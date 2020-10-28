« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Matchday 2  (Read 1403 times)

Offline kavah

Champions League Matchday 2
« on: Yesterday at 07:20:48 AM »
Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Munich (5:55) Group A
Atlético Madrid v FC Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter Milan (5:55) Group B
Borussia Mönchengladbach v Real Madrid
FC Porto v Olympiakos Group C
Marseille v Manchester City
Atalanta v Ajax Group Group D
Liverpool v FC Midtjylland

Tomorrow

FK Krasnodar v Chelsea (5:55) Group E
Sevilla v Rennes
Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St Petersburg Group F
Club Bruges v Lazio
Ferencvárosi TC v Dynamo Kyiv Group G
Juventus v Barcelona
Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris Saint Germain (5:55) Group H
Manchester United v RB Leipzig
Offline him_15

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:55:45 AM »
Too bad Ronaldo won't playing, I guess the the second leg would be the last time we see the goats playing together.
Believer

Online Elzar

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:46:26 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 08:55:45 AM
Too bad Ronaldo won't playing, I guess the the second leg would be the last time we see the goats playing together.

Effes? Is that you?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online oojason

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:08:13 PM »
.



Champions League matches being shown live on UK TV : https://www.live-footballontv.com/live-champions-league-football-on-tv.html (& https://www.live-footballontv.com)

Champions League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : https://www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-champions-league


Lots of stream sites & match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK. :wave


For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/champions-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com

www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_UEFA_Champions_League : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball
Online oojason

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:14:35 PM »

Goretzka goal for Bayern (away vs Lokomotiv Moscow) on 13' - https://streamja.com/ZJMog & https://streamable.com/aocil5

1-0 to Bayern...
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:25:50 PM »
Anyone else watching with FireTV in the US?  I can't seem to get any stream to load for CBS.  Not sure what the deal is as it works fine on my computer.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:01:38 PM »
No Sane for Bayern again, after coming off the bench on Sat - still not 100% fit do people think, or rewarding Coman for his recent performances?
Online Robinred

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:03:24 PM »
Trubin, the Shaktar keeper, was excellent against RM last week; been equally impressive tonight v Inter.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:16:28 PM »
Without the chance to be with a gang of bods in Germany or Spain or fucking hell knows where or Anfield, I find these to be upsetting :(
Offline jillc

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:23:55 PM »
Moscow equalise against Bayern good goal too.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:24:11 PM »
 

by Lokamotiv
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:27:59 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:23:55 PM
Moscow equalise against Bayern good goal too.

Bayern had a penalty mysteriously reversed (maybe offside? but there was zero replays of the supposed offence so who knows?) and Coman missed an easy one as well immediately before the equaliser. 
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:28:13 PM »
That Man City squad doesn't look that impressive at all.
Online Robinred

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:28:21 PM »
Shaktar v Inter is a good watch, if you can stomach the Vidal gore.

(Wheres BDN when you need him).
Offline jillc

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:32:43 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 07:27:59 PM
Bayern had a penalty mysteriously reversed (maybe offside? but there was zero replays of the supposed offence so who knows?) and Coman missed an easy one as well immediately before the equaliser.

It was interesting it was around the penalty that Moscow came far more into the game. Makes the game less predictable if nothing else.
Online oojason

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:32:48 PM »

Miranchuk equalising goal for Lokomtiv on 70' - https://streamja.com/B4672
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:34:03 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:32:43 PM
It was interesting it was around the penalty that Moscow came far more into the game. Makes the game less predictable if nothing else.

Yeah - still would have been nice to actually see a replay - brilliant goal there though by Kimmich
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:34:04 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 07:27:59 PM
Bayern had a penalty mysteriously reversed (maybe offside? but there was zero replays of the supposed offence so who knows?) and Coman missed an easy one as well immediately before the equaliser.

offside apparently.

But not watching it, just read it on some Bayern accounts on Twitter.
Offline planet-terror

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:34:25 PM »
Crowds in football. There's a novelty.
Might catch on.
Online oojason

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:35:57 PM »
Online sinnermichael

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:36:36 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:28:13 PM
That Man City squad doesn't look that impressive at all.

I know they've got a few injuries but the notion that they have a better squad than us is an absolute myth.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:37:05 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:34:04 PM
offside apparently.

But not watching it, just read it on some Bayern accounts on Twitter.

