A brilliant gesture from Liverpool fans. Other fans have also joined in.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54692739



Liverpool fans raised over £120,000 for North Liverpool food bank after their 2-1 victory against Sheffield United on Saturday, while Leeds fans donated £57,000 instead of paying to watch their side win 3-0 at Aston Villa on Friday.



The NUFC Fans Food Bank group has made over £60,000 after fans boycotted Newcastle's 4-1 defeat against Manchester United last weekend, while Tottenham Hotspur fans have already raised in the region of £16,000 despite their first pay-pay-view game not being until their home match against Brighton on 1 November.



Arsenal fans had donated £30,000 up to kick-off in their 1-0 defeat by Leicester on Sunday, with West Brom, Sheffield United and Fulham fans also contributing.



Manchester United and Manchester City supporters have given £25,000 to a local foodbank - despite City not yet having featured in a pay-per-view game, as have West Ham fans.



Bit late responding to this but this was brilliant from lots of fans across the country (and beyond). The recent dropping of PPV shows what power fans can have when, even a potential minority of fans , get together for a common cause. Fans of every club have a lot of the same shared issues. Particularly UK based fans and probably even more so ones who go to the games. I think there's probably less commonality in issues for fans who live outside the UK and don't get to games but there support and solidarity in these issues is hugely important too.Too often, too many fans are only concerned with point scoring and oneupmanship. I know a lot of it is 'banter' from fans on social media who've very likely never got close to a Premier League game, nevermind understand the issues that can encapsulate fans in the UK. But I think it doesn't help. Imagine how powerful the combined power of fans of all teams could be to resolve some of the issues around ticket pricing, TV pricing etc.. in this country,