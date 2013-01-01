« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports  (Read 7796 times)

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:29:04 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:15:13 PM
He's only here because we didn't get the amount we wanted otherwise he'd be off.

This not true.
Logged

Offline niallers

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • "dont worry marge,its only a quilt....MY COOKIE!"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 PM »
No sign of thiago in the photos today, or matip. If they don't train tomorrow, neither will be risked for Saturday surely. And does anyone﻿﻿ know what the fuck happened to the ox? Supposed to be out ﻿﻿for 6 weeks and he's dropped off the face of the earth
Logged
in america 1st you get the sugar then you get the power then you get the women

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:47:42 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:37:27 PM
How are you going to involve a man who's not been part of group sessions on how to play against the opponent?  ;D

I reckon that's happened plenty of times to be honest, a lot of times when players are touching cloth, in a press conference you hear Klopp say he will see how training goes after it for certain players and then make the decision.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,368
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 PM »
Quote from: niallers on Yesterday at 09:47:28 PM
No sign of thiago in the photos today, or matip. If they don't train tomorrow, neither will be risked for Saturday surely. And does anyone﻿﻿ know what the fuck happened to the ox? Supposed to be out ﻿﻿for 6 weeks and he's dropped off the face of the earth

It sounds like he may have had an operation. Par for the course for him.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,776
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:52:40 PM »
Still got 2 training sessions so perhaps Thiago will feature at least
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,086
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:52:40 PM
Still got 2 training sessions so perhaps Thiago will feature at least

He may well have been doing the one on one training too
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:03:23 PM »
Ive not seen that meme of Moyes turning into Golem... or was it Golem turning into Moyes. Wonderful.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:10:07 PM »
No Antonio for them, ruled out for a month,
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline Geppvindh's

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 PM »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 10:10:07 PM
No Antonio for them, ruled out for a month,

That's huge if true. He'd be a proper nuisance and probably the worst of the lower league strikers to face with the way our defence looks right now.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,086
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:47:42 PM »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 10:10:07 PM
No Antonio for them, ruled out for a month,

Is this official ? Wasnt he declared fit this morning?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:57:36 PM »
I wouldnt be worried about Antonio any more now than normally as hes not tall but just abnormally strong and fast.  Bigger issue is Soucek who probably will win every header with the way things are going.
Logged

Offline niallers

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • "dont worry marge,its only a quilt....MY COOKIE!"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:04:30 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:57:36 PM
I wouldnt be worried about Antonio any more now than normally as hes not tall but just abnormally strong and fast.  Bigger issue is Soucek who probably will win every header with the way things are going.

Yeah,he's going to be a big threat.
Antonio is out for a month
https://talksport.com/football/781480/west-ham-injury-blow-michail-antonio-hamstring-injury/
Logged
in america 1st you get the sugar then you get the power then you get the women

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:16:31 PM »
We really shouldnt have loaned Grujic.

He is superb in the air
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,987
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:22:12 PM »
Id rather see a midfield three of Gini, Hendo and Jones than persisting with the 4-2-3-1. I get the point that weve won our last two games using that system but we havent played that well.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,882
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:29:04 PM
This not true.

but it is true that he was expected to be sold on deadline day.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,846
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:43:24 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:16:31 PM
We really shouldnt have loaned Grujic.

He is superb in the air

Definitely, hes a quality player. He couldve got some opportunities this season
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:52:01 PM »
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,830
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:59:27 PM »
I reckon Thiago will be back. Unless he's suffered a setback in training, I expect the reason why he wasn't in training pictures is that he just hadn't yet rejoined group training. In other words, unless he's still injured, it's only a matter of bringing him back into group training.

If he rejoins the last one or two sessions before the game I think he'll play.

I feel fairly relaxed about his prospects because we dropped him in after one training session against Chelsea. He's now been with the squad for a while, albeit with a long time out, so I don't think we'd hesitate to throw him in again.

Having him there gives us so much more control and would make Hendo a more viable option at CB.