I am watching it on BT - they showed one replay of the tackle, which was clearly a tackle; then cut back to the ref with his hand in the air and the commentators not knowing what was going on AT ALL - weren't sure if it was being given as a foul or not, then were mystified when it was a FK to Loko; finally about 5 mins later they mentioned that someone had said something about offside, but they had no idea when or who
Online oojason

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:40:31 PM »

Bad, bad miss by Lautaro Martinez for Inter on 54' - https://streamye.com/vtg79
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:43:47 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:36:36 PM
I know they've got a few injuries but the notion that they have a better squad than us is an absolute myth.

I think that idea and belief is slowly changing, Was listening to the Guardian football podcast and they were mentioning that if you go through the squad now its a lot weaker than people perceive it to be.

Its been an absolute lesson from them in how not to sign players these past few years. In fact, the same could be said for Man Utd and Arsenal.
Online Robinred

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:50:31 PM »
0-0 Shakhtar v Inter. Theres some untapped talent in the Shakhtar ranks.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:58:49 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:43:47 PM
I think that idea and belief is slowly changing, Was listening to the Guardian football podcast and they were mentioning that if you go through the squad now its a lot weaker than people perceive it to be.

Its been an absolute lesson from them in how not to sign players these past few years. In fact, the same could be said for Man Utd and Arsenal.

100% agree on you about Man Utd, but don't really on Arsenal - mainly as they have spent far, far, far less than either Manchester club (net spend of about 220m last 4 seasons compared to 380m for Man utd); but also that I think they have, on the most part, identified weaknesses and gone to fix them, albeit a season too late for the CB role.

You look at who they got - they upgraded their keeper to Leno after Cech showed age for about 225m; have got Luiz (for experience), Saliba and Gabriel in at CB for about 65m combined; at full back got Tierney for a good price; realised that Torreira, who they bought as a enforecer wasn't good enough and went and got Partey.  The only real failure is probably Pepe, who I have defended on here as being too early to tell, but is starting to make me feel he is a failure

It's not like Utd, who realised they had  terrible CBs, spunked 80m on Maguire last year, and nobody this year, instead buying more strikers and CMs.
Online oojason

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:58:20 PM »

Atalanta 0 - 2 Ajax; half-time...

Dusan Tadic goal (penalty) on 30' - https://streamja.com/qVgAQ & https://streamable.com/ba9urh

Lassina Traore goal on 38' - https://streamja.com/A02mk & https://streamable.com/dovihm
Online oojason

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:03:32 PM »

Thuram goal for Monchengladbach, vs Real Madrid, on 33' - https://streamja.com/6ByPy & https://streamable.com/yunex3



Llorente goal for Atletico, vs RB Salzburg, on 29' - https://streamja.com/noV67

Szoboszlai equalising goal for RB Salzburg on 40' - https://streamja.com/LMN01



Torres goal for Man City, away vs Marseille, on 18' - https://streamja.com/oPyak
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:59:01 PM »
Online FiSh77

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 PM »
Good result for us Atalanta getting back into it, would've preferred them winning just to give us a 6 point cushion over Ajax but that's nearly as good
Offline Skeeve

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 PM »
BBC text commentary included a comment from a city fan at FT suggesting that with us missing VVD, the Spanish sides being iffy and only Bayern being consistent that perhaps it was City's year this year.

Safe to say that the people reading the page seem to disagree with 1300 thumbs down to only 260 up.  ;D
Online FiSh77

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:07:28 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:04:14 PM
BBC text commentary included a comment from a city fan at FT suggesting that with us missing VVD, the Spanish sides being iffy and only Bayern being consistent that perhaps it was City's year this year.

Safe to say that the people reading the page seem to disagree with 1300 thumbs down to only 260 up.  ;D

250, if not all, of the thumbs up's will have been from Everton fans, like fuck there's 250 city fans ;D
Offline Skeeve

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:09:11 PM »
That's unfair, they used to get about that many fans in their stadium for their sold out games.  ;D
Online FiSh77

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:09:11 PM
That's unfair, they used to get about that many fans in their stadium for their sold out games.  ;D

That was a one off when they had a coach welcoming with Andy Dibble & Benjani as special guests
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:25:30 PM »
So Real lost to BMG!
Online dudleyred

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:26:37 PM »
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:38:18 PM »
2-2 final score mate.
Offline kavah

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:32:41 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 08:55:45 AM
Too bad Ronaldo won't playing, I guess the the second leg would be the last time we see the goats playing together.

Depends on the swab test this morning doesn't it?. And Pirlo v Red Ronnie should be good.

Online sinnermichael

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:22:51 AM »
Fancy Leipzig to beat United. Top of the Bundesliga and United's home form is dire.
Online rocco

Re: Champions League Matchday 2
« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:28:06 PM »
Marcus Thuram See he scored two last night v R Madrid , read in the papers the other day we were considering him but went for Jota
