Made me laugh some of these, what are your football "theories"?- Newcastle actually play all of their games at home- Man City, Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympiacos is a CL group every single season- Sergio Aguero's goals aren't real. He's apparently scored 180 of them but the only memorable one is the one against QPR and the few against us- The grass is literally greener on BT Sport than it is on Sky- Michail Antonio scores every week but somehow only ends up with 8 goals a season- Newcastle and Burnley have never actually played each other, neither have Newcastle and Crystal Palace- Every Wolves goal is scored by Raul Jimenez and assisted by Adama Traore, apart from two screamers by Ruben Neves each season- The Longstaff brothers are only contracted to play against Manchester United- Mark Noble has been 33 since 2009- Gabriel Jesus never plays for Man City but manages to score 15 goals a season- Celtic and Rangers play each other 10 times a season, Alfredo Morelos is sent off in each game and Scott Brown is involved in some sort of bust up