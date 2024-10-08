« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Yorkykopite

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9960 on: October 8, 2024, 09:18:58 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on October  8, 2024, 07:46:35 pm
Youre bringing me down, Yorky. But I also believe he will lose. The trouble is that it wont end there. It wont end until hes dead and buried. Hes given authoritarians a playbook to destroy democracy, but Im not sure anyone has his dark charisma and evil will to carry it out. Theres only one messiah.

Exactly.

We could be wrong of course. The democratic world might right itself. I was reading an article not long ago by a historian of populism - sorry, can't remember who it was - who said that these madnesses go in 20-year cycles. They exhaust themselves after that. We'll see. But at least there's hope there.
BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9961 on: October 8, 2024, 09:38:41 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  8, 2024, 04:55:55 pm

I do hope this explodes and becomes a major meme
Probably not. His supporters would prefer stuff go to Russia over Dems.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9962 on: October 8, 2024, 10:32:16 pm
Quote from: Giono on October  8, 2024, 08:01:39 pm
What is long, red and hangs between Putin's legs?
Donal Trump's tie.


Love it  :lmao
Robinred

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9963 on: October 8, 2024, 10:43:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  8, 2024, 09:18:58 pm
Exactly.

We could be wrong of course. The democratic world might right itself. I was reading an article not long ago by a historian of populism - sorry, can't remember who it was - who said that these madnesses go in 20-year cycles. They exhaust themselves after that. We'll see. But at least there's hope there.

The cult phenomenon is, it seems to me, a product of the same disquieting mindset that produces conspiracy theories. I dont pretend to fully understand it, but I think its usefulness (in this MAGA context) is found in Trumps longtime and successful use of the Deep State trope - the notion that honest, Christian citizens are being hoodwinked by sinister powers. And of course, the appealing aspect - for in this case, deeply suspicious and vengeful folk - is that youre actually too smart to fall for it! (another appealing side to that is the realisation that youre one of a small minority of those that get it).

But I agree with you that, whether were right or wrong, its extremely discombobulating.
PaulF

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9964 on: October 8, 2024, 11:24:12 pm
He's essentially starting a new religion.
Buster Gonad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9965 on: October 8, 2024, 11:33:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October  8, 2024, 11:24:12 pm
He's essentially starting a new religion.

Pretty much. Many literally believe he's the only one who can save them from the apocalypse.  He tells them all the time. Jesus has been relegated.
The effect on their psyche if he's defeated, or on that joyous day he dies will be a phenomenon for the ages. I suspect the he'll be worshipped well beyond death.
oldfordie

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9966 on: October 8, 2024, 11:53:30 pm
Maybe society policed itself in the past, anyone with some nutty CT like the Earth is flat or they never landed on the Moon was ridiculed, very few people gave them respect for holding these opinions. I think this probably nipped the growth in CT in the bud.
The US has always had CT nutcases but they were also mocked in the US, I think this is the root of the problem. populism exploits CTs, it has too to create enemies. it provides simple answers to these problems.
Trump has taken this to another level. it's hard to fight as these nutcases love CTs, they can make up anything as a problem and a solution without any evidence or critical thinking. Trump knows this, I think he also knows his fanbase love the angry reaction from the evil democrats so the crazier the better, it's a way of hitting back.
We're not immune either, Frottage and his "I just wonder" is a invite to entertain CTs.
Interesting question, what could Trump do to turn off his nutty fanbase, maybe call them out as simple minded CTs who can't form opinions on facts and evidence. they prefer to live in a fantasy world where facts, evidence and truth play no part in helping them form opinions.
Never ever going to happen of course.  :)

I don't know what will happen when Trumps gone but these CT nutcases will still be around. I just hope this country wakes up to it. CT are not fun, they should be called out as dangerous and stupid.
GreatEx

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9967 on: Yesterday at 12:17:53 am
What could Trump do to lose support? Maybe if there was footage of him in the waiting room of an abortion clinic with his 12 year old black Muslim trans boyfriend, writing cheques to a Democrat climate change PAC, laughing and chatting in fluent Spanish about how gullible and stupid his base is. I can see him losing a dozen, maybe two dozen votes for that.
Bullan

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9968 on: Yesterday at 06:27:13 am
Quote from: PaulF on October  8, 2024, 11:24:12 pm
He's essentially starting a new religion.

It's not just him though, there is this whole ecosystem built to scare and grift decent people in America who then fall into this cult.

There have been several studies done on why people fall into the hands of cults and although there is none that actually can pinpoint with a 100% degree of certainty one specific reason there seems to be some agreement on some common factors.

You have individual factors such as vulnerability or lack of critical thinking skills (which could go a long way to explain why eejits like Joe Rogan or Tucker fucking Carlson have become so influential)
Then there are the social factors like group dynamics , and I think we have all witnessed how much fun (no laughing at the back) and sense of belonging people felt going to Trump events in 2016 and even 2020 where they went to see another social factor in charismatic leaders, mostly Trump but also some of his surrogates.
And lastly you have the most insidious of them all , situational factors like indoctrination which helps break down critical thinking skills.

