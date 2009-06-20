Possible foreign interference. Again.



I won a few bob on Biden in the last presidential election but I think it took a few weeks before I was paid out. all down the confusion over Trump trying to get the election result over turned. I was paid out the following day in the UK election.Are the people behind these bets thinking Trump has a plan which will enable him to over turn the result even if he loses the election !!!! Supreme court springs to mind, I will leave it for the experts to rule it out.Too close to call for massive bets, if this boiled down to logic then Trump would be a no hoper.The one positive that's not being accounted for right now is the recent change in the Democrats/supporters campaign tactics. Blacks with influence are calling out Blacks for choosing the wrong side, Snoop dog ripped the back out them the other day, good on him. blacks who vote for Trump are one of the biggest d/heads in this election, Obama and Bautista attacking Trump for being a wimp, Pussy, not the hard case he try's to make out. it won't turn Trumps fans but it's the vote in the swing states that matter, they will be close and it might be the difference between wining and losing. it's not logic but logics not what the undecided listen too so worth a try.