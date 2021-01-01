« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9960 on: Today at 09:18:58 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:46:35 pm
Youre bringing me down, Yorky. But I also believe he will lose. The trouble is that it wont end there. It wont end until hes dead and buried. Hes given authoritarians a playbook to destroy democracy, but Im not sure anyone has his dark charisma and evil will to carry it out. Theres only one messiah.

Exactly.

We could be wrong of course. The democratic world might right itself. I was reading an article not long ago by a historian of populism - sorry, can't remember who it was - who said that these madnesses go in 20-year cycles. They exhaust themselves after that. We'll see. But at least there's hope there.



BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9961 on: Today at 09:38:41 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:55:55 pm

I do hope this explodes and becomes a major meme
Probably not. His supporters would prefer stuff go to Russia over Dems.




Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9962 on: Today at 10:32:16 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 08:01:39 pm
What is long, red and hangs between Putin's legs?
Donal Trump's tie.


Love it  :lmao



Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9963 on: Today at 10:43:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:18:58 pm
Exactly.

We could be wrong of course. The democratic world might right itself. I was reading an article not long ago by a historian of populism - sorry, can't remember who it was - who said that these madnesses go in 20-year cycles. They exhaust themselves after that. We'll see. But at least there's hope there.

The cult phenomenon is, it seems to me, a product of the same disquieting mindset that produces conspiracy theories. I dont pretend to fully understand it, but I think its usefulness (in this MAGA context) is found in Trumps longtime and successful use of the Deep State trope - the notion that honest, Christian citizens are being hoodwinked by sinister powers. And of course, the appealing aspect - for in this case, deeply suspicious and vengeful folk - is that youre actually too smart to fall for it! (another appealing side to that is the realisation that youre one of a small minority of those that get it).

But I agree with you that, whether were right or wrong, its extremely discombobulating.



PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9964 on: Today at 11:24:12 pm
He's essentially starting a new religion.



Buster Gonad

  
  
  
  
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Reply #9965 on: Today at 11:33:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:24:12 pm
He's essentially starting a new religion.

Pretty much. Many literally believe he's the only one who can save them from the apocalypse.  He tells them all the time. Jesus has been relegated.
The effect on their psyche if he's defeated, or on that joyous day he dies will be a phenomenon for the ages. I suspect the he'll be worshipped well beyond death.

