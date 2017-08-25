« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2  (Read 11655 times)

Offline Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #440 on: Today at 09:43:21 AM »
A midfield 2 of Milner and Henderson/ Milner and Gini with Shaq as sort of a 3rd CM is never going to work very well and when the midfield isn't working very well we're not going to look very good. Especially when the front 3 aren't on the pitch. Put Thiago into a 2 with Henderson or Gini last night and it's a totally different story.
Logged

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #441 on: Today at 09:43:29 AM »
Yeah, we haven't been great since the restart, but no other club in England and probably Europe have been. Maybe part of it has to do with us winning the title and the players losing some intensity (though I doubt it), and other teams playing against us with more intensity especially because we are the champions. But really, people forget that everything has changed in and outside of matches after March. On the pitch, without the fans and home support, I don't think the players play to the same level. I watched Jota score last night and then turns to celebrate in front of... nobody. It's such a huge let down. Off the pitch, we forget the players are human, and regardless of the bubble they live in, post-COVID-19 life still affects them, especially if they have family and friends in less safe parts of the world.

I think it's just unfair to look at Liverpool's performances in isolation and criticise us for a drop in performance, when arguably every other team is facing the same issue. Including the formerly invincible Man City. Madrid. Barcelona. Apart from Bayern, pretty much every top team in Europe has not been able to turn up and perform week in week out.
Logged

Online exiledinyorkshire

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #442 on: Today at 09:46:27 AM »
I think there is a lot of listening to the shite commentators on BT and SKy here.

I know we are judged by a different yard stick and that's ok.

But fuck me, you would have thought we had been beaten 2-0 last night if you just listened to the shit they drivelled.

It's professional football at the very highest level, nobody gives a tiny little shit that we are depleted, and that's fine. and in the greater scheme of things,nobody will ever mention this game again after the next game we play, which is also fine.

2-0 move on.
Logged

Offline IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:08:09 AM »
It's a bit of deja vu from the last few seasons. We always start of relatively slow in terms of performances. Last season we lost to Napoli, got lucky with a GK error against Sheffield, had last minute winners against Leicester and Villa and almost let Salzburg back after leading 3-0 around this time. People were going on about how we were much better the previous season. The season before we lost to Napoli, Sturridge saved us from losing to Chelsea, scraped by a Huddersfield side that was the weakest in the league around the same time. People remember the really good and really bad performances, but are quick to forget the average ones, like the one last night. We start next season off slowly and nobody will be talking about how it took us 60 minutes to have a shot against Midtjylland, but they will how we outplayed Chelsea and Arsenal.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:11:38 AM »
Waaay too much overconfidence in here yesterday. Unfamiliar name = dismissal in here.

If you've watched us in Europe over the years, we rarely make things easy which is why my bet was for a Liverpool win by one goal. Like last week v Ajax, I've seen that game so often over the years. This time it was exacerbated by them raising their game and us making lots of changes.

While its perhaps easier to come on after an hour to attack a defence that's been looking after our front 3, there was a difference yesterday because of Origi. I'll always love him, but he really does look to be so far away from what we need and given the size of him, he gets knocked off far too easily at times.

This game was about the 3 points though.

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,856
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #445 on: Today at 10:20:26 AM »
I think dissjointed performances will be normal this season, so folks expecting fantastic football served up to them week in week out may need another hobby this year  :P

Because of the frequencey of games, and the intensity that brings, and the quick turn-around from last season, and already a pretty large injury list, it will become the pattern.

Jürgen Klopp has mentioned many a time that when you play twice a week, you just cant train properly.  Theres a lot of recovery sessions and very little time for the actual line-up hell be using next game to train as a team for that game.

It is what it is. Get used to it. Its going to be a bit of a slog, and thats fine.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:34:21 AM »
Got the three points. Thats all that matters.

Hands in face moment when Dreyer went past Gomez like he wasn't there and dinked his shot wide tho! Don't think we will see Milner in a midfield two anytime soon again.  ;D

Hope Matip is back for the next game and the Fabinho injured isn't bad.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,003
  • Bam!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:36:02 AM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 10:34:21 AM
Got the three points. Thats all that matters.

Hands in face moment when Dreyer went past Gomez like he wasn't there and dinked his shot wide tho! Don't think we will see Milner in a midfield two anytime soon again.  ;D

Hope Matip is back for the next game and the Fabinho injured isn't bad.

Was confused about Milners role. I thought he would be in there to do his usual covering for Robbo when he bombs forward, yet he often found himself in at attacking midfield role alongside all the others.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline King Kennys Pumas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:43:19 AM »
It looks more like a 1980s season with the frequency of games and we had periods then where we just outfought teams without the great football. It will be interesting to see how this team does. I think they have the tools to come out on top, but luck and with it momentum plays a big part also.


Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:20:26 AM
I think dissjointed performances will be normal this season, so folks expecting fantastic football served up to them week in week out may need another hobby this year  :P

Because of the frequencey of games, and the intensity that brings, and the quick turn-around from last season, and already a pretty large injury list, it will become the pattern.

Jürgen Klopp has mentioned many a time that when you play twice a week, you just cant train properly.  Theres a lot of recovery sessions and very little time for the actual line-up hell be using next game to train as a team for that game.

It is what it is. Get used to it. Its going to be a bit of a slog, and thats fine.
Logged

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,989
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:43:29 AM »
First time we've won the opening two fixtures under Klopp. Think about that before cryarsing about we're dooooomed.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:53:34 AM »
How weird to see a referee book players for bad challenges and give a penalty when Salah got clattered in the penalty area. Was very strange but welcome!
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,028
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:56:11 AM »
Quote from: bandu on Today at 07:10:45 AM
Took 2 decades and a World War to get to 4K

Imagine no Roy for those 4-5 months -we might have hit this mark earlier this year.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,856
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:57:28 AM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:53:34 AM
How weird to see a referee book players for bad challenges and give a penalty when Salah got clattered in the penalty area. Was very strange but welcome!

alas, itll be back to normal at the weekend!

And interestingly (or not!), after that first half, when they really where channeling their inner Everton with the kicking and hacking, 3 players got rightly booked, Kloppo had a right good go at their manager for it too - and surprise surprise, they where calmer 2nd half.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,028
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:57:43 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 10:43:29 AM
First time we've won the opening two fixtures under Klopp. Think about that before cryarsing about we're dooooomed.

good use of the extra o's. I myself would have gone with "DOOMED" for emphasis.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:58:36 AM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:53:34 AM
How weird to see a referee book players for bad challenges and give a penalty when Salah got clattered in the penalty area. Was very strange but welcome!
I know, it was almost like he was refereeing to the rules and not the context or trying to "even things up"
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:59:41 AM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:53:34 AM
How weird to see a referee book players for bad challenges and give a penalty when Salah got clattered in the penalty area. Was very strange but welcome!
  ;)
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,671
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #456 on: Today at 11:04:48 AM »
I thought Origi was awful last night, poor first touch, didn't hold anything up an really wasn't strong enough - lack of games perhaps? For me Minamino has been a disappointing signing, yes I know give him time etc. but when you compare him to the signing Jota and the start he's made, Minamino needs to up his game a little. Apart from that, great result.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #457 on: Today at 11:05:58 AM »
2.0 Champions League home game, clean sheet, 6 points out of 6, that'll do me. Our shuffling at the back should be interesting though.

Come on, you Mighty Reds!!!

Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,742
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #458 on: Today at 11:06:08 AM »
The amount of nonsense on here is not surprising. For the last 3 seasons the same lot are talking about the same things '' we aren't playing well, we're poor,'' rinse and repeat. And expect we're playing with a higher degree of difficulty this time around.

We're poor except when we aren't. With a full strength side almost, we've had one atrocious game against Villa. Defensively we were poor against Leeds, but in the final third we were good and fluid. We were brilliant against Chelsea,Arsenal and Everton [which was 10 days ago], but let's ignore that because it doesn't suit the cryarsing agenda. Sheffield,Ajax and last night we were average, but when you look at the context said games, it's hardly alarming or surprising.

Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,977
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #459 on: Today at 11:15:59 AM »
Said it at half time about the front 4 (well, 3 +Shaq) and nothing changed in the second half.

Shaq looked lively and could be a real player in certain games in that attacking midfield role. His passing and movement were great thoughout, sets up the goal. Hope he's fit on those occasions we need him unlike last season when he seemed to be fit when he wasn't and injured when we were short.

Jota confirming why we paid for him. Still think we've seen no-where near his ceiling. He's going to be a player here.

Minamino is a strange one. He's lively and working hard, it's just not coming off for him. Sometimes feels like he's playing too fast and not securing the ball before his next step. Getting and retaining possession is a real issue for him right now. I wonder if he's not better deeper or out wide but he was pretty anonymous for large portions yesterday and that needs to be sorted.

Origi is where our football went to die yesterday. I know this is not his style of football. He's not a back-to-goal striker. All the best games we've seen from him he's been running off the shoulder of the defenders. When we're the team putting the pressure on (so almost always), he's not going to shine. He really needs to be playing for a team with a different style.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,998
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #460 on: Today at 11:56:57 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:06:08 AM
The amount of nonsense on here is not surprising. For the last 3 seasons the same lot are talking about the same things '' we aren't playing well, we're poor,'' rinse and repeat. And expect we're playing with a higher degree of difficulty this time around.

