MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports

Suareznumber7

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 10:48:43 AM
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:36:40 AM
Have they been ruled out?
I know they missed a training session..
Antonio ruled out is a bit of a relief.

Kind of have to assume that if they aren't in team training they are unlikely to be involved in the game, at least from the start anyway. 
smutchin

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 10:49:55 AM
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 07:19:57 AM
Have to outscore them.

You've got the hang of this football lark, then?  ;)
NewfoundRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 10:53:14 AM
What fantastic writers we have on here. Thanks for the OP.

I'd like to see Nat Phillips start. He may be less glamorous than other options, but it feels to me that Klopp sees something in him. Time for him to be tested in a serious game.
smutchin

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 10:59:49 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 04:08:21 AM
Tough game this as West Ham are playing as well as anybody at the moment in the league and have already taken points off the bigger sides but at Anfield we should have enough to come through in a close game like last season.

I remember them starting last season well too. Just looked at the stats to remind myself of the details... they got tonked by City on opening day (which can happen to anyone) but then had a run of good results, including a 2-0 win over United, and were on 11 points after 6 games.

But after that, they went rapidly downhill, winning only three of their next 15 games. Let's hope they repeat that pattern, starting with a heavy defeat tomorrow.

They're not a high quality team, especially without Antonio. Never take anything for granted, but we should be miles better than them, even with our current injury problems. (Not imagining for a second that it will be easy, but I'm confident we'll win, one way or another.)
wige

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 10:59:57 AM
Quote from: 4pool on October 28, 2020, 07:55:59 PM
Referee: Kevin Friend.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.

Two of the worst. Which is saying something when the entire pool is shite other than Oliver.

Antonio being out is a huge boost though, with that confirmed I'd be playing Williams and keeping Hendo in midfield. Was really worried about Antonio bullying Gomez, let alone a 19 year old premier league debutant who still needs to develop physically.

Think we'd have too much for them anyway. Fancy Mo and Mane to run riot in this one.
MD1990

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 11:05:58 AM
Haller is a bit like McBurnie wins alot of headers.
they'll be dangerous from long balls & corners.
amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 11:17:56 AM
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:05:58 AM
Haller is a bit like McBurnie wins alot of headers.
they'll be dangerous from long balls & corners.

Best way to deal with this is to press high up the pitch and not let them get enough players forward. Something we didn't do very well against Sheffield Utd.
PoetryInMotion

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 11:30:28 AM
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:17:56 AM
Best way to deal with this is to press high up the pitch and not let them get enough players forward. Something we didn't do very well against Sheffield Utd.

How will pressing high up the pitch stop the long balls aka balls sent over the top? The only way to have a high line is to have a sweeper keeper and play a proper offside trap which we did well against Sheffield. You have to say Sheffield played well as well.

Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 11:33:39 AM
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:40:17 AM
We have a few injuries alright, but spare a thought for West Ham, they have Jack Wilshere out for this one

He doesn't play for them anymore. They released him.

Last linked with a move to Rangers, I think.
amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 11:43:24 AM
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 11:30:28 AM
How will pressing high up the pitch stop the long balls aka balls sent over the top? The only way to have a high line is to have a sweeper keeper and play a proper offside trap which we did well against Sheffield. You have to say Sheffield played well as well.



It won't stop the long balls but they'll find it hard to get many players forward if they're just lumping it out from the back. Would also reduce the chance of them winning as many corners, free kicks in dangerous positions. They'll be massively missing Antonio's pace on the counter too.
Carra-ton

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:07:56 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:36:12 AM
That's a big blow for West Ham, having Antonio missing. They have been playing really well, and with it playing some really good football - they put a lot of crosses in but I would not call them a long ball team in the traditional sense. People mention Fellaini alot when talking about Soucek but his danger is arriving late into the box and being a target from set pieces - they aren't sending long balls from the defence for him to get on to the end of and hold it up or flick it on. That would be doing them all a massive disservice. They aren't afraid to hold onto the ball and wait for runners - either Bowen down the right or Antonio in the channels. Coufal and Masuaku are wingbacks but they don't have absolute freedom. I think that helps them to keep their shape. I would say they are more of a counter-attacking team. Rice has really improved in possession and Soucek looks like a really good box-to-box player. There were times v City when they looked completely overrun - Bowen and Fornals do drop in to make it a midfield 4 at times but there are holes there at times.

