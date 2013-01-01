That's a big blow for West Ham, having Antonio missing. They have been playing really well, and with it playing some really good football - they put a lot of crosses in but I would not call them a long ball team in the traditional sense. People mention Fellaini alot when talking about Soucek but his danger is arriving late into the box and being a target from set pieces - they aren't sending long balls from the defence for him to get on to the end of and hold it up or flick it on. That would be doing them all a massive disservice. They aren't afraid to hold onto the ball and wait for runners - either Bowen down the right or Antonio in the channels. Coufal and Masuaku are wingbacks but they don't have absolute freedom. I think that helps them to keep their shape. I would say they are more of a counter-attacking team. Rice has really improved in possession and Soucek looks like a really good box-to-box player. There were times v City when they looked completely overrun - Bowen and Fornals do drop in to make it a midfield 4 at times but there are holes there at times.



But without Antonio? No idea how they will play. He could try and play the same system and just drop Benrahma in or Yarmolenko in and try and replicate with one of them through the middle but when Haller has come off the bench for Antonio, their play slows down and they don't have runners beyond the front man - even when Antonio plays. He can hold the ball up and wait for Bowen or Fornals to get up alongside him but with Haller, I think they do revert to just using him as a target to flick balls on. I think they would have to change their system to get anything out of him.



I think it will be a hard game, but I feel happier knowing Antonio won't play. No idea what Benrahma will bring - don't know anything about him really.



I wouldn't mind us going back to a 4-3-3 to help protect the defence, without Matip and Gomez. Especially if Thiago was fit.