We're poor except when we aren't. With a full strength side almost, we've had one atrocious game against Villa. Defensively we were poor against Leeds, but in the final third we were good and fluid. We were brilliant against Chelsea,Arsenal and Everton [which was 10 days ago], but let's ignore that because it doesn't suit the cryarsing agenda. Sheffield,Ajax and last night we were average, but when you look at the context said games, it's hardly alarming or surprising.

Pretty much this. Who needs rivals when we have fans like some on here. The way we played against Arsenal was probably in the top few best performances in the last year, also amazing performances against Chelsea and grinding out wins exactly like we did last season so many times. Unbeaten in Europe so far with two wins unlike last season when we'd already been beaten well by Napoli. Do some people forget how many times we held on desperately to one goal victories last year while looking a bit turgid at times? Or sneaking victories against the mighty Genk at home, getting tonked by Watford an Man city? All within the greatest ever league season. That's even forgetting the huge effect of no fans this year, injuries and this little pandemic thing everyone including players and staff are going through.

I think it's completely fine to talk and criticise things in context, but when comments start circling around how the team is not the same now etc with all the above considered it's just crazy an really fucking dull imo. 
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,960
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #461 on: Today at 12:07:31 PM »
We somehow squeezed a win out of a poor performance last night and no complaints as we have that winning attitude that eeks out results when other teams would probably draw or even lose that match. Midj gave it a good go as definitely were not in awe and playing in an empty stadium does calm the nerves as by the end they were looking the better of the two teams. Hopefully Fab wont be out for long but Jurgen may be kitting off soon as our CD cover is looking a little bare.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #462 on: Today at 12:47:13 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:56:57 AM
Pretty much this. Who needs rivals when we have fans like some on here. The way we played against Arsenal was probably in the top few best performances in the last year, also amazing performances against Chelsea and grinding out wins exactly like we did last season so many times. Unbeaten in Europe so far with two wins unlike last season when we'd already been beaten well by Napoli. Do some people forget how many times we held on desperately to one goal victories last year while looking a bit turgid at times? Or sneaking victories against the mighty Genk at home, getting tonked by Watford an Man city? All within the greatest ever league season. That's even forgetting the huge effect of no fans this year, injuries and this little pandemic thing everyone including players and staff are going through.

I think it's completely fine to talk and criticise things in context, but when comments start circling around how the team is not the same now etc with all the above considered it's just crazy an really fucking dull imo.

that's all fine and dandy - but the big question is: have we talked about VAR yet?

 :wave
Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Greg86

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 317
  • Self Amortizing
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #463 on: Today at 12:48:13 PM »
I thought it was more a good performance from Midj as much as us being poor. They pressed and harried well for the first half, and once they went behind.

Rhys Williams looked very calm, which is great, the fact most of our defenders legs are now falling off is less great  ;D

6 out of 6 points. Take 3 of Atalanta and we're in a great place to qualify top of the group after they drew with Ajax.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,097
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #464 on: Today at 01:22:55 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:47:13 PM
that's all fine and dandy - but the big question is: have we talked about VAR yet?

 :wave
Its Europe so I have a lot more confidence in their referees that our home grown who are hell bent on doing the wrong things.

I thought what was good last night was the refereeing in most if not all times. There was no need to check VAR for our goal and penalty. If it was PL some imaginary lines would be drawn to put Trent and Jota offside for the lead up to the goal.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #465 on: Today at 01:25:25 PM »

It makes you realise how interfering VAR is doesn't it. We've fucked it up in England,
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,468
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #466 on: Today at 01:33:34 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:04:48 AM
I thought Origi was awful last night, poor first touch, didn't hold anything up an really wasn't strong enough - lack of games perhaps? For me Minamino has been a disappointing signing, yes I know give him time etc. but when you compare him to the signing Jota and the start he's made, Minamino needs to up his game a little. Apart from that, great result.

Some players struggle when they come straight into a side when they haven't played for a while. It can sometimes take a few games to find their true rhythm, I think Gomez is the same. He rarely plays well from the off but then regains his form once he has. I think Origi is similar in that respect.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online ShatnersBassoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #467 on: Today at 01:52:02 PM »
this season i dont care about the performances. just get the points, dont pick up injuries, and go home. with no fans and condensed schedule theres going to be little fluidity. just need to grind out wins.

united won plenty of titles playing shit and grinding it out. and im not fussed about doing the same in this instance. couldnt care less what simpletons on talksport, 5live or whatever think
Logged

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #468 on: Today at 02:10:34 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:06:08 AM
The amount of nonsense on here is not surprising. For the last 3 seasons the same lot are talking about the same things '' we aren't playing well, we're poor,'' rinse and repeat. And expect we're playing with a higher degree of difficulty this time around.

