I think that idea and belief is slowly changing, Was listening to the Guardian football podcast and they were mentioning that if you go through the squad now its a lot weaker than people perceive it to be.



Its been an absolute lesson from them in how not to sign players these past few years. In fact, the same could be said for Man Utd and Arsenal.



100% agree on you about Man Utd, but don't really on Arsenal - mainly as they have spent far, far, far less than either Manchester club (net spend of about 220m last 4 seasons compared to 380m for Man utd); but also that I think they have, on the most part, identified weaknesses and gone to fix them, albeit a season too late for the CB role.You look at who they got - they upgraded their keeper to Leno after Cech showed age for about 225m; have got Luiz (for experience), Saliba and Gabriel in at CB for about 65m combined; at full back got Tierney for a good price; realised that Torreira, who they bought as a enforecer wasn't good enough and went and got Partey. The only real failure is probably Pepe, who I have defended on here as being too early to tell, but is starting to make me feel he is a failureIt's not like Utd, who realised they had terrible CBs, spunked 80m on Maguire last year, and nobody this year, instead buying more strikers and CMs.