It's the same for Keita. If he's been out for COVID isolation reasons, if he can get up to speed once out of isolation (allegedly imminently), then he'll come back in.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,776
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:22:06 AM »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:43:24 PM
Definitely, hes a quality player. He couldve got some opportunities this season

Oh if we only had the foresight of having 4 midfielders injured out at once and Van Dijk out for the season.


Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:35:57 AM »
Thats a bonus for us if Antonio is out of the game. Feels like hes always caused us problems even before he stepped up to the level he has been at the last while.

No idea who we are going to play centre back with Joe. Therell be a big performance required from the midfield and attack to keep as much pressure off us as possible until we get bodies back.
Logged

Offline SadioK

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:19:01 AM »
New here - although I have always loved reading everyone's opinion on LFC matters.

Anyways. Despite West Ham missing Antonio through injury, West Ham are a tall team. With that in mind, I expect to see Rhys Williams partner JG.

We need height in our team in this game and players who are good in the air like Hendo, Gini, Rhys, have to all start. Gomez Firmino Robbo are decent in the air.

That leaves Trent, Sadio, Salah, and Thiago.

p.s. I'd love Jota to start, but remember he's started the last two games, unlikely Klopp will make it a 3rd.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:36 AM by SadioK »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:23:30 AM »
Need to smash these. Leave Gollum rocking and muttering to himself, the owners turning to their dildos for comfort and Bowen left wandering what he could have won.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,830
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #142 on: Today at 02:01:41 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:23:30 AM
Need to smash these. Leave Gollum rocking and muttering to himself, the owners turning to their dildos for comfort and Bowen left wandering what he could have won.

Bowen? Was he ever a target for us or something?
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:41:28 AM »
Thanks for the OP Duvva!
Logged
YWNA

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #144 on: Today at 03:52:57 AM »
In Moyes I trust.
Logged
Believer

Online kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:08:21 AM »
Tough game this as West Ham are playing as well as anybody at the moment in the league and have already taken points off the bigger sides but at Anfield we should have enough to come through in a close game like last season.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,311
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:24:59 AM »
Antonio is out torn hamstring. So one less thing to worry about. But, West Ham will be a tough nut and without Thiago, Matip and Keita will be more difficult.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:55:36 AM »
there is no way we are keeping a clean sheet so the attackers must be on point
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #148 on: Today at 07:43:03 AM »
Come on reds :scarf
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,086
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:19:31 AM »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:55:36 AM
there is no way we are keeping a clean sheet so the attackers must be on point

Depends if we smother them and keep the ball.

Thiago may still start.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:22:13 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:19:31 AM
Depends if we smother them and keep the ball.
.


Pretty sure that's a felony
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,158
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #151 on: Today at 09:26:28 AM »
Hoping the lack of Thiago and Matip in the training pictures are just a way of Klopp keeping his selection close to his chest, didnt we do something similar with Ali against Sheffield Utd? Will be a tough game and set pieces/ second balls will be a big tactic for them but we should have enough quality going forward to really hurt them.

Team for me would be;
Ali
Trent
Williams/Matip ( 🙏🏻 )
Gomez
Robbo
Thiago ( 🙏🏻 )
Hendo
Gini
Bobby
Mo
Sadio
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,251
  • Yeah right..
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #152 on: Today at 09:36:40 AM »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 06:24:59 AM
Antonio is out torn hamstring. So one less thing to worry about. But, West Ham will be a tough nut and without Thiago, Matip and Keita will be more difficult.

Have they been ruled out?
I know they missed a training session..
Antonio ruled out is a bit of a relief.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #153 on: Today at 09:49:53 AM »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:55:36 AM
there is no way we are keeping a clean sheet so the attackers must be on point

There's every chance we'll keep a clean sheet. Doesn't matter who is in defense, if you have the best goalkeeper in the world in nets there's every chance.  We have some pretty decent defenders too even with a few missing.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,780
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #154 on: Today at 09:51:07 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:36:40 AM
Have they been ruled out?
I know they missed a training session..
Antonio ruled out is a bit of a relief.

