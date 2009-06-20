« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 749633 times)

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,612
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10200 on: October 19, 2024, 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 19, 2024, 06:34:29 pm
The betting odds show Trump is still favourite to win. They don't usually get it wrong do they?  :-\
They got it wrong last time, I made a tidy packet out of it.

Bookies odds are not a predictor of anything.  They just follow where the money is going.  Why do you think they make England the favourite to win every World Cup?
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,350
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10201 on: October 19, 2024, 08:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on October 19, 2024, 07:29:04 pm
They got it wrong last time, I made a tidy packet out of it.

Bookies odds are not a predictor of anything.  They just follow where the money is going.  Why do you think they make England the favourite to win every World Cup?

Super Frankie Lampard?
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,144
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10202 on: October 19, 2024, 08:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 19, 2024, 06:34:29 pm
The betting odds show Trump is still favourite to win. They don't usually get it wrong do they?  :-\

There was an article posted somewhere on here I think.  The betting odds are being manipulated by 4 accounts that are placing huge sums of money on Trump winning.  Just another thing for him to point to that the election was "stolen" when he hopefully loses. 
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,805
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10203 on: October 19, 2024, 09:11:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 19, 2024, 01:20:00 pm
Yep.

Tesla's rivals hit with massive tariffs. SpaceX given more business and backhanded subsidies. Twitter's rivals blocked / limited in the US. Musk protected from certain legal issues.

The benefits are endless for him, it's purely selfish why he's pushing to get a puppet or two in power.


Add in..

'Deregulation' (ie, removing protections for workers, the environment, consumers)

And massive tax cuts for the super-rich.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,209
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10204 on: October 19, 2024, 09:59:24 pm »
538 did just move Trump slightly ahead of Harris for the first time in a long while. The last few weeks of hurricane-induced insanity really have shifted the race, unfortunately. Maybe if Trump keeps looking like his brain is decomposing before our eyes and the media keeps reporting on it, things will go back the other way, but as it stands I'll be lucky if I have a single hair left on my head by midnight on election night.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10205 on: October 19, 2024, 10:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 19, 2024, 06:34:29 pm
The betting odds show Trump is still favourite to win. They don't usually get it wrong do they?  :-\

Take all polls and bookie odds etc with a pinch of salt.  Its only a few weeks to go.  Maybe theyre all accurate and maybe theyre not.  At the end of the day, you get what u vote for
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10206 on: October 19, 2024, 10:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on October 19, 2024, 08:54:47 pm
There was an article posted somewhere on here I think.  The betting odds are being manipulated by 4 accounts that are placing huge sums of money on Trump winning.  Just another thing for him to point to that the election was "stolen" when he hopefully loses.

Possible foreign interference. Again.

Quote
The trade was driven by four accounts that placed more than $30 million worth of bets, according to the source, confirming an earlier story in the Wall Street Journal.

Political pundits and social media users have questioned whether specific high-profile Americans could be behind the moves.

But Polymarket does not allow Americans to make U.S. election bets on the exchange, and the source confirmed that Polymarket's users are international. The source said the company certifies all of its large traders to ensure they are not logging in via VPNs to obscure which country they are in.

Reuters could not immediately determine if the four accounts represent a single trader or many.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2024-10-18/large-bets-in-election-prediction-market-are-from-overseas-source-says
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,476
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10207 on: October 19, 2024, 11:29:50 pm »
Hillary was a cert with pollsters and bookies.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10208 on: October 19, 2024, 11:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 19, 2024, 07:27:43 pm
That's reassuring, be a disaster if this fella gets in. His level of support despite his recent performances is worrying though.

He blames everything on other people. There's lots of folks in society that do that. I'm not surprised he is throwing his net out and catching a bunch of cranky racist old retirees and young working class men that feel aggrieved in an age of outsourcing, automation and now AI.

Add inflation  plus real estate and gas prices...

Biden tried to address their needs with record unemployment etc.,  but Biden couldn't sell ice cream in the desert.

So ai am not surprised that Harris is in tough.

What she does have is Dobbs, stop the steal, Jan 6. She has been presenting herself initially but is now hitting those big 3 things again and again. And now added to that is trump's dementia.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10209 on: October 19, 2024, 11:39:41 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on October 19, 2024, 09:59:24 pm
538 did just move Trump slightly ahead of Harris for the first time in a long while. The last few weeks of hurricane-induced insanity really have shifted the race, unfortunately. Maybe if Trump keeps looking like his brain is decomposing before our eyes and the media keeps reporting on it, things will go back the other way, but as it stands I'll be lucky if I have a single hair left on my head by midnight on election night.