This has probably been the most depressing thread I've seen on here for many years. I just don't get the unnecessary criticism and shouts that we were awful.

Seriously, can you imagine for a moment some of them having a conversation with Jurgen.

JK - do you accept that we are depleted with injuries?
Cry arse - yeah its awful.
JK - do you understand that there is a need to rotate players, or if you don't like that word I'll say 'preserve' players.
CA - of course, it must be hard for you.
JK - do you appreciate that I trust the players in my squad.
CA - you're one of the best managers in the game Jurgen.
JK - taking all that in to consideration, do you think that ahead of this game I gave 2 fucks about the performance and that there'd only be 1 thing important.
CA - absolutely.
JK - so what is that 1 thing of importance, cry arse.
CA - I suppose a win.
JK - exactly, and do you think we achieved that by just getting through the game on the basis that they missed a chance and we missed a chance and its fair to say ok we weren't brilliant but we weren't shit or terrible etc. We just completed the task and it would have been fne even if it was 1 nil
CA - deffo boss, yeah deffor. The result is all that matters with the hope of limiting injuries.
JK - so why the fuck do you its sensible to slaughter everything about that game on a forum and not just be happy that our progress through this season continues under absolute dreadful circumstances.
CA - I never really think about anything like that Jurgen, I just kneejerk like a fucking cry arse.

Honestly. It's fucking depressing.
Logged
Laughing under sunny meadows

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #469 on: Today at 02:18:54 PM »
We not playing great at the moment but it's so hard to judge when we're missing Thiago, Keita, Ox and Fabinho out of the midfield and having too try and manage Hendo, Milner and Gini through all the fixtures.

Really noticeable last night how much we miss VVD long diagonals to get us over the opponents press. Gomez is attempting the correct passes but they're ending up in the stands and it kills the build up and we have to start again. We desperately need Thiago in the team to take over that role and spray the ball accurately to the pushed up fullbacks.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,742
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #470 on: Today at 02:23:01 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:10:34 PM
This has probably been the most depressing thread I've seen on here for many years. I just don't get the unnecessary criticism and shouts that we were awful.

Seriously, can you imagine for a moment some of them having a conversation with Jurgen.

JK - do you accept that we are depleted with injuries?
Cry arse - yeah its awful.
JK - do you understand that there is a need to rotate players, or if you don't like that word I'll say 'preserve' players.
CA - of course, it must be hard for you.
JK - do you appreciate that I trust the players in my squad.
CA - you're one of the best managers in the game Jurgen.
JK - taking all that in to consideration, do you think that ahead of this game I gave 2 fucks about the performance and that there'd only be 1 thing important.
CA - absolutely.
JK - so what is that 1 thing of importance, cry arse.
CA - I suppose a win.
JK - exactly, and do you think we achieved that by just getting through the game on the basis that they missed a chance and we missed a chance and its fair to say ok we weren't brilliant but we weren't shit or terrible etc. We just completed the task and it would have been fne even if it was 1 nil
CA - deffo boss, yeah deffor. The result is all that matters with the hope of limiting injuries.
JK - so why the fuck do you its sensible to slaughter everything about that game on a forum and not just be happy that our progress through this season continues under absolute dreadful circumstances.
CA - I never really think about anything like that Jurgen, I just kneejerk like a fucking cry arse.

Honestly. It's fucking depressing.

Well said. It's not even just now, we had people moaning even last season about one thing or another. At some point the cycle of this team will end and perhaps there won't be the same type of success in the new side, but that's part of football. However, imagine the absolute belendry then that will occur.

Did people forget how we were 6,7,8 years ago? Bar the title challenge under Rodgers, we had a number of years of mediocrity. Moaning then was understandable. But now? Seriously people were moaning we didn't get a 100 points, and were moaning about the performances after we had clinched the title.

When does one take the time to enjoy the club they support and the team they watch?



Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,592
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #471 on: Today at 02:26:37 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:10:34 PM
This has probably been the most depressing thread I've seen on here for many years. I just don't get the unnecessary criticism and shouts that we were awful.

Seriously, can you imagine for a moment some of them having a conversation with Jurgen.

