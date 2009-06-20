« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 791489 times)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10480 on: November 1, 2024, 11:28:55 pm »
the sad, pathetic and scary-as-shit thing is: there's millions of religious maniacs in the US who will believe every word.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10481 on: November 1, 2024, 11:37:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  1, 2024, 11:28:55 pm
the sad, pathetic and scary-as-shit thing is: there's millions of religious maniacs in the US who will believe every word.

They won't just believe it, they'll say it's either happened to them or to someone they know.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10482 on: November 2, 2024, 12:09:45 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on November  1, 2024, 09:46:22 pm
How many times on a daily basis do you think to yourself if that bullet had just gone one inch further for me its easily in the hundreds.
A couple.. and then I think if that Roy Hodgson gif..the one when he was England manger..
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10483 on: November 2, 2024, 12:12:04 am »
Imagine voting for this weirdo.

Somebody said to me: Are you glad you did it? I said, absolutely. But I could have been on the best beaches in the world. I own the best beaches in the world, Trump says, to laughs from the crowd.   I could have had those waves smacking me in the face. That white, beautiful white skin that I have would be nice and tan. I got the whitest skin cause I never have time to go out in the sun. But I have that beautiful white, and you know what, it could have been beautiful, tan, beautiful. But you know what, if I had the choice, I wouldnt even think about it, I would do exactly what Ive done, because were going to make America great again.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10484 on: November 2, 2024, 12:15:12 am »
he's a bad dickhead, a negative tit, a person that isn't, a nullifier, a takerawayer, an uncreator

If this isn't how Satan does it I don't know how he sells it but anyone buyin this guy is buying a form of Satan

Some seek to glory in it

We must stay strong
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10485 on: November 2, 2024, 02:31:43 am »
Quote from: thejbs on November  2, 2024, 12:12:04 am
Imagine voting for this weirdo.

Somebody said to me: Are you glad you did it? I said, absolutely. But I could have been on the best beaches in the world. I own the best beaches in the world, Trump says, to laughs from the crowd.   I could have had those waves smacking me in the face. That white, beautiful white skin that I have would be nice and tan. I got the whitest skin cause I never have time to go out in the sun. But I have that beautiful white, and you know what, it could have been beautiful, tan, beautiful. But you know what, if I had the choice, I wouldnt even think about it, I would do exactly what Ive done, because were going to make America great again.


And then someone from the crowd yelled what about your orange face? You fucking clown.


- oh wait that didn't happen amongst his cultists.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10486 on: November 2, 2024, 03:11:09 am »
Yeah, whatever... clearly just a way of emitting white nationalist dog whistles to the cult and hoping to bait his opponents into a response so his apologists can accuse them of misreading the context and jumping at nazi shadows like the idpol freaks they are... blah blah so bloody tedious, please let this fuckwit lose and let's wash away the stain of the past decade.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10487 on: November 2, 2024, 06:51:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  1, 2024, 11:09:25 pm
Obviously the demons are there illegally.


Its all like some sort of far fetched science fiction/horror film.  Except this shits actually happening.
Dangerous, fantasists, lunatics.  There arent sufficient words in the English language that do justice to describing the madness of Trump and all that surround & enable him, never mind actually supporting the psycho.

Of course underpinning it all are the manipulators and the manipulated.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10488 on: November 2, 2024, 08:26:13 am »
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday said her office is investigating whether former President Donald Trump's remarks about former Wyoming Liz Cheney having "guns trained on her face" broke the law.

"I have already asked my criminal division chief to start looking at that statement, analyzing it for whether it qualifies as a death threat under Arizona's laws," Mayes said to NBC affiliate 12News.

Mayes added: "I'm not prepared now to say whether it was or it wasn't, but it is not helpful as we prepare for our election and as we try to make sure that we keep the peace at our polling places and in our state."

Richie Taylor, the communications director for Maye's office, told Newsweek via email late Friday afternoon: "The Arizona Attorney General's Office is looking into whether Donald Trump's comments about Liz Cheney violated Arizona law. The office has no additional comments to make at this time."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, and Cheney's staff via email late Friday afternoon.

What Did Trump Say?
During a sit-down interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday night Trump, the current Republican presidential nominee, called Cheney, one of the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans, "a radical war hawk."

