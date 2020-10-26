A brilliant gesture from Liverpool fans. Other fans have also joined in.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54692739
Liverpool fans raised over £120,000 for North Liverpool food bank after their 2-1 victory against Sheffield United on Saturday, while Leeds fans donated £57,000 instead of paying to watch their side win 3-0 at Aston Villa on Friday.
The NUFC Fans Food Bank group has made over £60,000 after fans boycotted Newcastle's 4-1 defeat against Manchester United last weekend, while Tottenham Hotspur fans have already raised in the region of £16,000 despite their first pay-pay-view game not being until their home match against Brighton on 1 November.
Arsenal fans had donated £30,000 up to kick-off in their 1-0 defeat by Leicester on Sunday, with West Brom, Sheffield United and Fulham fans also contributing.
Manchester United and Manchester City supporters have given £25,000 to a local foodbank - despite City not yet having featured in a pay-per-view game, as have West Ham fans.