JK - do you accept that we are depleted with injuries?
Cry arse - yeah its awful.
JK - do you understand that there is a need to rotate players, or if you don't like that word I'll say 'preserve' players.
CA - of course, it must be hard for you.
JK - do you appreciate that I trust the players in my squad.
CA - you're one of the best managers in the game Jurgen.
JK - taking all that in to consideration, do you think that ahead of this game I gave 2 fucks about the performance and that there'd only be 1 thing important.
CA - absolutely.
JK - so what is that 1 thing of importance, cry arse.
CA - I suppose a win.
JK - exactly, and do you think we achieved that by just getting through the game on the basis that they missed a chance and we missed a chance and its fair to say ok we weren't brilliant but we weren't shit or terrible etc. We just completed the task and it would have been fne even if it was 1 nil
CA - deffo boss, yeah deffor. The result is all that matters with the hope of limiting injuries.
JK - so why the fuck do you its sensible to slaughter everything about that game on a forum and not just be happy that our progress through this season continues under absolute dreadful circumstances.
CA - I never really think about anything like that Jurgen, I just kneejerk like a fucking cry arse.

Honestly. It's fucking depressing.

Do a convo between Jurgen and Al about FSG... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,538
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #472 on: Today at 02:45:39 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Today at 02:26:37 PM
Do a convo between Jurgen and Al about FSG... :D

Al - FSG are money grabbing, hedge fund yanks and want us to compete in a closed off NFL style franchise system in Bahrain
JK - What?
Al - You obviously dont understand
JK - No I do, haha, its just nonsense
Al - They all voted for Donald Trump Jurgen
JK - ....what? Whats that got to do with anything?
Al - Donald Trump was once on the Ali G show Jurgen, that proves it
JK - Proves what?
Al - Its FSG Jurgen, they want to sell Van Dijk to pay for the new training ground
JK - .....uh? What?
Al - Pound for pound theres more sugar in a lemon than a strawberry
JK - Well I wouldnt know if thats true Al
Al - I wouldnt lie to you
JK - Ok Im gonna go now
Al - See that proves everything I said Craig
Craig - .....what?
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #473 on: Today at 03:15:20 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:45:39 PM
Al - FSG are money grabbing, hedge fund yanks and want us to compete in a closed off NFL style franchise system in Bahrain
JK - What?
Al - You obviously dont understand
JK - No I do, haha, its just nonsense
Al - They all voted for Donald Trump Jurgen
JK - ....what? Whats that got to do with anything?
Al - Donald Trump was once on the Ali G show Jurgen, that proves it
JK - Proves what?
Al - Its FSG Jurgen, they want to sell Van Dijk to pay for the new training ground
JK - .....uh? What?
Al - Pound for pound theres more sugar in a lemon than a strawberry
JK - Well I wouldnt know if thats true Al
Al - I wouldnt lie to you
JK - Ok Im gonna go now
Al - See that proves everything I said Craig
Craig - .....what?

 ;D
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #474 on: Today at 03:17:30 PM »
Origi looked so far off the pace last night, to be expected though as he hasn't had a kick for weeks
Logged

Online LFCobsessive

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • 'No more half-measures.'
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #475 on: Today at 03:59:56 PM »
I want to re watch the second half, to be honest lads I've found my second team and I never have a second team, they charmed me and played so well against us, I know Anfield isn't Anfield right now without the crowds but it's an insight to how much a crowd brings if anything, this situation we all hate but accept. For something with less deaths than the flu.
 They play really great football and their staff have done a great job in their tactical style and don't ask me to name one of their players but their players were so great at not only implementing the managers tactics or way of playing but individually the have so many players who performed and were technically outstanding. They are my mistress? Lol. Well done Midj, you were spectacular.
Logged
'Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt. We don't need to motivate players because each of them is responsible for the performance of the team as a whole. The status of Liverpool's players keeps them motivated.'
Bill Shankly.

Online Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,426
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #476 on: Today at 04:02:39 PM »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on Today at 03:59:56 PM
....and don't ask me to name one of their players but their players

Anderson, Andersen and Andersson I think.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,742
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
« Reply #477 on: Today at 04:03:20 PM »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on Today at 03:59:56 PM
I want to re watch the second half, to be honest lads I've found my second team and I never have a second team, they charmed me and played so well against us, I know Anfield isn't Anfield right now without the crowds but it's an insight to how much a crowd brings if anything, this situation we all hate but accept. For something with less deaths than the flu.
 They play really great football and their staff have done a great job in their tactical style and don't ask me to name one of their players but their players were so great at not only implementing the managers tactics or way of playing but individually the have so many players who performed and were technically outstanding. They are my mistress? Lol. Well done Midj, you were spectacular.
Imo Salzburg did a far better job last season against us at Anfield.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 