

Yet, there's so many black musicians who've endorsed him



And a large proportion of young black men intend to vote for him - not least because he's 'anti-woke' and to them that means disempowering women and cracking down on the gays (this isn't a race thing - a large chunk of young men of all races support Trump for his 'anti-woke' rhetoric... guess they think they can't get a bit of pussy unless they force the bitch )



If they believe it then it's down to the influance of a few Black friends.I watched a news report a couple of months back. UK reporter walked up to a crowd of young blacks playing basketball on the streets asking them who they will vote for. some didn't even know who was standing in the election, I was surprised so many did say Trump but I wouldn't give them credit for making a informed decision. it's like Brexit, they take more notice to what the loud mouth friend tells them. the big mouth thinks Trumps the man and he's clued up on these thingsso they intend to vote Trump. you really can't fight this sort of stupidity as they have to listen before you can make them aware on the sort of people they are voting for.