538 is an average including some recent iffy polls inserted to warp outcomes of aggregators like 538.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10210 on: October 19, 2024, 11:50:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 19, 2024, 10:48:18 pm
Possible foreign interference. Again.
I won a few bob on Biden in the last presidential election but I think it took a few weeks before I was paid out. all down the confusion over Trump trying to get the election result over turned. I was paid out the following day in the UK election.
Are the people behind these bets thinking Trump has a plan which will enable him to over turn the result even if he loses the election !!!!  Supreme court springs to mind, I will leave it for the experts to rule it out.

Too close to call for massive bets, if this boiled down to logic then Trump would be a no hoper.

The one positive that's not being accounted for right now is the recent change in the Democrats/supporters campaign tactics. Blacks with influence are calling out Blacks for choosing the wrong side, Snoop dog ripped the back out them the other day, good on him. blacks who vote for Trump are one of the biggest d/heads in this election,  Obama and Bautista attacking Trump for being a wimp, Pussy, not the hard case he try's to make out. it won't turn Trumps fans but it's the vote in the swing states that matter, they will be close and it might be the difference between wining and losing.  it's not logic but logics not what the undecided listen too so worth a try.




Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,209
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10211 on: Yesterday at 12:29:14 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on October 19, 2024, 11:50:25 pm
Are the people behind these bets thinking Trump has a plan which will enable him to over turn the result even if he loses the election !!!!

Of course he has a plan. Just look at the bullshit they tried to pull in Georgia. One of the rules they put in place would have let county officials literally decide "that precinct's votes seem fraudulent, so we're not going to certify them." Thankfully, a judge just blocked all of it, but that doesn't make it less worrying. There's stuff like that going on all over the country at the local/county level.
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10212 on: Yesterday at 12:32:52 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on October 19, 2024, 11:50:25 pm
I won a few bob on Biden in the last presidential election but I think it took a few weeks before I was paid out. all down the confusion over Trump trying to get the election result over turned. I was paid out the following day in the UK election.
Are the people behind these bets thinking Trump has a plan which will enable him to over turn the result even if he loses the election !!!!  Supreme court springs to mind, I will leave it for the experts to rule it out.

Too close to call for massive bets, if this boiled down to logic then Trump would be a no hoper.

The one positive that's not being accounted for right now is the recent change in the Democrats/supporters campaign tactics. Blacks with influence are calling out Blacks for choosing the wrong side, Snoop dog ripped the back out them the other day, good on him. blacks who vote for Trump are one of the biggest d/heads in this election,  Obama and Bautista attacking Trump for being a wimp, Pussy, not the hard case he try's to make out. it won't turn Trumps fans but it's the vote in the swing states that matter, they will be close and it might be the difference between wining and losing.  it's not logic but logics not what the undecided listen too so worth a try.
I caught a clip of the Tangoed Twat sat next to Konspiracy Kreep Kane and Nazi Biker Undertaker, if we're looking at pro-wrestling endorsements. Can't imagine anything like that is going to backfire.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,547
  • Truthiness
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10213 on: Yesterday at 12:45:31 am »
He's talking about the size of Arnold Palmer's cock at his latest rally.

You think I'm joking, don't you?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10214 on: Yesterday at 12:46:27 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 12:29:14 am
Of course he has a plan. Just look at the bullshit they tried to pull in Georgia. One of the rules they put in place would have let county officials literally decide "that precinct's votes seem fraudulent, so we're not going to certify them." Thankfully, a judge just blocked all of it, but that doesn't make it less worrying. There's stuff like that going on all over the country at the local/county level.
I can't see any Fake electors stepping forward this time. they know the consequences.
Harris will still be VP and will count the votes in Congress on Jan 6th, could that delay result if Trump comes up with some crazy CT argument. ? it won't stop Harris becoming President but Trump will try anything.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10215 on: Yesterday at 12:49:18 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 12:32:52 am
I caught a clip of the Tangoed Twat sat next to Konspiracy Kreep Kane and Nazi Biker Undertaker, if we're looking at pro-wrestling endorsements. Can't imagine anything like that is going to backfire.
I saw it as well, what do you mean, you think both videos cancel out the damage to either side ?
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10216 on: Yesterday at 01:08:19 am »
Attacking Black men is a sure way to lose their vote... not. It's completely idiotic.

