Cheers mate.



I think things like this forum helps as well.



I talk some absolute shite some (all?) of the time, but it's nice to be able to talk shite to people that you've been talking shite to for years. We're a community and a bunch of bods



Hopefully in six months or a year or two we'll look back and it'll all be gone and we can hopefully value even more what we have once we're free of it.



Exactly lad, this place has got me through some rough shit over the past couple of years and will hopefully continue to, so keep your head held high and look forward to the first time we all get back inside Anfield to make a load of noise and shout obscenities at some shitey ref.Speaking of which, I actually enjoyed seeing a game tonight where the ref just did his job. It's mad the difference between the European games and the PL nonsense, thought he did a decent job albeit with not a massive amount of nonsense to deal with except for a few naughty kicks and digs from the opposition. The penalty decision, no fuss, no shite, everything just seemed to work. I just don't understand why it can't be the same in the PL.