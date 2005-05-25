Tough game this as West Ham are playing as well as anybody at the moment in the league and have already taken points off the bigger sides but at Anfield we should have enough to come through in a close game like last season.
I remember them starting last season well too. Just looked at the stats to remind myself of the details... they got tonked by City on opening day (which can happen to anyone) but then had a run of good results, including a 2-0 win over United, and were on 11 points after 6 games.
But after that, they went rapidly downhill, winning only three of their next 15 games. Let's hope they repeat that pattern, starting with a heavy defeat tomorrow.
They're not a high quality team, especially without Antonio. Never take anything for granted, but we should be miles better than them, even with our current injury problems. (Not imagining for a second that it will be easy, but I'm confident we'll win, one way or another.)