Harris and the Democrats spending 80% of their time attacking Trump isn't a good use of their time either.

People already know Trump; he's already built into people's minds and decisions. You're literally preaching to the choir.

Harris needs to win over independents by not attacking Trump, but by explaining her views and plans. She should focus 80% of her effort on doing that.

In reality, this election will come down to the economy, immigration, and abortion. The Democrats have failed on immigration, and people don't feel like the economy is working for them.

She needs to address those two key issues and explain:

1. Why people feel like these issues aren't being addressed.
2. What she is going to do to fix them.

But thinking she can just say the economy is fantastic and blame Republicans for the immigration issue isn't going to work.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:26:03 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10217 on: Yesterday at 01:14:39 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:45:31 am
He's talking about the size of Arnold Palmer's cock at his latest rally.

You think I'm joking, don't you?

Nope.

https://xcancel.com/AccountableGOP/status/1847766955299569961#m
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10218 on: Yesterday at 01:39:46 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 01:08:19 am
Attacking black men is a sure way to get them to vote for your person...not. it's fucking idiotic.

Harris and the democrats spending 80% of their time attacking trump isn't a good use of their time either.

People know trump, that is already built into people's minds and factors. You are literally preaching to the choir.

Harris needs to win over the independent by not attacking trump, but explaining what her views and plans are. She needs to focus 80% of her effort doing that.

In reality this election is going to come down to the economy and immigration and abortion. The democrats have failed at immigration, and people are not feeling like the economy is doing well for them.

She needs to address those two key issues and explain:

1. Why people are feeling like these issues aren't being addressed.
2. What she is going to do to fix them.

But the idea she can just say the economy is fantastic and the republicans are to blame for the immigration issue isn't going to work.
I mentioned a video of a reporter talking to a few black lads playing basketball on the streets a week or so ago. some didn't know who the candidates were. couple of others looked a bit puzzled. a few others saying Trumps the man.
All it takes to turn these voters is for the biggest mouth in the group to tell them Trumps against blacks. vote Harris. that would be a swing of around 30 votes straight away, that's the reality on the streets. clueless being influenced by the biggest respected mouth.
So I do think the likes of Snoop dog calling Blacks who support Trump out with some vicious insults will be effective.
You think this is going to come down to people being won over by logical arguments using facts. no chance.
Are you talking about illegal immigration? Imagine any black who brought that up would be embarrassed by the answer. blame Trump ar....
The economy isn't doing well for them can be said at every single election, strange thing is the people in the swing states like Pennsylvania have been happy with Bidens job creation. that's always been the number 1 issue in these States at elections.  watched many videos over the years when people in states like Pennsylvania get really angry over it so great to hear some praise from some of them, so I would just say Jobs.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:58:15 am by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,209
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10219 on: Yesterday at 03:17:52 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 01:08:19 am
Harris needs to win over independents by not attacking Trump, but by explaining her views and plans. She should focus 80% of her effort on doing that.

In reality, this election will come down to the economy, immigration, and abortion. The Democrats have failed on immigration, and people don't feel like the economy is working for them.


What's the point of trying to convince anyone on immigration? Anyone voting for Trump because of immigration is not going to be talked over to Harris's side. She might be able to swing a few 'independents' by attacking Trump's record on the subject (it was Trump, for example, who really started the ball rolling on the influx of Venezuelans), but that would require a lot of anti-immigrant rhetoric that might lose her more voters than it would gain.

But of course, once again it's all down to Democrats' lack of spine and laughable messaging ability. "Illegal immigrants are here because rich people want them here" should have been broadcast constantly for the last fifty years. And regardless of who you think 'failed,' as long as the demand for cheap labor remains high, the only substantive immigration difference between a Trump administration and a Harris administration will be public displays of cruelty by the former.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10220 on: Yesterday at 07:22:49 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on October 19, 2024, 12:39:57 pm
You know I'm a bit perplexed by Musk's support of Trump considering that Trump's uncle allegedly stole patents and ideas from the man he named his company after.

Musk didn't name the company. He wasn't there when the Company started, just an early investor, though apparently legally he is called a founder.
In common with Trump, I don't think Musk cares about anyone other than himself, so I doubt he is bothered about anything to do with Nikolai Tesla.
If Musk had been involved in the naming the company would presumably have been called "Car X" or something similar. 