"Let's put her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her," Trump said at the event in Glendale, Arizona. "OK, let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face."

Trump then pointed the conversation toward Washington, D.C. politicians in general: "You know they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee, well, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy."

Liz Cheney Responds
Cheney wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a clip of Trump's comments, "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death."

"We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant," Cheney said Friday morning, adding, #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala."

Cheney, and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, have both endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

Trump Campaign Defends Comments
In a Truth Social post on Friday afternoon, Trump said that he was simply saying that Cheney "wouldn't have 'the guts' to fight herself."

"All I'm saying about Liz Cheney is that she is a War Hawk, and a dumb one at that, but she wouldn't have 'the guts' to fight herself," the former president wrote. "It's easy for her to talk, sitting far from where the death scenes take place, but put a gun in her hand, and let her go fight, and she'll say, 'No thanks!'"

Meanwhile, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a Washington Post article published Friday, "President Trump is 100 percent correct that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them, rather than go into combat themselves."


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-liz-cheney-remarks-probed-by-ag-as-possible-death-threat/ar-AA1tlOwf?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=a04ff41fdb964f9ec5b0e0f8f832bcf1&ei=13
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10489 on: November 2, 2024, 12:19:56 pm »
RIP Janey Godley. Very sad she didnt live to see this c*nt lose again.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10490 on: November 2, 2024, 01:17:31 pm »
As bad as trump is ,let's not paint a picture that the Cheneys are any good. Dick Cheney is a horrendous human being.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10491 on: November 2, 2024, 01:28:20 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on November  2, 2024, 01:17:31 pm
As bad as trump is ,let's not paint a picture that the Cheneys are any good. Dick Cheney is a horrendous human being.

All true - and generally not in doubt. But it's telling when someone as bad as that knows that Trump and his cult are worse.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10492 on: November 2, 2024, 01:42:34 pm »
Theyre vile. I dont want them put in front of firing squad, though.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10493 on: November 2, 2024, 03:10:06 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on November  2, 2024, 01:42:34 pm
Theyre vile. I dont want them put in front of firing squad, though.

Dick Cheney should be put in front of one.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10494 on: November 2, 2024, 03:39:00 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on November  2, 2024, 03:10:06 pm
Dick Cheney should be put in front of one.

And they should all claim it was an accident while hunting and they thought he was a deer
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10495 on: November 2, 2024, 05:59:48 pm »
Unfortunately if you're set up to appeal to hate, division, prejudice, and criminal acts including but not limited to sexual assault and inciting riots, and more, bankruptcies etc.

Unfortunately you'll have quite a few got-nothin not-even-nihilist level negative creeps following you

I am not one to doubt popularity of the dark ones just take a look around

But we good are not outnumbered, no

It always looks darkest before the dawn, and all that

Hopefully the US will make the right decision, keep this criminal from power, and I can finally consider ending my own private protest / embargo against visiting the United States again :D

Though, yeah

Wow

I don't envy America with so many lost sons and dispossessed daughters

I don't expect they want my pity, but I'm not offering it - I'd like the world to remain fairly intact the next few years, but to side with fools is what got them into this mess in the first place

This toilet man must not be elected
.. that's offensive to toilets, which serve positive functions
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10496 on: November 2, 2024, 06:58:35 pm »
Nothing more to add that hasn't been said before, the man is unfit to be president.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Republican nominee for president.

5 sec video.

https://xcancel.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1852693845542129948
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10497 on: November 2, 2024, 08:47:29 pm »
He was just practicing his BJ technique for when he next meets Putin.


Here is the full mic bitch session. He threatened to beat up the AV guys...when it was a speaker problem after he demanded a new mic. 100% unfit.


https://youtu.be/pAjbY5trGdE?si=c1ZtXP55x_kA1n9L



Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10498 on: November 2, 2024, 09:08:13 pm »
And that mike was so heavy after 15 mins.

What happened to the Trump who could run up a steep treadmill 'all day?'
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10499 on: November 2, 2024, 09:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Giono on November  2, 2024, 08:47:29 pm
https://youtu.be/pAjbY5trGdE?si=c1ZtXP55x_kA1n9L
Fucking hell it's worrying that people of our species can view him as a normal person never mind a President.
It's beyond comprehension how fucking dumb they all are.
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10500 on: November 2, 2024, 09:15:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  2, 2024, 09:08:52 pm
Fucking hell it's worrying that people of our species can view him as a normal person never mind a President.
It's beyond comprehension how fucking dumb they all are.
Very scary as well.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10501 on: November 2, 2024, 10:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Giono on November  2, 2024, 08:47:29 pm
He was just practicing his BJ technique for when he next meets Putin.