But without Antonio? No idea how they will play. He could try and play the same system and just drop Benrahma in or Yarmolenko in and try and replicate with one of them through the middle but when Haller has come off the bench for Antonio, their play slows down and they don't have runners beyond the front man - even when Antonio plays. He can hold the ball up and wait for Bowen or Fornals to get up alongside him but with Haller, I think they do revert to just using him as a target to flick balls on. I think they would have to change their system to get anything out of him.

I think it will be a hard game, but I feel happier knowing Antonio won't play. No idea what Benrahma will bring - don't know anything about him really.

I wouldn't mind us going back to a 4-3-3 to help protect the defence, without Matip and Gomez. Especially if Thiago was fit.
Good analysis of West Ham, my thoughts exactly. One thing I will tell you is Benrahma is a very dangerous player. He was probably as good as Watkins and more important in building play for Brentford. He is very direct and not a centre forward, but he can cause carnage when running at defenders. He can easily skin the best of the lot. Although he is unproven in the premier league, I have seen enough of him in the championship to know that he is going to be a good player in the premier league.
Good thing is that it is Moyesiah managing, he somehow always contrives to mess things up against us. My hope is Matip plays, because else I don't like Hendo or Nat Phillips or Williams at centre back against the likes of Lanzini, Soucek, Bowen and Benrahma. Haller too can dominate a centre half like Phillips or Williams if left unassisted.
Moyes must be practising those long balls all week. Let's not give them possession to try anything.
JC the Messiah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:36:00 PM
Klopp saying there is absolutely no injury worry with Henderson. Which is good to hear.

His substitution was always planned, for both him and Gini to play 45 minutes each.

Managing them for the long-term, rather than any reaction to a specific injury or worry.
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:38:16 PM
Klopp:

Fabinho is not in. He got a little injury. He will be out for the weekend, and probably slightly longer.

No updates on Matip, Keita, Thiago or Tsimikas
UntouchableLuis

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:39:11 PM
Sounds like everyone except VVD isn't too far away but it does seem that Fabinho, Thiago, Keita and Matip wont be available this weekend.
MD1990

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:41:22 PM
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:17:56 AM
Best way to deal with this is to press high up the pitch and not let them get enough players forward. Something we didn't do very well against Sheffield Utd.
Hard to press Sheff Utd when they hoofed the ball up the pitch & didnt try to play into midfield.
JC the Messiah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:42:07 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:39:11 PM
Sounds like everyone except VVD isn't too far away but it does seem that Fabinho, Thiago, Keita and Matip wont be available this weekend.
He hasn't mentioned Thiago?

Fabinho is out.
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:45:41 PM
Klopp: "Thiago is desperate to make the next steps but whether he will be ready for tomorrow we will have to see."
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:46:20 PM
Thiago is developing well, needs time to settle, cant' tell exactly how long, we will see if he's ready for tomorrow. Same for Keita, just a different kind of injury, but day by day - Kloppo

JC the Messiah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:46:30 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:45:41 PM
Klopp: "Thiago is desperate to make the next steps but whether he will be ready for tomorrow we will have to see."
Exactly, he said nothing!
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:47:26 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 12:46:30 PM
Exactly, he said nothing!

Nothing concrete but depends how you read it.
Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:47:58 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:45:41 PM
Klopp: "Thiago is desperate to make the next steps but whether he will be ready for tomorrow we will have to see."

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:46:20 PM
Thiago is developing well, needs time to settle, cant' tell exactly how long, we will see if he's ready for tomorrow. Same for Keita, just a different kind of injury, but day by day - Kloppo

Fucking Richarlison. I'm desperate to see Thiago play too.
Macca201188

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:49:02 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:46:20 PM
Thiago is developing well, needs time to settle, cant' tell exactly how long, we will see if he's ready for tomorrow. Same for Keita, just a different kind of injury, but day by day - Kloppo



Thought it seemed like he hesitated when using the word 'injury' on Naby - I wonder if it was COVID after all...
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:49:28 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:47:58 PM
Fucking Richarlison. I'm desperate to see Thiago play too.

