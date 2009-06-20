If he loses I dont think he will run again in four years. Lots of reasons. In no particular order, the GOP will start to decouple from him. He will always have his rabid base, but the elected officials in the party will not like continually losing under Trump. It will be a cagey affair as they are mostly cowards who wont stand up to Trumps base, but a Trump loss will lead to a separation and they wont want him to lead them again.



The second reason is he will be 82. What sort of shape will he be in by then? Will he be alive? He almost fell on his arse getting into the garbage truck. If you watch any footage, since the last election they dont have him going down any gradual declining slopes any more either. He wont be fit to run at 82.



The third reason is will he even be free to run? If he loses this time, his significant legal jeopardy will start to close in on him. A couple of the cases still have a bit more wiggle room for more appeal, and he will exhaust that, but there is a clear sense that the walls are closing in on him, legally speaking - which is of course why he has become more vicious and more bizarre the nearer this election gets, as his own internal polling is not telling him he is winning decisively, as he expected. Hence all the bluster, smoke and mirrors.



He will lose, and then the GOP will gradually and carefully give him the cold shoulder, and the legal proceedings that have moved so slowly against him will start to gather pace and I think it is touch and go if he dies or is jailed. I hope the latter, as the country really does need to see that nobody is above the law.