer
8 (17.4%)
Betty
3 (6.5%)
Trend
8 (17.4%)
Claus
4 (8.7%)
VivaBobby
5 (10.9%)
Lobo Appalled
7 (15.2%)

Total Members Voted: 12

Voting closes: October 30, 2020, 11:50:48 AM

80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1

80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« on: Today at 11:50:48 AM »
deFacto




Hazell






Sheer




Betty






Trend





Claus





Viva Bobby




Lobo


« Last Edit: Today at 11:52:19 AM by deFacto please, you bastards »
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:04:07 PM »
Betty has some top players but no way that flat 4-4-2 survives against my line up. The extra man in my defence allows Forster and Buchwald to man mark his strikers out of the game, and with none of that front four tracking back, my wing backs would run riot.

This game is really won in midfield though. Tardelli and Schuster (great player BTW) cancel each other out, and while McMahon was a top player he'd have his hands completely full with Brady, and Gentile and O'Leary with my front two, leaving Maradona with the run of the field. No way that team doesn't get completely overwhelmed.
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:05 PM »
what the fuck is Lobo doing with his arrows?

Bergomi wouldn't be caught dead so high up either.
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:47 PM »

A well balanced side, all top drawer internationals, everyone in their best position and each played a significant period of their career in the 80's. Goals everywhere and a rock solid defence with a boss keeper. Cheers
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:16:03 PM »
Samie on Today at 12:06:05 PM
what the fuck is Lobo doing with his arrows?

Bergomi wouldn't be caught dead so high up either.

Arrows are the future Samie
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:10:03 PM »
fucking appalled on Today at 12:16:03 PM
Arrows are the future Samie

Lobo: I like the double pivot Toninho and Ancellotti with AM Francescoli
deFacto: center of the park partnerships are nuanced and excellent
Hazell: studs everywhere, especially like the Berthold pick
Sheer: Maradona is Fowler to me, the right side is inspired
Betty: team of bossis - Dalglish, Shusher, Neal, Gentile - old school cool
Claus: if you cannot say anything nice, then do not say anything at all
Viva: love the left side (Ruggeri, Branco, Eder, Zico) to go with Kempes and Cantona) - love it.
Trend: enjoying my midfield (Hagi, Laudrup and Donadoni with Giusti holding)
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:02:29 PM »
Get your votes in you stingy tarts
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:05:30 PM »
I'm getting hammered by a team of people without Wikipedia pages.

A new low.
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:46:59 PM »
Something Worse on Today at 02:05:30 PM
I'm getting hammered by a team of people without Wikipedia pages.

A new low.

Claus studying his fromage









My work here is done
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:48:11 PM »
Something Worse on Today at 02:05:30 PM
I'm getting hammered by a team of people without Wikipedia pages.

A new low.

Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 1
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:51:13 PM »
I would have voted for Claus due to Romario, but I realised he wouldn't' be playing teams in his regional league so is just shit.