Here is the full mic bitch session. He threatened to beat up the AV guys...when it was a speaker problem after he demanded a new mic. 100% unfit.


https://youtu.be/pAjbY5trGdE?si=c1ZtXP55x_kA1n9L

One of his many flaws is not how he acts, but how he reacts.

Wanting to sack the mic person is a perfect example.

I'm surprised he didn't say it was a conspiracy considering it was the 2nd time that day.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10502 on: November 2, 2024, 11:33:32 pm »
Bobby jumping the gun.

Quote
@RobertKennedyJr
On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President ​@realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MELANIATRUMP want to Make America Healthy Again.​ @michaelpconnett

https://xcancel.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1852812012478398923#m
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10503 on: Yesterday at 01:44:03 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  2, 2024, 11:33:32 pm
Bobby jumping the gun.

Hes gone full General Ripper.



(Last week I went see the stage version of Dr Strangelove adapted by Armando Iannucci, and with Steve Coogan doing the four roles Sellers did/was originally meant to do. Its excellent, strongly recommend if you get the chance to go.)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10504 on: Yesterday at 02:40:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November  2, 2024, 01:28:20 pm
All true - and generally not in doubt. But it's telling when someone as bad as that knows that Trump and his cult are worse.

John Bolton was another who eventually saw through the cult.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10505 on: Yesterday at 04:18:09 pm »
And he's a fascist's choice for UN ambassador.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10506 on: Yesterday at 06:45:47 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:18:09 pm
And he's a fascist's choice for UN ambassador.

Kennedy or Bolton?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10507 on: Yesterday at 07:57:12 pm »
Bolton.  National Security advisor for Bush and Trump.  Had he not condemned Trump, he'd be his go to internationally, imo.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10508 on: Yesterday at 08:53:53 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:57:12 pm
Bolton.  National Security advisor for Bush and Trump.  Had he not condemned Trump, he'd be his go to internationally, imo.

Dick Cheney, Bolton, etc.

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10509 on: Yesterday at 09:07:18 pm »
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10510 on: Yesterday at 09:13:26 pm »
Cameraman at a Trump rally showing all the empty seats after Trump says there aren't any.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Destiny/comments/1gicu8u/trump_says_theres_no_empty_seats_and_the/
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10511 on: Yesterday at 09:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:13:26 pm
Cameraman at a Trump rally showing all the empty seats after Trump says there aren't any.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Destiny/comments/1gicu8u/trump_says_theres_no_empty_seats_and_the/

Trump will fix it.  What is it about serial sex offenders and that line?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10512 on: Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:13:26 pm
Cameraman at a Trump rally showing all the empty seats after Trump says there aren't any.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Destiny/comments/1gicu8u/trump_says_theres_no_empty_seats_and_the/
Where's the sniper?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10513 on: Yesterday at 09:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:13:26 pm
Cameraman at a Trump rally showing all the empty seats after Trump says there aren't any.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Destiny/comments/1gicu8u/trump_says_theres_no_empty_seats_and_the/

Falun Gong News Channel. Part of The Epoch Times group which is known for lots of conspiracy stuff including QAnon and the 2020 results.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10514 on: Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:07:18 pm
Targeting news media now

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-lititz-pennsylvania-rally-shoot-through-media-bulletproof-glass/

The denial from his team is hilarious. Like, Brasseye levels of satire:

It was about threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats. In fact, President Trump was stating that the media was in danger, in that they were protecting him and, therefore, were in great danger themselves, and should have had a glass protective shield, also," communications director Steven Cheung says in a statement.

"There can be no other interpretation of what was said. He was actually looking out for their welfare, far more than his own!"

Er
[an assassin]would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don't mind that so much."


Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10515 on: Today at 02:49:42 am »
Trump today.

Quote
Trump says there should be one-day voting with paper ballots, with polls closing at 9pm and the result announced half an hour later.

Thinks it's a Miss Universe competition.
