Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Reply #10000
Today at 12:25:53 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm
:shocked

How is even on the ballot? And how is he even getting votes!

Well lets be honest, a lot of those who will vote for him will love that line.
Reply #10001
Today at 12:31:18 am
It wouldn't matter if he said the n-word. Plenty of his supporters would love it, and the media would sanewash it into headlines like this:

https://www.mediaite.com/news/headline-lunacy-ny-times-ridiculed-for-framing-on-trumps-eugenics-remarks-as-intellectual-curiosity/
Reply #10002
Today at 03:49:59 am
He goes to Detroit and takes a dump on the city. Just Donald being Donald.
Reply #10003
Today at 02:58:51 pm
If your Black and you support Trump and his backers then you are thick as pigshit.

They reckon we've all sat on a plane when it's hit bad turbulence and thought am glad I noticed the pilot was white when he climbed into the cockpit, very reassuring.

reply. yeah. first thing I think of when a black pilot gets into the cockpit is is he qualified to fly the plane.

Video.  Top Trump ally Charlie Kirk: Im sorry. If I see a Black pilot, Im going to be like, Boy, I hope hes qualified.
https://xcancel.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1843873305213956318
Reply #10004
Today at 03:01:11 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:58:51 pm
If your Black and you support Trump and his backers then you are thick as pigshit.
Reply #10005
Today at 03:47:04 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:58:51 pm
If your Black and you support Trump and his backers then you are thick as pigshit.

They reckon we've all sat on a plane when it's hit bad turbulence and thought am glad I noticed the pilot was white when he climbed into the cockpit, very reassuring.

reply. yeah. first thing I think of when a black pilot gets into the cockpit is is he qualified to fly the plane.

Video.  Top Trump ally Charlie Kirk: Im sorry. If I see a Black pilot, Im going to be like, Boy, I hope hes qualified.
https://xcancel.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1843873305213956318


Yet, there's so many black musicians who've endorsed him

And a large proportion of young black men intend to vote for him - not least because he's 'anti-woke' and to them that means disempowering women and cracking down on the gays (this isn't a race thing - a large chunk of young men of all races support Trump for his 'anti-woke' rhetoric... guess they think they can't get a bit of pussy unless they force the bitch  :no)




Reply #10006
Today at 04:09:57 pm
Yet, there's so many black musicians who've endorsed him

And a large proportion of young black men intend to vote for him - not least because he's 'anti-woke' and to them that means disempowering women and cracking down on the gays (this isn't a race thing - a large chunk of young men of all races support Trump for his 'anti-woke' rhetoric... guess they think they can't get a bit of pussy unless they force the bitch  :no)
If they believe it then it's down to the influance of a few Black friends.
I watched a news report a couple of months back. UK reporter walked up to a crowd of young blacks playing basketball on the streets asking them who they will vote for. some didn't even know who was standing in the election, I was surprised so many did say Trump but I wouldn't give them credit for making a informed decision. it's like Brexit, they take more notice to what the loud mouth friend tells them. the big mouth thinks Trumps the man and he's clued up on these things  ::) so they intend to vote Trump.  you really can't fight this sort of stupidity as they have to listen before you can make them aware on the sort of people they are voting for.