Trump might be the Avatar for this cult at the moment, but there is no other place in the world where you have this relentless 24/7 incredibly sophisticated and disciplined message machine as they do in the US.

Fox News , Sinclair networks et al, they spew out the same message day after day after day which gives the masses the illusion of truth and that in turns gives many the social proof they need, to resolve any cognitive dissonance they might feel.

Its c*nts like Newt Gingrich with his win at all costs, and Ayles and others of that ilk that have primed a large section of the population with the Big Lie going back decades and in Trump they simply found the right messenger.

The end game is not to get Trump elected, the end game is to make sure they are never out of power again and that is truly what is most heartbreaking of this all, because once they are in they don't give a fuck about the people that got them there.
Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9969 on: Yesterday at 08:56:08 am
Quote from: PaulF on October  8, 2024, 11:24:12 pm
He's essentially starting a new religion.

America's religion is marketing.
Corkboy

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9970 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  8, 2024, 06:41:27 pm
We are learning every day, via him, how fragile liberal democratic norms are and how easy it seems to be to exploit something very dark and sinister in (historically) affluent human beings. I still believe Trump will lose and I know there are even more people in America who think he's barking mad. But even so. Who'd have thought we'd have been here 15 years ago. It beggars belief.

All the "establishment" conservatives, especially the "formers" (since so many of the current Republican office holders continue to be cowardly shitheels) say he's not a true conservative. I think he is, if you view American conservatism not as the noble prudent philosophy they like to paint it as but rather what it really is.

Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.

That's what he's peddling and he's peddling it to white folks, and anyone else that wants in. He will not be democratic, he will not be nice but he will be strong and you will be inside the fence, under his protection. In fact, it's not entirely unlike a religion. Worship me and I will keep you safe.
BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9971 on: Yesterday at 11:39:10 am
Aged well. 8 Years ago today.

So Howard Philips

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9972 on: Yesterday at 12:03:15 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:39:10 am
Aged well. 8 Years ago today.



More evidence that God has spoken to Vance in the same manner he spoke to Saul on the road to Damascus.
thejbs

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9973 on: Yesterday at 07:19:09 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:17:53 am
What could Trump do to lose support? Maybe if there was footage of him in the waiting room of an abortion clinic with his 12 year old black Muslim trans boyfriend, writing cheques to a Democrat climate change PAC, laughing and chatting in fluent Spanish about how gullible and stupid his base is. I can see him losing a dozen, maybe two dozen votes for that.

Pretty much. The dawn of convincing AI means there is nothing MAGAts have to believe if they dont want to. If the Russian kompromat (the pee tape) emerged, all Trump has to say is that its AI and his base will accept that.
cptrios

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9974 on: Yesterday at 07:25:45 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:17:53 am
What could Trump do to lose support? Maybe if there was footage of him in the waiting room of an abortion clinic with his 12 year old black Muslim trans boyfriend, writing cheques to a Democrat climate change PAC, laughing and chatting in fluent Spanish about how gullible and stupid his base is. I can see him losing a dozen, maybe two dozen votes for that.

Actual video of him saying what he really feels about his own supporters and/or veterans would put a bit of a dent in. I can't really think of anything else, including evidence of pedophilia.
BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9975 on: Yesterday at 11:19:48 pm
Planning for defeat???

Quote
'Most worrisome': Expert alarmed as Trump blows off key part of election process

The New York Times is reporting that former President Donald Trump's campaign is blowing off the formal transition process, which is allowing it to maintain secrecy over who is sending funds to the effort.

According to the Times, "Trumps team has missed two key deadlines to sign agreements with the administration that are set by federal law and has also failed to sign an ethics plan that is required to jump-start the process of planning for a new administration."

The Times spoke with campaign finance experts who noted that refusing to sign these documents allows him to avoid disclosing funding sources while also evading limits on how much private donors can give to the effort.

Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign, in contrast, has complied with the process.

The Times adds that, by not complying with the transition process, Trump's team has "cut itself off from some government services" and has "prevented aides from getting security clearances required before they can review federal records."

Martha Joynt Kumar, an emeritus professor of political science at Towson University, raised concerns about Trump officials missing out on key information that will leave them unprepared to deal with threats should they take power.

National security is the most worrisome, she told the Times in an interview published Wednesday. They would be missing a great deal."

https://www.rawstory.com/most-worrisome-expert-alarmed-as-trump-blows-off-transition-process/
SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9976 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 07:25:45 pm
Actual video of him saying what he really feels about his own supporters and/or veterans would put a bit of a dent in. I can't really think of anything else, including evidence of pedophilia.
I've thought that for a long time - but it would need to be on live tv.
SamLad

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9977 on: Yesterday at 11:23:33 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:19:48 pm
Planning for defeat???
not at all - more proof that they don't give a shit about laws / regulations / protocols / standards. 

"security clearances?  we don't need no security clearances!"

if they get in, fuck all of that boring shit and anyone who tries to stop them doing whatever TF they want to do.
Giono

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9978 on: Today at 03:17:12 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
I've thought that for a long time - but it would need to be on live tv.

Like in the film A Face In The Crowd. Somebody leaves Trump's mic on...

https://youtu.be/su3qmvCkvtE?si=rgAiYveFp9JikPa2
