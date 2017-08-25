Said it at half time about the front 4 (well, 3 +Shaq) and nothing changed in the second half.



Shaq looked lively and could be a real player in certain games in that attacking midfield role. His passing and movement were great thoughout, sets up the goal. Hope he's fit on those occasions we need him unlike last season when he seemed to be fit when he wasn't and injured when we were short.



Jota confirming why we paid for him. Still think we've seen no-where near his ceiling. He's going to be a player here.



Minamino is a strange one. He's lively and working hard, it's just not coming off for him. Sometimes feels like he's playing too fast and not securing the ball before his next step. Getting and retaining possession is a real issue for him right now. I wonder if he's not better deeper or out wide but he was pretty anonymous for large portions yesterday and that needs to be sorted.



Origi is where our football went to die yesterday. I know this is not his style of football. He's not a back-to-goal striker. All the best games we've seen from him he's been running off the shoulder of the defenders. When we're the team putting the pressure on (so almost always), he's not going to shine. He really needs to be playing for a team with a different style.

