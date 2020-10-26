« previous next »
Author Topic: Fans raise £129,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV

Fans raise £129,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
October 26, 2020, 06:04:50 PM
Last Edit: Today at 12:28:24 AM by oojason
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Tepid T₂O
Re: Fans raise £125,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
October 26, 2020, 06:07:10 PM
Was happy to contribute..
Barrow Shaun
Re: Fans raise £125,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
October 26, 2020, 06:35:12 PM
I though I'd read 140 somewhere, earlier today?
DangerScouse
Re: Fans raise £125,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
October 26, 2020, 08:35:05 PM
Tremendous stuff and I'd expect no less from Liverpool supporters and the city.
Al 666
Re: Fans raise £125,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
October 26, 2020, 08:43:50 PM
A brilliant gesture from Liverpool fans. Other fans have also joined in.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54692739

Liverpool fans raised over £120,000 for North Liverpool food bank after their 2-1 victory against Sheffield United on Saturday, while Leeds fans donated £57,000 instead of paying to watch their side win 3-0 at Aston Villa on Friday.

The NUFC Fans Food Bank group has made over £60,000 after fans boycotted Newcastle's 4-1 defeat against Manchester United last weekend, while Tottenham Hotspur fans have already raised in the region of £16,000 despite their first pay-pay-view game not being until their home match against Brighton on 1 November.

Arsenal fans had donated £30,000 up to kick-off in their 1-0 defeat by Leicester on Sunday, with West Brom, Sheffield United and Fulham fans also contributing.

Manchester United and Manchester City supporters have given £25,000 to a local foodbank - despite City not yet having featured in a pay-per-view game, as have West Ham fans.
Big Red Richie
Re: Fans raise £125,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
October 26, 2020, 11:05:45 PM
Disappointed it didn't get wider recognition or coverage in the news, especially the sports reporting, considering the Rashford charabang in the news, this week.

Ultimately we didn't do it for the flag waving, but i feel it should be recognised and more widely appreciated.

Maybe it's just me.

If nothing else, it sends a shot across the bows, for future plans for PPV.
duvva
Re: Fans raise £125,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
October 27, 2020, 11:07:41 AM
Approx 110k bought the PPV. Surprised it was so high.
redgriffin73
Re: Fans raise £125,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
October 27, 2020, 11:52:53 AM
Echo article says "more than 100,000" watched but that isn't the number that paid for it.

Quote
It is worth noting that, because BARB estimates viewing figures rather than households watching things, not all of those viewers will translate into subscriber payments

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/pay-per-view-liverpool-tv-19169304
oojason
Re: Fans raise £125,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
October 27, 2020, 03:45:34 PM

'LFC Staff using charities to survive lockdown':-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345137.msg17426437#msg17426437

^ from in the RAWK 'Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough / Liverpool 180 on furlough decision' thread (page 36 onwards)


a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Ratboy3G
Re: Fans raise £125,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
October 28, 2020, 02:31:01 PM
Quote from: oojason on October 26, 2020, 06:04:50 PM
.
£125,000 has now been donated (as of 6pm today)...

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years : #BoycottPPV


https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks : www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks : https://www.instagram.com/fanssupportingfoodbanks

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fans_Supporting_Foodbanks : https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly : https://twitter.com/TheBlueUnion





https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/10/liverpool-fans-raise-over-100000-for-foodbanks-in-ppv-tv-protest

&

https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/2020/10/26/21533572/liverpool-fans-raise-over-120-thousand-boycott-pay-per-view-scheme-shame-on-sky-sports-bt-sport-pl

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-pay-per-view-boycott-19161968

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/liverpool-fans-raise-100k-food-banks-ppv-218861

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-fans-boycott-ppv-foodbanks-22901813

Edit: 'Pay-per-view: Premier League fans raise £300,000 as scheme set to continue' - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54692739 (26th October article)


and in RAWK's two 'Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd' match threads:-

'Pre-Match': https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346305.0 & 'In/Post Match': https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346321.0


& about the introduction of £15 PPV in the 'Sky Sports' thread here : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=277915.msg17398529#msg17398529



Fantastic work everyone 👍
oojason
Re: Fans raise £125,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
Yesterday at 07:10:45 PM
.
Currently at £129,742.74 - https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - really hope they make it to £130,000 (it'll be some milestone, more money raised for an important and needed community project, and also for my weird OCD ;))



Also...


'Premier League clubs likely to scrap pay-per-view model for second lockdown period':-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54824860


'£14.95 PPV died largely because fans stood united in opposition. And the foodbanks campaign was inspired. Fans have underestimated in the past relative power they have. Thanks to @spiritofshankly @AST_arsenal + others that has changed. Collective action is hard to ignore.'

^ https://twitter.com/draper_rob/status/1324379702946107392


'Premier League PPV climbdown shows Everton and Liverpool fan power':-

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-everton-premier-league-ppv-19230244




#BoycottPPV : https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks : https://www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Ghost Town
Re: Fans raise £129,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
Today at 07:22:45 AM
Great stuff. Fans have more power than we think, if we abandon ''I'm alright, Jack'' and smart-arse thinking and join together for collective action.

Next, time to bring down PGMOL and create a new era in officiating
Jookie
Re: Fans raise £129,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks - #BoycottPPV
Today at 11:46:45 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on October 26, 2020, 08:43:50 PM
A brilliant gesture from Liverpool fans. Other fans have also joined in.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54692739

Liverpool fans raised over £120,000 for North Liverpool food bank after their 2-1 victory against Sheffield United on Saturday, while Leeds fans donated £57,000 instead of paying to watch their side win 3-0 at Aston Villa on Friday.

The NUFC Fans Food Bank group has made over £60,000 after fans boycotted Newcastle's 4-1 defeat against Manchester United last weekend, while Tottenham Hotspur fans have already raised in the region of £16,000 despite their first pay-pay-view game not being until their home match against Brighton on 1 November.

Arsenal fans had donated £30,000 up to kick-off in their 1-0 defeat by Leicester on Sunday, with West Brom, Sheffield United and Fulham fans also contributing.

Manchester United and Manchester City supporters have given £25,000 to a local foodbank - despite City not yet having featured in a pay-per-view game, as have West Ham fans.

Bit late responding to this but this was brilliant from lots of fans across the country (and beyond). The recent dropping of PPV shows what power fans can have when, even a potential minority of fans , get together for a common cause. Fans of every club have a lot of the same shared issues. Particularly UK based fans and probably even more so ones who go to the games. I think there's probably less commonality in issues for fans who live outside the UK and don't get to games but there support and solidarity in these issues is hugely important too.

Too often, too many fans are only concerned with point scoring and oneupmanship. I know a lot of it is 'banter' from fans on social media who've very likely never got close to a Premier League game, nevermind understand the issues that can encapsulate fans in the UK. But I think it doesn't help. Imagine how powerful the combined power of fans of all teams could be to resolve some of the issues around ticket pricing, TV pricing etc.. in this country,