Musk seems to be really gambling on a Trump victory, as he seems to be potentially breaking a lot of election laws.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10221 on: Yesterday at 07:54:29 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:22:49 am
Musk didn't name the company. He wasn't there when the Company started, just an early investor, though apparently legally he is called a founder.
In common with Trump, I don't think Musk cares about anyone other than himself, so I doubt he is bothered about anything to do with Nikolai Tesla.
If Musk had been involved in the naming the company would presumably have been called "Car X" or something similar. 


Musk seems to be really gambling on a Trump victory, as he seems to be potentially breaking a lot of election laws.

If Kamala wins she should deport him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,476
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10222 on: Yesterday at 08:03:15 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:22:49 am
Musk didn't name the company. He wasn't there when the Company started, just an early investor, though apparently legally he is called a founder.
In common with Trump, I don't think Musk cares about anyone other than himself, so I doubt he is bothered about anything to do with Nikolai Tesla.
If Musk had been involved in the naming the company would presumably have been called "Car X" or something similar. 


Musk seems to be really gambling on a Trump victory, as he seems to be potentially breaking a lot of election laws.

Only for Ford threatening legal action over the name model E the man child musk wouldve had S,E, X and Y models. Thats his levels of humour and intelligence- 14 year old boy.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10223 on: Yesterday at 09:08:08 am »
Pocket change for the dirty bastard.

Quote
Elon Musk promises to award $1m every day to voters as he steps up campaigning for Trump
The billionaires Trump-supporting Pac will give the money to those who sign a petition that encourages Republicans to register to vote

Elon Musk said his Trump-supporting political action committee  America Pac  will give $1m every day until election day to someone who signs his petition that effectively encourages Republicans in the key battleground states to register to vote.

The commitment, which started on Saturday as Musk handed a lottery-style check to the first winner of his contest at a town hall event, could mean Musk is on the hook for $17m if he remains the sole donor to his own Pac.

The America Pac petition is for any registered voter in Pennsylvania to pledge their support for the first and second amendments. The petition effectively encourages Trump voters to register to vote so they can be in the $1m draw. Attendees of Saturdays town hall event had to sign the petition, which allows America Pac to garner contact details for more potential voters that it can work to get to the polls for Trump.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/oct/20/elon-musk-promises-to-award-1m-every-day-to-voters-as-he-steps-up-campaigning-for-trump
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10224 on: Yesterday at 09:27:37 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:45:31 am
He's talking about the size of Arnold Palmer's cock at his latest rally.

You think I'm joking, don't you?

He doesn't know where he is or who he's talking to. He has lost it. There's an October surprise for you. Oh, the irony.

If he wins...how long until it is President Vance? There is a nightmare.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10225 on: Yesterday at 09:30:19 am »
At some point in time musk is getting arrested. How the fuck isn't that considered a felony.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,350
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10226 on: Yesterday at 03:10:19 pm »
The cock clip should be a DNC ad.

He was at Arnold Palmer Airport and all he could think of was an insider locker room comment.

He also said "I like the ladies, but Arnie was something else."

Now some of his many fans will think of him as a ladies man with a big dick who was a better golfer than Trump. (who was probably lingering in the shower locker room shower)

Arnie's family must be so pleased.

Everyone's cock is bigger than yours, Donald.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:16:30 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,350
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10227 on: Yesterday at 03:22:40 pm »
The rural-urban divide is one of the defining features of the American electorate: Democrats dominate in cities, while Republicans rule in rural areas. But as the presidential race has shown, the two parties are treating the voters in their opponents favored territory in very different ways.

Democrats are working to attract rural voters and promoting policy initiatives to improve life for rural Americans. Republicans are heaping contempt and calumny on cities and treating their residents as deluded.

Conservatives have long disdained urban areas and those who live in them. But as Election Day approaches, Donald Trump and JD Vance are deploying a particularly nasty anti-urban strategy, seemingly driven by the belief that if Americans who dont live in cities  or ever go there  look upon them with disgust and fear, then theyll vote Republican.

In rural Pennsylvania last week, Vice President Kamala Harris running mate, Tim Walz, unveiled a policy plan to address some of the challenges faced by rural Americans. It includes an effort to hire 10,000 desperately needed health care professionals to work in rural areas. The day before, Vance traveled to Minneapolis, but not to offer the Trump-Vance plan for urban America. Instead, Vance insulted and demeaned the city, falsely claiming that Walz let it burn to the ground in 2020 during protests against police violence and that the city has now become overrun with crime. Vance warned that the story of Minneapolis is coming to every community across the United States of America if we promote Kamala Harris to president of the United States. Never mind that Minneapolis was named the happiest city in America this year, just one of its absurdly long list of accolades.