He may well play tomorrow.

Depends how you read it - Klopp said similar with Ali last weekend and he started.
ac

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:50:53 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:47:26 PM
Nothing concrete but depends how you read it.
His tone was not encouraging. If we go into the game with the Henderson, Gini and Milner I can see it being a struggle against West Ham's low block :-\
amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:51:27 PM
Would be nice just to have them on the bench for now. Our injury list has been mental.
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:52:03 PM
Quote from: ac on Today at 12:50:53 PM
His tone was not encouraging. If we go into the game with the Henderson, Gini and Milner I can see it being a struggle against West Ham's low block :-\

As I say, it depends how you read it.

They have training later so hopefully hes involved.

Would expect Jones to play instead of Milner.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 12:53:13 PM
Yeah Benhrama is very skilful, especially if hes in the mood but hes definitely not a direct replacement for Antonio so wouldnt play up top. Hes also not as fast and direct as Watkins. Hes more of a provider/cutting in from out wide to try and curl into the far corner type. Looking forward to seeing what he can soon the Premier League, but only after tomorrow.
Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 01:04:36 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:49:28 PM
He may well play tomorrow.

Depends how you read it - Klopp said similar with Ali last weekend and he started.

Oh I know and I'm hoping he plays, he has been training after all. It's just been stop start for him with Covid and then the injury. It doesn't help with having to play Fabinho at CB so there being one less midfielder available anyway. It's one thing him being injured through bad luck but like the Van Dijk injury, it's another when it's down to the opposition being yard dogs.

The other thing I'm hoping for is us being able to play 3 midfielders again, I think we'd see a much more fluid team than the last couple of games.
dutchkop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 01:09:01 PM
What Hammer fans are saying and thinking.
 The good injury  news is that Antonio will miss the game and he is their main threat and allows Moyes to play very defensive, hit teams on break and set pieces with Antonio scoring  goals and creating havoc with CB's.  (it is never great for a player to be injured - even opposition ones)

Interesting on how fans of other teams think we are not as good as before and with injuries to key players, we are as vulnerable as ever at Anfield for a team like West  Ham to come and upset our undefeated streak and individual club winning streaks.

I believe few are  talking  about no 12th man and  crowd at Anfield during covid-19 - probably deserves a thread of its own

Hammer fans view-
https://www.hammers.news/club-news/west-ham-have-great-chance-as-jurgen-klopp-allegedly-could-be-without-9-key-liverpool-stars/
MD1990

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 01:21:19 PM
I hope Jones starts if  Thiago is not available.
Milner olayed 90 in the week & he could easily get injured too.
Best save his legs for Atalanta
lamonti

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 01:21:35 PM
He's extremely circumspect about Naby's "injury" - wouldn't even call it an injury
dudleyred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 01:22:16 PM
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:09:01 PM
What Hammer fans are saying and thinking.
 The good injury  news is that Antonio will miss the game and he is their main threat and allows Moyes to play very defensive, hit teams on break and set pieces with Antonio scoring  goals and creating havoc with CB's.  (it is never great for a player to be injured - even opposition ones)

Interesting on how fans of other teams think we are not as good as before and with injuries to key players, we are as vulnerable as ever at Anfield for a team like West  Ham to come and upset our undefeated streak and individual club winning streaks.

I believe few are  talking  about no 12th man and  crowd at Anfield during covid-19 - probably deserves a thread of its own

Hammer fans view-
https://www.hammers.news/club-news/west-ham-have-great-chance-as-jurgen-klopp-allegedly-could-be-without-9-key-liverpool-stars/

What a load of garbage that article is

I hope they think they can win
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Today at 01:45:24 PM
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:21:35 PM
He's extremely circumspect about Naby's "injury" - wouldn't even call it an injury


Jones deserves another chance.

The alternative is to go 4-2-3-1 if Thiago doesnt make it
