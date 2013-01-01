« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports  (Read 14420 times)

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,687
  • BoRac
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #240 on: Today at 10:53:30 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:02:54 AM
Everyone should put out their own leaked team every week.

Padelli
Downing Dicks Van Dijk Kettle
Murphy Aquilani Can Case
Moses Brewster
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,971
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #241 on: Today at 10:56:10 AM »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,686
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #242 on: Today at 10:59:37 AM »
Looking forward to seeing Rhys start. Be delighted if Thiago plays any part in the game.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,232
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #243 on: Today at 11:15:52 AM »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:53:30 AM
Padelli
Downing Dicks Van Dijk Kettle
Murphy Aquilani Can Case
Moses Brewster


Thanks mate.

I said to my mate we would play this exact team against West Ham.

My bench is: Paisley, Foden, Passarella, Diof, Dublin, Abel Balbo. The Grinch.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,687
  • BoRac
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #244 on: Today at 11:23:46 AM »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 11:15:52 AM
Thanks mate.

I said to my mate we would play this exact team against West Ham.

My bench is: Paisley, Foden, Passarella, Diof, Dublin, Abel Balbo. The Grinch.

Not leaky enough. The subs are Karius, Song, Browning, Marsh and Glassey. Old-school 4-4-2 with five subs.
Logged

Online PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #245 on: Today at 11:30:59 AM »
Equal parts of we are going to destroy them vs this could be nervous, you know, every dog has its day and all that. And they have had impressive results lately so I'm going with a dragging us over the line win. Plenty of cursing fighting with the wife kids muttering at me, and then the last minute winner and all is right in the world again. And beer.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #246 on: Today at 11:33:20 AM »
Weather is fucking apocalyptic round by ours  ;D Interested to see what it's like come half five ...

Anyway, expecting a tough match tonight. Don't foresee us running away with it or anything but really we should have too much for them. It could be a league debut for Rhys Williams which is massive for him. It's probably better knowing days in advance he'll play than someone picking up an injury in training on the eve of the match and knowing he's being thrown in there. Gomez will guide him through again and having Alisson back is obviously helpful. Hope Thiago is ready to go alongside Gini and Hendo, so we can go back to the 3 in the middle here. I'd personally start Jota instead of Bobby here, but regardless we should still turn these over, any win will do.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:13:03 PM »
And we can equal bob paisleys unbeaten anfield record. Come on lads.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,556
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:32:48 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:33:20 AM
Weather is fucking apocalyptic round by ours  ;D Interested to see what it's like come half five ...
Thats frustrating. Hate games with a lot of wind and rain, plays into the underdogs hands.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:37:12 PM »
I hope the wind doesnt affect the game. It probably suits them and will make it hard for us to zip the ball around.
Logged
#JFT96

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,889
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:40:42 PM »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:15:50 PM
Went to a West Ham forum..
Good god does every club supporters have something to say about us getting decisions.
Red cards this, red cards that. How many times have we played vs 10 men under Klopp?
Bet it is four times at most and it should be WAY more as we all know.

That was your first mistake.

Thing is, this getting decisions thing is what all opposition fans will say. Not because its true, evidence and stats prove it isnt, as does watching our games and realising how ridiculous the lack of decision for and against we get.  But that doesnt matter, its a coping mechanism, its that simple. These days, the majority of fans cannot just put bias aside and admit a team has done well, they will tie themselves in knots to claim in any which way they can, that it wasnt earnt.  It makes them feel better. Everton fans are the kings at it, Abu Dhabi fans are very good at it too, but all fans do it, that is how huge Liverpool is, a club (and also city when you think about it!) that winds up a nation. Its fantastic. Embrace it.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #251 on: Today at 12:52:26 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:40:42 PM
That was your first mistake.

Thing is, this getting decisions thing is what all opposition fans will say. Not because its true, evidence and stats prove it isnt, as does watching our games and realising how ridiculous the lack of decision for and against we get.  But that doesnt matter, its a coping mechanism, its that simple. These days, the majority of fans cannot just put bias aside and admit a team has done well, they will tie themselves in knots to claim in any which way they can, that it wasnt earnt.  It makes them feel better. Everton fans are the kings at it, Abu Dhabi fans are very good at it too, but all fans do it, that is how huge Liverpool is, a club (and also city when you think about it!) that winds up a nation. Its fantastic. Embrace it.

Definitely a coping mechanism. For some reason, opposition fans seem incapable of saying they were "outplayed, good job well done, we'll get you next time". They also conveniently overlook other teams decisions and will be hypocritical about not being awarded a penalty when their defenders commit exactly the same foul which doesn't get called a penalty either.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,660
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:06:36 PM »
Logged

Online The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:07:10 PM »
Any matches in danger of being called off? Seems very windy. How to play football? 😬
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,077
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #254 on: Today at 01:20:12 PM »
Haven't read the whole thread but has anyone mentioned David Moyes' daughter yet?  :D
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 PM
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 PM
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,228
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #255 on: Today at 01:58:14 PM »
Hopefully it's a normal game of football without any stupid VAR decisions, I know, imagine. Need something to cheer us up with this year getting shitter again
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 AM
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,894
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #256 on: Today at 02:05:56 PM »
Thank you once again Duvva mate, you're doing a grand job keeping these going mate.

Who is the Ref today?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,798
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #257 on: Today at 02:08:26 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:05:56 PM
Thank you once again Duvva mate, you're doing a grand job keeping these going mate.

Who is the Ref today?

Friend
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 