Exactly.



We could be wrong of course. The democratic world might right itself. I was reading an article not long ago by a historian of populism - sorry, can't remember who it was - who said that these madnesses go in 20-year cycles. They exhaust themselves after that. We'll see. But at least there's hope there.



The ‘cult’ phenomenon is, it seems to me, a product of the same disquieting mindset that produces conspiracy theories. I don’t pretend to fully understand it, but I think it’s usefulness (in this MAGA context) is found in Trump’s longtime and successful use of the ‘Deep State’ trope - the notion that honest, Christian citizens are being hoodwinked by sinister powers. And of course, the appealing aspect - for in this case, deeply suspicious and vengeful folk - is that you’re actually too smart to fall for it! (another appealing side to that is the realisation that you’re one of a small minority of those that ‘get it’).But I agree with you that, whether we’re right or wrong, it’s extremely discombobulating.