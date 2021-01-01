Exactly.



We could be wrong of course. The democratic world might right itself. I was reading an article not long ago by a historian of populism - sorry, can't remember who it was - who said that these madnesses go in 20-year cycles. They exhaust themselves after that. We'll see. But at least there's hope there.



The cult phenomenon is, it seems to me, a product of the same disquieting mindset that produces conspiracy theories. I dont pretend to fully understand it, but I think its usefulness (in this MAGA context) is found in Trumps longtime and successful use of the Deep State trope - the notion that honest, Christian citizens are being hoodwinked by sinister powers. And of course, the appealing aspect - for in this case, deeply suspicious and vengeful folk - is that youre actually too smart to fall for it! (another appealing side to that is the realisation that youre one of a small minority of those that get it).But I agree with you that, whether were right or wrong, its extremely discombobulating.