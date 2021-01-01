I think one things being overlooked when it comes to Trumps ravings, the passionate hate the Trump supporters have for the people who attack Trump. Trumps supporters enjoy his haters calling him a raving lunatic when he does a stupid dance for minutes on end. they love watching the reaction it brings. it's Trump and his supporters way of hitting back.

The crazier the better for Trump supporters, coming out with crazy stuff, brilliant, his haters must be frothing at the mouth, he he, Trumps driving the people we hate mad. brilliant.

Trumps always been like this, that photo of him sat down with all the world leaders staring down at him with contempt while he was President shows his stupid childish narcistic mindset. you can see the smirk on his face. f.. you. you all hate me but none of you can stop me, am the most powerful man in the world, I win. he enjoys people hating him who can't beat him. he's done it all his life.