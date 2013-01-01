Looking at that PSG lineup in Istanbul, it's striking how many players are just average or mediocre. Kean couldn't get into a poor Everton side, but he starts up front. Herrera in the middle, Kurzawa down the left who I don't rate very highly at all. Florenzi at right back, who's also average at best. Danilo Pereira doesn't inspire confidence at CB either.



It reminds me a bit of the Real Madrid side that Beckham joined, where they had four or five absolutely world class superstars and then just average or worse to support them.