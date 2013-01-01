« previous next »
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:28:06 PM
Marcus Thuram See he scored two last night v R Madrid , read in the papers the other day we were considering him but went for Jota

Don't think he was a viable option this summer.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:28:06 PM
Marcus Thuram See he scored two last night v R Madrid , read in the papers the other day we were considering him but went for Jota

To be honest, both of them are top players ...
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Think Zakaria is the bigger prospect on Monchengladbach.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Looking at that PSG lineup in Istanbul, it's striking how many players are just average or mediocre. Kean couldn't get into a poor Everton side, but he starts up front. Herrera in the middle, Kurzawa down the left who I don't rate very highly at all. Florenzi at right back, who's also average at best. Danilo Pereira doesn't inspire confidence at CB either.

It reminds me a bit of the Real Madrid side that Beckham joined, where they had four or five absolutely world class superstars and then just average or worse to support them.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Loves an over the top fall does Werner.

But it was a peno. Daft challenge.

And a hilariously arrogant penalty from Jorginho.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Jorginho special again
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
I love the likes of Jorginho and Fernandes looking stupid after doing that little skip when taking penalties.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
The way these fuckers take penalties is a disgrace. Go for the Alan Shearer route you dickheads.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:11:49 PM
The way these fuckers take penalties is a disgrace. Go for the Alan Shearer route you dickheads.
I prefer a Salah
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
This penalty routine has been sussed out hasn't it. Even when the goalie goes the wrong way, it's now put enough doubt in the taker's mind. The technique only calls for going the opposite way of the goalie but Jorginho now wants to make sure he got the bottom corner. Hope they stop it, it's ridiculously funny.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Thats a foul from Havertz, but ignored for whatever reason.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Chelsea are no better than last season, even after spending £250m.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Neymar injured again.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 06:14:03 PM
I prefer a Salah

Salahs penalties are brilliant, as are Milners.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Goal Chelsea
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
big chunk of luck gives Chelsea the lead, big mistake from the goalie, tame shot went right through him.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Kepa-esque from the Krasno GK. Nice watching with a crowd again
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
PSG could be behind in this game, giving up good chances.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Is it me or Jorginho misses a lot of penalties?
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:48:03 PM
Is it me or Jorginho misses a lot of penalties?

He's missed two so far this season but I don't think he's missed before for Chelsea.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:50:29 PM
He's missed two so far this season but I don't think he's missed before for Chelsea.
Was Werner taking them for Leipzig?
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:36:22 PM
PSG could be behind in this game, giving up good chances.

The term 'bald fraud' was made for Tuchel.
Re: Champions League Matchday 2
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:00:23 PM
The term 'bald fraud' was made for Tuchel.

Let's be fair to the man, balding fraud is more appropriate
