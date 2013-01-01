Weather is fucking apocalyptic round by oursInterested to see what it's like come half five ...Anyway, expecting a tough match tonight. Don't foresee us running away with it or anything but really we should have too much for them. It could be a league debut for Rhys Williams which is massive for him. It's probably better knowing days in advance he'll play than someone picking up an injury in training on the eve of the match and knowing he's being thrown in there. Gomez will guide him through again and having Alisson back is obviously helpful. Hope Thiago is ready to go alongside Gini and Hendo, so we can go back to the 3 in the middle here. I'd personally start Jota instead of Bobby here, but regardless we should still turn these over, any win will do.COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!