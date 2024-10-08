Weird thing is, something seeming innocuous would probably turn many of his supporters against him, I dunno rocking up one day in green socks or something.



I've sometimes thought about this (not the green socks). What could Trump possibly do or say that would alienate his millions of hard-core supporters? Very few things I would think since his appeal lies in being the 'messenger' rather than his 'message'. Extreme ideas and extravagant promises are swallowed whole by his fans. They never question them. And the reason is they think he's infallible. Trump could for example say that the USA will colonise Mars and create five habitable mega-cities during a Trump presidential term and it wouldn't lose him a vote. He could say he's personally been to Mars a few times. That would go down well too.Everyone remembers his comment about murdering someone on 5th Avenue. This wasn't an empty boast. He could certainly kill someone in cold blood and it wouldn't deter his supporters, especially it was a black man or a Mexican. The victims could be perfectly respectable people too. Upright citizens of good standing. So long as they were over 16 years-old and - possibly - under 75 there simply wouldn't be a problem. We already know that he can rape women and maintain popularity. Could he murder a woman too and keep his numbers up? I would think so, so long as his victim fell within the same age range.Financial and political crimes are obviously of no interest to his supporters. They evidently don't even cause a twitch of conscience. I'm actually amazed he hasn't been more explicit in promising to 'lock up' members of Congress and Biden and Harris and Obama in the first 24 hours of his Presidency. It would not only do him no harm; it would probably buttress his support and galvanise his campaign in the last weeks.The only thing that might lose him votes would be paedophilia. I imagine the victim would have to be very young. I'm guessing that not even his evangelical Christian supporters would be happy to live with that. Proving it happened of course, even with video footage, would be harder. Conspiracy theorists - most of his supporters are obviously conspiracy theorists - tend to dismiss hard evidence as inherently fake. If Trump confessed to being a paedophile that might do the trick I suppose. But if he described his prey as "nasty", as in "nasty kid", then I still think a large section of his support would hold.He's an unbelievable phenomenon and I don't know a single rational person who doesn't think that this question is much bigger than Trump. We are learning every day, via him, how fragile liberal democratic norms are and how easy it seems to be to exploit something very dark and sinister in (historically) affluent human beings. I still believe Trump will lose and I know there are even more people in America who think he's barking mad. But even so. Who'd have thought we'd have been here 15 years ago. It beggars belief.