Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10480 on: Yesterday at 11:28:55 pm »
the sad, pathetic and scary-as-shit thing is: there's millions of religious maniacs in the US who will believe every word.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10481 on: Yesterday at 11:37:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:28:55 pm
the sad, pathetic and scary-as-shit thing is: there's millions of religious maniacs in the US who will believe every word.

They won't just believe it, they'll say it's either happened to them or to someone they know.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10482 on: Today at 12:09:45 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:46:22 pm
How many times on a daily basis do you think to yourself if that bullet had just gone one inch further for me its easily in the hundreds.
A couple.. and then I think if that Roy Hodgson gif..the one when he was England manger..
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10483 on: Today at 12:12:04 am »
Imagine voting for this weirdo.

Somebody said to me: Are you glad you did it? I said, absolutely. But I could have been on the best beaches in the world. I own the best beaches in the world, Trump says, to laughs from the crowd.   I could have had those waves smacking me in the face. That white, beautiful white skin that I have would be nice and tan. I got the whitest skin cause I never have time to go out in the sun. But I have that beautiful white, and you know what, it could have been beautiful, tan, beautiful. But you know what, if I had the choice, I wouldnt even think about it, I would do exactly what Ive done, because were going to make America great again.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10484 on: Today at 12:15:12 am »
he's a bad dickhead, a negative tit, a person that isn't, a nullifier, a takerawayer, an uncreator

If this isn't how Satan does it I don't know how he sells it but anyone buyin this guy is buying a form of Satan

Some seek to glory in it

We must stay strong