Vances strategy of insulting the city he was in mirrored Trumps approach last week in Detroit, where the former president told an audience that our whole country will end up being like Detroit if Harris wins. In fact, Detroit is in the midst of a remarkable revival, with new economic development, plummeting crime rates and a population that is increasing for the first time in decades.

Imagine the thermonuclear freakout that would grip the entire political world if Harris or Walz went to, say, a rural Pennsylvania county, declared it a dystopia and its residents deranged, and warned darkly that the whole country would be gripped by that kind of rural horror if they didnt win the election. Theyd be pilloried for insulting the heartland, where real Americans supposedly live. Commentators of all ideological stripes would savage them for being so cruel to such a significant portion of the electorate. It would dominate coverage of the campaign for the rest of the election.

But weve gotten used to Republicans describing our cities as repulsive and frightening for so long that it no longer strikes us as unusual. When Trump says that in Americas cities, you cant walk across the street to get a loaf of bread. You get shot. You get mugged. You get raped, its easy to dismiss the ham-handed hyperbole, but we know that millions of Americans believe it.

Thats because conservative medias efforts to regularly portray cities as chaotic and more dangerous amplify a long anti-urban tradition in America that dates back to the nations founding. Thomas Jefferson believed the countryside was where all good things could be found, while cities were as disgusting as the people who lived there. Those who labour in the earth are the chosen people of God, if ever he had a chosen people, whose breasts he has made his peculiar deposit for substantial and genuine virtue, Jefferson wrote in 1785. The mobs of great cities add just so much to the support of pure government, as sores do to the strength of the human body.

Conservatives have long portrayed cities as places of danger and corruption. Richard Nixon aired frightening ads focused on urban crime in his 1968 run for the White House. In 2016, Ted Cruz accused Trump of having New York values (he didnt say exactly what those values were, but they had to be bad). Conservatives celebrated Jason Aldeans song Try That in a Small Town, a warning to urbanites not to bring their crime and chaos to small towns.

As Republicans have secured their hold over rural areas in recent years, they have only increased the shade they throw at cities. Democrats, said Sen. Tom Cotton in 2022, want to make you live in downtown areas, in high-rise buildings, and walk to work or take the subway. (The horror!) Serious question, tweeted Vance the year before. I have to go to New York soon and Im trying to figure out where to stay. I have heard its disgusting and violent there. But is it like Walking Dead Season 1 or Season 4?

For the record, New York is by some measures the safest big city in America. When hes not in Washington, Vance lives in Cincinnati, a city of 300,000; he describes his posh neighborhood as the perfect combo of proximity to the city and to nature.

Yet in the picture Trump and Vance paint, every American city is in flames  and its no accident that they make constant reference to the protests against police brutality that swept the country in the wake of George Floyds murder in 2020. Though 98% of those protests saw no injuries and there was no property damage in 97%, Republicans would have you believe that entire cities burned to the ground, as Vance falsely claimed about Minneapolis. You dont have to be steeped in scholarship on race to grasp the racial subtext to the GOP attack on urban America and the people who live there.

It might be easier to assume goodwill on Republicans part if, like Democrats, they actually seemed interested in finding more votes in cities. Instead, they sneer at urban areas and the Americans who live there, hoping to generate anti-urban disdain and fear that will win them votes elsewhere. Given that Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, the evidence for this strategys success is thin at best. But whether it works this time or not, its one more iteration of Republicans larger strategy of winning through division. And its shameful.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-takes-the-gop-hate-for-cities-to-a-new-extreme/ar-AA1sAm5J?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=12bcbaee88d64c2ce2cdfba790ea1445&ei=17
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,209
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10228 on: Yesterday at 06:24:12 pm »
Here's a lovely article about Trump's efforts to set up stealing the election that you might want to read if you feel like doing a bit of pants-shitting: https://archive.is/OLvoU
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,860
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10229 on: Today at 01:53:43 am »
He is absolutely going to be doing all kinds of nefarious shit to steal the election. I don't need to read any articles to know this, I just know it from how often he claims the Democrats are doing it. Always be projectin'.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 