I'd imagine we'll find out for sure in Klopp's pre-game press conference later.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,082
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #155 on: Today at 09:52:12 AM »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 09:40:34 AM
Great Op Duvva

I too flirted with Liverpool around the back end of 1980 but by February 1981 aged 5 & half after my first West Ham game that was it a Hammer for life

I feel sorry for you guys   ;D Ive luckily seen a glorious period of nearly 41 years with an Intertoto Cup (1999 if you dont believe me I was there  8)) bulging inside our  trophy cabinet. 

Seriously weve surpassed my expectations for the season so far . 8 points so far after a horrendous fixture list for the first 6 games is great .

At best , absolute best I thought maybe 4 points . Beat Newcastle & a draw elsewhere but we lost to Newcastle then maybe one point if lucky

I know David Moyes is a figure of fun and ridicule on Rawk but hes done a good job at West Ham so far  . Hes at his level . The squad are fitter, more organised, together  and resilient than they have been for years

Hes won over a lot of doubters but West Ham fans will tell you never count your chickens and any bubble ( no pun intended) will soon burst .

Your injuries give a me a tiny tiny glimmer of hope for a point plus youve got champions league games either side  . Offered Id take a point now

Youll win 2-0 I think



Thanks for popping by Paul.

Like you say, you've exceeded anyone's expectations of you the first few games of the season. You're playing well. But as with Villa and Southampton amongs others, it'll be later in the season you struggle as injuries and potentially COVID take their toll on squads. Antonio will be a huge miss for you, but similar to Fabinho, I suppose at least the weeks he's out fall over an international break. I'm certainly glad we won't be facing him, though.

It's going to be a tough one for Liverpool, this. We need to find a way to win. Any win will do. I think I'll just repeat that for every game we play this season and be done with it :D!
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,414
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #156 on: Today at 10:06:37 AM »
We threw in Thiago after no team training sessions for 45 mins away at Chelsea, he'll be fine to start at home to West Hame fitness permitting even if he's not been part of group sessions yet
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,980
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #157 on: Today at 10:07:40 AM »
We have tons of injuries, but all teams are having to deal with multiple absentees at the moment so we can't feel too sorry for ourselves. Antonio will be a big miss for them, he is bang in form and always seems to score against us (albeit in heavy defeats).

A win tomorrow will set up the next 2 games nicely. A scrappy 1 nil will do under the circumstances.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,525
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #158 on: Today at 10:36:12 AM »
That's a big blow for West Ham, having Antonio missing. They have been playing really well, and with it playing some really good football - they put a lot of crosses in but I would not call them a long ball team in the traditional sense. People mention Fellaini alot when talking about Soucek but his danger is arriving late into the box and being a target from set pieces - they aren't sending long balls from the defence for him to get on to the end of and hold it up or flick it on. That would be doing them all a massive disservice. They aren't afraid to hold onto the ball and wait for runners - either Bowen down the right or Antonio in the channels. Coufal and Masuaku are wingbacks but they don't have absolute freedom. I think that helps them to keep their shape. I would say they are more of a counter-attacking team. Rice has really improved in possession and Soucek looks like a really good box-to-box player. There were times v City when they looked completely overrun - Bowen and Fornals do drop in to make it a midfield 4 at times but there are holes there at times.

But without Antonio? No idea how they will play. He could try and play the same system and just drop Benrahma in or Yarmolenko in and try and replicate with one of them through the middle but when Haller has come off the bench for Antonio, their play slows down and they don't have runners beyond the front man - even when Antonio plays. He can hold the ball up and wait for Bowen or Fornals to get up alongside him but with Haller, I think they do revert to just using him as a target to flick balls on. I think they would have to change their system to get anything out of him.

I think it will be a hard game, but I feel happier knowing Antonio won't play. No idea what Benrahma will bring - don't know anything about him really.

I wouldn't mind us going back to a 4-3-3 to help protect the defence, without Matip and Gomez. Especially if Thiago was fit.
Logged
JFT96.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #159 on: Today at 10:40:17 AM »
We have a few injuries alright, but spare a thought for West Ham, they have Jack Wilshere out for this one
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Up
« previous next »
 